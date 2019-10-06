Reece LaChance, Framingham — The Flyers star tailback recorded 32 of their points in a 49-40 comeback victory over Newton North, rushing 26 times for 130 yards and four touchdowns with four 2-point conversions.

Jake Davis, Franklin — The senior had seven catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns and intercepted two passes as a defensive back in a 23-7 win over Oliver Ames.

Mason Hatfield/Charles Mabardy, Lexington — A shift of roles paid off handsomely for the Minutemen, as Hatfield moved from QB to RB and produced 338 total yards and three touchdowns, while Mabardy moved from WR to QB, passing for 109 yards and three touchdowns with 86 rushing yards and two more scores in a 56-27 win over Arlington.

Advertisement

Kevin Yrrizarry, Lowell — The junior carried 12 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns, adding 12 tackles and a safety on defense in a 43-7 win over Chelmsford.

Division 2

Josh Atwood, Natick — The UMass-bound 345-pound defensive tackle was an anchor on the Redhawks defense in Friday afternoon’s nail-biting 14-13 victory over Wellesley, registering a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Daniel DiMare, Reading — In windy conditions that made it difficult to throw the ball, the 6-foot-2-inch junior running back took over on the ground, rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts as the Rockets defeated Woburn, 20-0.

Gordon Gozdeck, Lincoln-Sudbury — The 6-foot middle linebacker led the Warriors defense in the victory over Acton-Boxborough on Friday night. The junior had seven tackles and two sacks as L-S secured a shutout, 21-0.

Isaiah Steinberg, Quincy — The junior running back had a big day in the backfield to give the Presidents’ their first victory of the season. Steinberg rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as Quincy defeated Pembroke, 28-26.

Advertisement

Division 3

Mathias Fowler, Lynn English — The junior Swiss Army knife passed for 175 yards and a touchdown for the No. 18 Bulldogs, caught three passes for 109 yards and a touchdown and had 79 yards rushing to go along with two more scores. He also had an interception in English’s 42-0 win over Gloucester.

Christian Gemelli, Concord-Carlisle — In an epic, 21-20 come-from-behind win over Dual County League rival Wayland, the senior quarterback amassed 239 all-purpose yards while shining in the biggest moments of the game. After the Patriots gave up a go-ahead touchdown with 0:43 left, Gemelli returned the ensuing kickoff 50 yards to the Wayland 40, then hit teammate Tyler Jameau for a 25-yard touchdown pass that pulled the Patriots within 20-19 with 0:03 on the clock and ran for the winning two-point conversion.

Nick Norko, Bishop Feehan — The senior quarterback led the Shamrocks to their first win of the season in a 35-28 triumph over host Malden Catholic, having a hand in all five of his team’s touchdowns. Norko rushed for TDs of 18, 33 and 3 yards before throwing a game-tying 26-yard TD pass to Danny Haggarty in the fourth quarter and scored the game-winning TD on a 61-yard run. In all, Norko accumulated 243 yards rushing while playing every snap on defense.

Colby Pires, Milford — The Scarlet Hawks hadn’t beaten North Attleborough since joining the Hockomock League in 2012, until Saturday. Pires was at the forefront of the historic win, completing 17 of 28 passes for 296 yards and touchdown passes of 62 and 23 yards to Max Martin and a 64-yard score to Carter Scudo in the 45-19 win.

Advertisement

Will Prouty, Duxbury — The senior QB threw for touchdown passes of 42, 8 and 11 yards before rushing for scores of 29, 30 and 16 in Duxbury’s 45-7 win over Silver Lake, finishing the afternoon 12 of 14 passing for 166 yards and 172 rushing.

Division 4

Chris Cusolito, Melrose — He ran 12 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns, paired with three receptions for 31 yards. His 3-yard TD run with 35 seconds remaining powered the undefeated Red Raiders to a 28-21 victory over Stoneham.

Tim Cronin, Marblehead — The Magicians stayed undefeated thanks in large part to Cronin, who racked up 174 yards and added two second-half touchdowns, including a 70-yard score, in Marblehead’s 21-13 win over Beverly.

Cole Salyards, Hopkinton — Salyards was busy on both sides of the ball, finishing with 10 tackles along with seven receptions for 85 yards in the Hillers’ 12-7 victory against Norwood.

Bailey Smith, Wilmington — The senior running back ran for 127 yards and three touchdowns, fueling the Wildcats to their first victory of the season, a 33-7 win at Watertown.

