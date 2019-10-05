“Hats off to Needham, they played great,” Prep coach Dave Crowell said. “Once they got that first goal they just elevated.”

After an evenly played first half, Needham (6-2-1) erupted for four second-half goals led by a strong attacking unit and swift finishing inside the box by Dougherty and Donovan.

Senior captains Matt Dougherty and Steven Donovan each netted a pair of second-half goals as the seventh-ranked Needham boys’ soccer team blanked No. 1 St. John’s Prep , 4-0, at Brock Field Saturday night.

Prep (9-1-1), which was ranked No. 7 in the country by USA Today this week, struggled to mark the Needham attackers in the second half, setting up free runners in the box.

Dougherty, a senior midfielder, connected on a header in the opening minutes of the second half and then his classmate Donovan provided consecutive goals to make it 3-0. Dougherty put the finishing on the dynamic run with his second goal which trickled past a diving keeper and into the bottom left corner.

All four Needham goals came in a 20-minute span as they rebounded from a 4-1 loss to third-ranked Lexington last Saturday.

Arlington Catholic 2, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — A pair of second-half goals from senior sweeper John Palacio helped the host Cougars (1-2-5) avoid defeat.

Framingham 3, Somerville 1 — The Flyers benefited from three scorers to stay unbeaten at 7-0-3.

Medford 6, Lowell 0 — Senior Aaron Vaz (1 goal, 1 assist) netted his 100th career point for the Mustangs (7-2-1).

Milton Academy 4, St. Sebastian’s 0 — The Mustang offense was paced by Aydin Jay (2 goals).

North Andover 2, Central Catholic 0 — Senior captains Jimmy Boyle and Lucas Sciaudone netted first-half goals to carry the fifth-ranked Knights (9-0-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference road victory.

O’Bryant 1, Snowden 0 — With 15 minutes left, junior captain Ethan Somers scored the winner to lift the Tigers (3-5).

Roxbury Latin 4, St. Mark’s 0 — Brady Chappell recorded his second shutout of the season for the Foxes (4-0-1).

Girls’ soccer

Beverly 6, Lynn Classical 0 — Junior Sydney Anderson recorded her sixth straight shutout for the undefeated Panthers (10-0), while seniors Cassie Jones and Sam Carnevale each had two goals for the Northeastern Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Brockton 1 — Senior forward Madison Frye found the net twice for the Cardinals (6-4-1).

Concord-Carlisle 1, Hopkinton 0 — Senior Katie Faber scored the lone goal for the 14th-ranked Patriots (8-2-2).

Newton North 1, Belmont 0 — Senior captain Lean Stonehill (3 saves) recorded the shutout and fellow senior Kate Rooney held down the defense at center back for the Tigers.

St. Mary’s 7, Mystic Valley 1 — Senior Kayla Demers was stellar for the Spartans (6-5) with four goals.

Field hockey

Brooks 2, Middlesex 1 — The Bishops earned a win away from home thanks to goals from Quinn Healy and Brooke Rogers.

Governor’s Academy 2, BB&N 1 — Freshman Kate Mackeen of Boxford scored her first varsity goal 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Govs (3-4) to the ISL win.

Proctor 5, Tilton 0 — Caroline Coyne scored twice for the Hornets in the win.

Tabor 5, Thayer 1 — Freshman Juliette Piersol scored two goals for the Seawolves (7-1).

Westwood 1, Ursuline 0 — Junior Kathleen Reissfelder scored the lone goal to lift the fifth-ranked Wolverines (12-0-1).

