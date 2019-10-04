ROCKLAND — Quarterback Dante Vasquez ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to help the Rockland football team extend its state-best winning streeak to 11 games with a 42-13 South Shore League win Friday night.
Three players had rushing touchdowns as Rockland piled up 334 yards on the ground vs. the Sachems (2-2).
Tom McSweeney rumbled for 41 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and Zachary Ofurum added 97 yards and a score in the win.
“Our passing game isn’t too strong – our running game is,” McSweeney said. “We’ve got a lot of kids that can run.”
After taking a 27-0 deficit into halftime, Middleborough got on the board with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter when quarterback Timmy Crowley (12 of 24, 212 yards) threw his first of two touchdown passes to Jake Segreve.
Rockland coach Nick Liquori is pleased with the perfect start, but more excited with the league win.
“I’m proud of them because they work hard and deserve it,” Liquori said. “It kind of started with the seniors last year – not quitting on us and being good leaders. That gave these guys something to build off. Eleven is a number, but we’re really concerned about being 2-0 in the league right now.”