Eric Viera, Dartmouth — Celebrating his 18th birthday, Viera hauled in a 60-yard TD pass from Nolan Ellis with 1:12 remaining that gave the Indians their first win of the season, a 12-7 triumph against Durfee.

Division 5

Tristan Benson, Holliston — Benson scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the Panthers’ 34-0 win over Westwood on Saturday. He finished the day with 135 yards on 11 carries, including a 51-yard scoring scamper.

Advertisement

Greg Cormier, Bedford — In a 41-14 win over Newburyport, the Buccaneers senior quarterback went 13 for 20 with 198 yards and three touchdown passes. Cormier added 10 carries for 51 yards and a rushing score on the ground.

Jake Etter, Pentucket — The senior receiver caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Sachems 27-12 win over Lynnfield on Saturday. His touchdown catches of 32 and 39 yards make five total on the season.

Owen Lehane, Canton — Lehane easily converted two decisive field goals in a 26-20 win over Foxborough. He also pinned the Warriors inside the 20 on three kickoffs, had a successful onside kick, and added a sack, QB hurry, and interception in the fourth quarter on defense.

Matt Scibilio, Scituate — The senior went 13 for 26 passing with 315 yards and four touchdowns in the Sailors 28-0 win over North Quincy on Friday. His 60-yard pass was his best play of the night.

Division 6

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham — A former Cape Ann League MVP as a running back, the senior settled into his role at quarterback, rushing for 45 yards and a touchdown while passing for 202 yards and three scores in the Generals’ 35-7 win.

Matt DeVirgilio, Dedham — The Marauders picked up their first victory of the season with a 30-12 win over Bellingham due in large part to the junior’s day on offense with 158 yards on 15 carries to go along with two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Dante Vasquez/Bulldogs’ defense, Rockland — The senior QB led Rockland’s offense with 158 yards rushing and a pair of TD runs in a 42-13 South Shore League win over Middleboro. But Rockland’s defense was just as dynamic in limiting Sachems’ electric RB Isaiah Cobbs to just 39 yards on 12 carries when he had 654 yards and nine touchdowns in the previous two weeks heading into the matchup.

Division 7

Randy Delva-LeBlanc, Nashoba Valley Tech — In a 42-6 blowout win against Chelsea, Delva-Leblanc returned the first punt of the game back 91-yards for a touchdown. He followed that score on the next drive by rushing 45 yards for a touchdown, leading the charge on a 28-0 opening quarter for the Vikings (3-2). Delva-LeBlanc converted all six of his extra-point attempts.

Shamil Diaz, Greater Lawrence — The senior quarterback rushed for three touchdowns, including a 63-yard score in the second quarter to lead the Reggies (3-2) to a 24-6 win over Essex Tech.

Clayton Dyer, Case — The senior was a key factor on both sides of the ball for the Cardinals (4-0) catching a 41-yard touchdown pass and bringing back an interception 38 yards for a score on the ensuing drive in a 42-6 drubbing of Fairhaven.

Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown — The senior was 18 of 24 with 301 yards passing and five touchdowns to lead the Lancers (3-2) to a 40-12 win over Brighton. He now has 15 touchdown passes in five games.

Division 8

Omarion Braggs, Cathedral — The junior running back only needed eight carries to help the Panthers earn their first win of the season, rushing for 180 yards and three touchdowns (60, 40 and 45 yards) in a 30-0 victory over Atlantis Charter.

Julius Gillard, Tech Boston — The sophomore erupted for four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) and added four two-point conversions (three passing, one rushing) in a 38-14 win over South Boston.

Jaiden Smith, O’Bryant —Smith’s third-quarter fumble recovery, returned 20 yards for a touchdown, couldn’t have come at a better time for the Tigers. The junior’s score gave O’Bryant a 16-8 lead that it would see out to a Boston City League victory over East Boston.

Preps

Jordan Fuller, Governor’s Academy— The junior transfer from Winnacunnet (N.H.) exploded for 164 rushing yards on nine carries and touchdowns of 41 and 2 yards. He added an electric 55-yard punt return, giving the Governors (3-0) a 34-13 road win at Brooks.

Sammy Malignaggi, BB&N — The senior from Cambridge scored three rushing touchdowns of 3, 22, and 33 yards on 16 carries for the Knights (2-1). He finished the day with 127 yards en route to a 36-19 win over Thayer.

Makai Murray, St. George’s — The junior from Middletown, R.I. threw three touchdown passes of 16, 14, and 22 yards for the Dragons (1-2). His 63-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter put the wraps on a 28-14 win over Rivers.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.