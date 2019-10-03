On Wednesday, the MIAA announced that the eight Super Bowl champions crowned at Gillette Stadium in early December will be awarded the “Agganis Trophy,” honoring Lynn legend Harry Agganis.
Nicknamed “The Golden Greek,” Agganis excelled at Lynn Classical High in both football and baseball, then became the first Boston University football player to earn All-American honors.
After playing two years of professional baseball with the Red Sox, Agganis died suddenly of a pulmonary embolism in June, 1955. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1974 and was the first athlete inducted into the inaugural MIAA Legends Event in 2016.
“It is now fitting that the legacy of Harry Agganis, a MIAA student-athlete, alum, and “legend” be solidified and enshrined with the creation of the Agganis trophy as the highest accomplishment of excellence,” said MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine.
Now to the Week 5 picks . . .
Wellesley at Natick: With matching 4-0 overall records and 2-0 records in conference play, these rivals meet at 4 Friday afternoon in pursuit of the top spot in the Bay State Conference. Pick: Natick
Catholic Memorial at Xaverian: The Hawks had a bye week to prepare for top-ranked CM. They’ll hope the extra preparation allows them to slow down the Knights’ balanced offense. Pick: Catholic Memorial
Mansfield at King Phili p: The Hornets seemed to finally get over the hurdle in a 28-27 win over KP last September. But the Warriors dashed their dreams with a win in the D2 South final. Pick: Mansfield
Beverly at Marblehead: The Panthers offense will encounter a stout Magicians defense that has posted consecutive shutouts. Pick: Marblehead
Stoneham at Melrose: These Middlesex League foes provided a pair of thrilling finishes with Melrose prevailing. Stoneham pulled away for a 40-14 victory last season, but the 3-0 Red Raiders look strong. Pick: Melrose
Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough: There are plenty of new faces in this rivalry, but the intensity never changes. Look for the Warriors to avenge last year’s loss. Pick: Lincoln-Sudbury
Masconomet at North Reading: Off to a 4-0 start, the Hornets stand atop the NEC Kinney Division after a 28-14 win over Newburyport. Masco will look to change that in its conconference opener. Pick: North Reading
North Andover at Tewksbury: The Redmen handled BC High last week on messy Doucette Field and will look for another key victory over an opponent from a higher division when the defending D2 state champs come to town Saturday afternoon. Pick: North Andover
