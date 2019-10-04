NORTH READING — With 2:48 left to play, junior quarterback Brian Heffernan hit Jack Keller with a 44-yard touchdown pass, Heffernan’s second of the night and 12th of the season, to lead the undefeated North Reading football team past visiting Masconomet Regional, 21-14, in a Cape Ann matchup Friday night.

“It was a little bit of a jump ball but fourth down, I had to do it for my team,” said Keller of the winning reception, his eighth TD of the season, as the Hornets improved to 5-0 (2-0 Cape Ann Kinney).

“The play was designed for that but with the safety over the top I had to go up and get it.”