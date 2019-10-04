ROCKLAND — Quarterback Dante Vasquez ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to help the Rockland football team extend its state-best winning streeak to 11 games with a 42-13 South Shore League win Friday night.

Three players had rushing touchdowns as Rockland piled up 334 yards on the ground vs. the Sachems (2-2).

Tom McSweeney rumbled for 41 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries, and Zachary Ofurum added 97 yards and a score in the win.