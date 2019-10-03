On Wednesday, the MIAA announced that the eight Super Bowl champions crowned at Gillette Stadium in early December will be awarded the “Agganis Trophy,” honoring Lynn legend Harry Agganis.

Nicknamed “The Golden Greek,” Agganis excelled at Lynn Classical High in both football and baseball, then became the first Boston University football player to earn All-American honors.

After playing two years of professional baseball with the Red Sox, Agganis died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism in June, 1955. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1974 and was the first athlete inducted into the inaugural MIAA Legends Event in 2016.