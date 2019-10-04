The senior quarterback finished 12-of-14 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns, and added 12 carries for 172 yards and three scores on the ground. No. 9 Duxbury (3-2) flew ahead, 10-0, after one quarter and extended its lead to 31-0 at the half. Senior Brett Souza drilled a 33-yard field goal to get the scoring started in the first quarter and finished 6 for 6 on extra points from there.

A week after powering Duxbury to a statement win over Hingham, Will Prouty scored six touchdowns in a 45-7, Patriot League victory at Silver Lake on Friday night in Kingston.

On defense, senior defensive lineman Garrett Shackett stripped the ball from Silver Lake quarterback Ben Lofstrom for a takeaway in the second quarter, and the Dragons were able to rest their starters most of the second half.

“We came out here and did exactly what we wanted to,” Shackett said. “We held them to nothing with the first defense. The offense clicked and scored enough to get the clock to run.”

Old Rochester 28, Dighton-Rehoboth 27 — Ryon Thomas connected with with Camden Brezinski for two scores, including the go-ahead 3-yard toss with 1:49 left for the Bulldogs (3-1). The Falcons (0-4) cut the deficit to one with 16 seconds left, when John Marcille found Vinny Ruffini for a 3-yard touchdown pass, but ORR stuffed the two-point rush attempt for the victory.

Norwell 22, East Bridgewater 20 — Brian Garrity converted a 2-yard rush in overtime and Ethan Coggins connected with Garrett McGlinchey on the 2-point conversion to lead the Clippers (2-2) to the victory.

O’Bryant 16, East Boston 8 — Jadon Smith’s 20-yard scoop-and-score and Kerlens Jeanty’s subsequent two-point rush broke a third-quarter tie to help the Tigers (3-1) down the Jets (1-3). Jeanty also scored O’Bryant’s other touchdown in the second quarter.

Case 42, Fairhaven 6 — Quarterback Danny Silva scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, carrying the Cardinals (4-0), and also delivered a 41-yard touchdown pass to Clayton Dyer in the second quarter. Dyer also took back a 38-yard interception for a touchdown, while Ryan Martin had five tackles for loss on defense.

Cathedral 30, Atlantis Charter 0 — Junior Omarion Braggs had eight carries for 180 yards, and touchdowns of 60, 40, and 45 yards for the Panthers (1-3).

Lynn Classical 48, Salem 8 — Kalvin So rushed for three touchdowns and 136 yards on nine carries to powers the Rams (2-2) to the NEC win.

St. John’s Prep 42, Westford 9 — Pat Nistl scored three touchdowns and Nick Masterson had a pair of short scoring runs from inside the 5 as the second-ranked Eagles (5-0) soared to the nonleague victory in Westford.

Wakefield 30, Burlington 7 — John Rafferty earned the 100th victory of his coaching career. The Wakefield alum is in his second season with the Warriors after going 95-58 at North Andover from 2001–14.

West Bridgewater 42, Coyle & Cassidy/Bishop Connolly 8 — Matt Lavoie passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two more to power the visiting Wildcats (4-0).

