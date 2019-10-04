Follow along here to see what (or who) stands out this Friday. Click here to refresh this page.

We’ve passed the halfway point — welcome to Week 5 of the high school football season. Last week , Catholic Memorial’s John DiBiaso , Cardinal Spellman’s Ron St. George , and Duxbury’s Dave Maimaron earned milestone victories to top off another exciting night.

Brian Garrity scored the touchdown to tie it, and Ethan Coggins connected with Garrett McGlinchey on the two-point conversion to give Norwell a 22-20 win over East Bridgewater in overtime.

The Clippers missed a 23-yard field goal with 4.3 seconds left to send it to overtime against East Bridgewater. Nicholas McDermott’s 4-yard touchdown run gave EB the 20-14 lead in OT but was met with a failed two-point conversion.

Advertisement

All Aponte in Natick

Jalyn Aponte has both touchdowns for the Redhawks, who lead Wellesley 14-0 in the final minutes — a 6-yard rush with 1:30 left in the half, and a 2-yard score with 10:46 to play.

Touchdown Natick. Aponte 2-yard plunge capitalizes on short field to cap 9 play 44-yard drive at quick tempo. 14-0 RedHawks 10:46 to go pic.twitter.com/fcbfREVfUz — Boston Globe Schools (@GlobeSchools) October 4, 2019

Durfee running in the halls

Sophomore Jason Hall had a 2-yard run to push Durfee ahead of Dartmouth, 7-6, with seven minutes left in the third quarter.

Anderson, Prouty willing Dragons over Silver Lake

From correspondent Trevor Hass: Will Prouty was 9 for 11 with 120 yards and three passing touchdowns, and added 126 rushing yards on 10 carries with a touchdown to push Duxbury ahead of Silver Lake, 31-0, at the half. James Anderson was on the receiving end of two of those touchdowns, and Will Massingham added the third.

Dynamic duo Lavoie, Skinner, leading West Bridgewater

Coyle & Cassidy held an early 8-7 lead in the second quarter, but West Bridgewater senior quarterback Matthew Lavoie and junior wide receiver Ben Skinner took over to put the Wildcats back in the driver’s seat. Both have recorded two touchdowns in the first half to put West Bridgewater up, 28-8. Skinner kicked all four extra points and had an interception with 30 seconds left that set up his second touchdown.

Advertisement

Teddy Daniel brings St. Seb’s back in it

Teddy Daniel scored with nine minutes left in the half, then intercepted the ball at the 25-yard line with 36 seconds left to put St. Sebastian’s back up, 14-7, over Nobles. Zion Simmons opened the scoring for St. Sebastian’s with a 55-yard touchdown with five minutes to go in the first quarter, but Nobles came back to tie it to start the second.

Roll call

Fill your Twitter feed with content from Globe correspondents out in the field. Here’s who to watch for tonight.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.