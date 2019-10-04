“You’re always hoping you get the next group that helps you build for the future,” said coach Scott Williams.

On Friday afternoon, freshman Shea Kelleher scored the go-ahead goal 10 minutes in and sophomore keeper Emma Hudson moved left to right for a key penalty kick save with 10 minutes remaining in a 3-0 Patriot League victory over Quincy.

A youth movement has helped propel the 19th-ranked Silver Lake Regional girls’ soccer team to a 5-2-1 start.

Kelleher notched her eighth goal of the season with a top-corner shot off the wing.

“Shea just plays with tremendous energy,” said Williams. “She works hard all the time. She has been a huge asset for us.”

Advertisement

Senior captain Calliste Brookshire scored her 18th goal of the season late with five minutes left in the first half and and senior Caitlin Nolan added her first varsity goal in the second.

Hudson, a second-year starter, picked up her fourth shutout of the season.

“She’s playing with much more confidence,” said Williams. “She’s made huge saves for us this season.”

Austin Prep 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Sophomore Catherine Gallagher’s two goals helped Prep (8-2) take down AC.

Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 1 — The Shamrocks (10-0-1) were led by Francesca Yanchuk’s four goals.

King Philip 5, North Attleborough 0 — Senior Ally Stanton had two goals and an assist as the No. 2 Warriors (11-0) rolled to the Hockomock League win.

Mansfield 2, Stoughton 0 — Maria Sevastos and Abby Jean notched their first goals to lead the Hornets (4-4-2).

Masconomet 2, Manchester Essex 1 — Ali Karafotias scored in the 45th minute, then assisted on Morgan Bovardi’s 55th-minute winner for the 17th-ranked Chieftains (9-2-1).

Newburyport 2, Rockport 1 — Anna Affolter and Olivia Coletti both scored in the victory for the Clippers (5-4-2).

Advertisement

Oliver Ames 2, Milford 1 — Senior Abby Hodges and sophomore Camryn O'Conner scored for the Tigers (8-1-2).

Winchester 8, Stoneham 2 — Junior Hannah Curtin had three goals and classmate Ally Murphy two for the fifth-ranked Sachems (8-1-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Field hockey

Apponequet 4, Wareham 1 — Amelia Blake scored three goals for the Lakers (6-2-3).

Braintree 8, Ursuline 0 — Ally DeCoste (3 goals) and Delia Lee (2 goals) led the Wamps (7-2-2).

Danvers 1, Gloucester 0 — Brigid Churchill had nine saves in the final six minutes for the No. 6 Falcons (10-0).

Dexter Southfield 5, New Hampton 1 — Junior Keely Kasputis had a hat trick in the victory.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Falmouth 0 — Emily Murphy scored two first-half goals to help the Cougars (7-0-2) qualify for the postseason tournament.

Somerset Berkley 14, Fairhaven 0 — Cami Crook had 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) for the No. 1 Raiders (11-0).

Watertown 6, Woburn 0 — Senior Ally Kennedy (two goals) and freshman Lizzy Loftus (three assists) led the No. 2 Raiders (9-1).

Westwood 3, Hopkinton 1 — Juniors Abby Crowley (2 goals) and Kathleen Reissfelder (1 goal) led the Wolverines (11-0-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Boys’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 1, Hopkinton 0 — Tate Demond scored the lone goal in the second half for the Shamrocks.

Blue Hills 7, Tri-County 2 — Jake Butler (3 goals, 1 assist) and Aidan McFadden (2 goals, 2 assists) led the Warriors (9-3).

Cardinal Spellman 2, Austin Prep 0 — Junior Ben Rosado posted seven saves to earn the shutout for the Cardinals (4-3-2).

Advertisement

Case 6, Greater New Bedford 2 — Ethan Lopes had a hat trick and Nicholas McMahon two goals for the Cardinals (7-1-2).

Duxbury 1, Pembroke 0 — Freshman Jaden Seo scored with under five minutes left to help the Dragons (5-2-3) edge the Titans (6-4-2).

Franklin 3, Foxborough 0 — Ethan Cain was a factor with a goal and an assist for the Panthers (4-3-3) in the Hockomock League win.

Georgetown 1, North Reading 0 — Kenny Laurent scored the lone goal in the second half to lift the Royals (5-4-3)

Hingham 6, Plymouth South 1 — A hat trick from junior Paul Forbes pushed the Harbormen (8-3-1) past the Panthers.

Newton North 2, Waltham 1 — Seniors Grayson Hargens (1 goal) and Diego Gisholt (1 goal, 1 assist) led the Tigers (4-4-2).

O’Bryant 7, North Quincy 2 — Freshman Zacai Fernandes and sophomore Kristian Dhamo each had two goals to propel the Tigers (2-5-1) past the Red Raiders.

Pentucket 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Junior Jarod Belliveau set up for goals for the Sachems (8-2-1).

Reading 1, Melrose 0 — Trystan Bourque scored off a feed from John Gardner to lift the Rockets (5-2-2) to the win.

Triton 2, Amesbury 0 — Chris Montes had a goal and Mark Anthony Glickman made six saves for the Vikings (2-9).

Watertown 1, Belmont 0 — Nicholas DiPace scored in the 50th minute as the Raiders (7-2-1) won their seventh straight.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 4, Hanover 1 — Junior Joel Arsenault scored twice on his birthday as the Panthers (6-5-1) scored four straight goals in beating the Indians (2-8-2).

Xaverian 4, Braintree 1 — Junior midfielder Liam Foley was an offensive force for the Hawks (5-3-0), scoring three goals and and setting up the other tally with an assist.

Girls’ swimming

Needham 96, Milton 87 — Zoei Howard finished first in the 100 freestyle and second in the 200 freestyle for the Rockets (8-0).

North Andover 99, Andover 79 — Freshman Michaela Chokureva was a double winner as the Golden Warriors earned the Merrimack Valley Conference victory. Charlotte Moulson, Ruby Flood, Ashley Grover, and Polina Malinovskaya were individual winners.

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, South Shore Christian 1 — Caroline Marcotte led the Bishops (7-5) with 11 kills and Angelica Clifford registered 7 aces.

Boston Latin 3, Weston 0 — Senior captain Breann Cleary had 19 kills in the Dula County League victory for the Wolfpack (7-4).

Brookline 3, Walpole 2 — Senior Pilar Hincapie contributed 28 kills, 3 aces, and 18 digs, while junior Jamie Chamberlain added 22 kills, 5 aces, and 17 digs for the Warriors (2-2) in beating the Rebels.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Newton South 0 — Anna Brooks and Lily Sills each totaled seven kills for the No. 8 Patriots (9-1).

Hopkinton 3, Bellingham 0 — Senior Angie Grabmeier totaled 16 assists, 7 kills, and 3 aces for the No. 2 Hillies (10-0).

Lynnfield 3, Pentucket 0 — Melissa Morelli had 16 assists and and 15 aces and 5 kills to lead the No. 14 Pioneers (12-0).

Advertisement

Melrose 3, Reading 0 — Senior Emma Randolph (13 kills) led the way for the No. 13 Red Raiders (10-1).

Oliver Ames 3, Brockton 0 — Junior Sarah Morley (10 digs, 5 aces) powered the Tigers (10-2) to a state tournament berth.

Woburn 3, Wakefield 2 — Senior Grace Provo totaled 8 kills, 5 blocks and 15 service points for the victorious Tanners (6-4).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or e-mail hssports@globe.com.