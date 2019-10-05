Senior captains Matt Dougherty and Steven Donovan each netted a pair of second-half goals as the seventh-ranked Needham boys’ soccer team blanked No. 1 St. John’s Prep , 4-0, at Brock Field Saturday night.
After an evenly played first half, Needham (6-2-1) erupted for four second-half goals led by a strong attacking unit and swift finishing inside the box by Dougherty and Donovan.
“Hats off to Needham, they played great,” Prep coach Dave Crowell said. “Once they got that first goal they just elevated.”
Prep (9-1-1), which was ranked No. 7 in the country by USA Today this week, struggled to mark the Needham attackers in the second half, setting up free runners in the box.
Dougherty, a senior midfielder, connected on a header in the opening minutes of the second half and then his classmate Donovan provided consecutive goals to make it 3-0. Dougherty put the finishing on the dynamic run with his second goal which trickled past a diving keeper and into the bottom left corner.
All four Needham goals came in a 20-minute span as they rebounded from a 4-1 loss to third-ranked Lexington last Saturday.
Arlington Catholic 2, Saint Joseph Prep 2 — A pair of second-half goals from senior sweeper John Palacio helped the host Cougars (1-2-5) avoid defeat.
Framingham 3, Somerville 1 — The Flyers benefited from three scorers to stay unbeaten at 7-0-3.
Medford 6, Lowell 0 — Senior Aaron Vaz (1 goal, 1 assist) netted his 100th career point for the Mustangs (7-2-1).
Milton Academy 4, St. Sebastian’s 0 — The Mustang offense was paced by Aydin Jay (2 goals).
North Andover 2, Central Catholic 0 — Senior captains Jimmy Boyle and Lucas Sciaudone netted first-half goals to carry the fifth-ranked Knights (9-0-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference road victory.
O’Bryant 1, Snowden 0 — With 15 minutes left, junior captain Ethan Somers scored the winner to lift the Tigers (3-5).
Roxbury Latin 4, St. Mark’s 0 — Brady Chappell recorded his second shutout of the season for the Foxes (4-0-1).
Girls’ soccer
Beverly 6, Lynn Classical 0 — Junior Sydney Anderson recorded her sixth straight shutout for the undefeated Panthers (10-0), while seniors Cassie Jones and Sam Carnevale each had two goals for the Northeastern Conference win.
Cardinal Spellman 3, Brockton 1 — Senior forward Madison Frye found the net twice for the Cardinals (6-4-1).
Concord-Carlisle 1, Hopkinton 0 — Senior Katie Faber scored the lone goal for the 14th-ranked Patriots (8-2-2).
Newton North 1, Belmont 0 — Senior captain Lean Stonehill (3 saves) recorded the shutout and fellow senior Kate Rooney held down the defense at center back for the Tigers.
St. Mary’s 7, Mystic Valley 1 — Senior Kayla Demers was stellar for the Spartans (6-5) with four goals.
Field hockey
Brooks 2, Middlesex 1 — The Bishops earned a win away from home thanks to goals from Quinn Healy and Brooke Rogers.
Governor’s Academy 2, BB&N 1 — Freshman Kate Mackeen of Boxford scored her first varsity goal 33 seconds into overtime to lift the Govs (3-4) to the ISL win.
Proctor 5, Tilton 0 — Caroline Coyne scored twice for the Hornets in the win.
Tabor 5, Thayer 1 — Freshman Juliette Piersol scored two goals for the Seawolves (7-1).
Westwood 1, Ursuline 0 — Junior Kathleen Reissfelder scored the lone goal to lift the fifth-ranked Wolverines (12-0-1).
