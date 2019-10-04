NORTH READING — With 2:48 left to play, junior quarterback Brian Heffernan hit Jack Keller with a 44-yard touchdown pass, Heffernan’s second of the night and 12th of the season, to lead the undefeated North Reading football team past visiting Masconomet Regional, 21-14, in a Cape Ann matchup Friday night.
“It was a little bit of a jump ball but fourth down, I had to do it for my team,” said Keller of the winning reception, his eighth TD of the season, as the Hornets improved to 5-0 (2-0 Cape Ann Kinney).
“The play was designed for that but with the safety over the top I had to go up and get it.”
North Reading’s other touchdowns came from Will O’Leary on a 5-yard run and a 34-yard pass from Heffernan to Ryan Kavanaugh. Masco (2-2, 0-1) got scores on a 24-yard pass from Marshall Lastes to Jack Corcoran and a 2-yard run by Lastes.
A week after gaining 210 yards and scoring four touchdowns against Amesbury, Masco’s Will Hunter was held to 51 yards on 12 carries by the Hornets defense.