Roberto Dubon, East Boston — The senior forward scored a hat trick and added two assists in a 7-0 win over Snowden last Tuesday; he followed with a pair of goals in a 2-0 win over South Boston on Thursday.

Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer players in the past week:

Jake Butler, Blue Hills — Three goals and one assist from the sophomore powered the Warriors to a 7-2 Mayflower win over Tri-County on Friday.

Joshua Montiero, Randolph — In his first game back from a hamstring injury, the senior captain scored five goals to lead the way to a 9-0 win over Abington on Wednesday.

Liam Foley, Xaverian — Four points (a hat trick and an assist) from the junior midfielder sent the Hawks to a 4-1 nonleague win over Braintree on Friday.

Aaron Vaz, Medford — The senior captain netted seven goals and four assists to reach 100 career points, propelling the Mustangs to three convincing wins: 6-0 over Boston International, 5-0 over New Bedford, and 6-0 against Lowell.

