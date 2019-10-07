‘‘That [Emma] Randolph girl is a stud [for Melrose] and she had a really good game tonight, but I thought our defense in the back row played really well tonight,’’ said Winchester coach John Fleming.

Senior setter Dasha Smolina had 30 assists and four aces for Winchester (12-0) as the Middlesex Liberty -leading Sachems upended Freedom Division-leading Red Raiders 25-10, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24.

Junior outside hitter Tia Fiorentino had nine kills, 21 digs, and two aces to power the third-ranked Winchester girls’ volleyball team past 13th-ranked Melrose, 3-1, in a matchup of Middlesex League division leaders Monday night.

Melrose’s second-set victory marked just the fourth set Winchester has lost this season.

The team dropped one in a Sept. 16 win over Barnstable, another in a Sept. 20 win against Belmont, and another against Arlington on Sept. 25.

Andover 3, Methuen 2 — Sophia Martinez (19 kills), Brooke Abouhamad (37 assists), and Jenny McNaughton (15 digs) led the Golden Warriors (5-8) to a hard-fought five-set win over the Rangers.

Belmont 3, Wakefield 0 — Junior Katarina Cosic went on a 12-point serving run and finished with seven aces for the host Marauders (6-5).

Brockton 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Senior Odessa Shea had 20 service points in the win for the Boxers (10-4).

Canton 3, Milford 0 — Senior Taylor Harris had 12 kills and four aces for the Bulldogs (10-2).

Case 3, Fairhaven 2 — Senior Amber Arruda had 26 kills and eight blocks and junior Alyssa Storm had 45 assists to lead the Cardinals (10-3).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westford 0 — Sophomore Corinne Herr had 11 kills and four aces as the eighth-ranked (10-1) Patriots qualified for the postseason.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, New Bedford 0 — Sophomore Lucy Swanson (5 aces, 15 kills), freshman Grace Presswood (10 kills, 9 digs), and junior Luiza Silva (33 assists) led the host Dolphins (10-1).

Hopkinton 3, Westwood 1 — Senior Ashley McDermott had seven kills, two blocks and three digs for the Hillers (11-0).

King Philip 3, Oliver Ames 0 — Senior captain Catherine Waldeck had 11 kills and two blocks for the Warriors (11-2).

Lynn Classical 3, Malden 1 — The Rams (10-2) qualified for the D2 North tourney and coach Frank DeLuca earned his 100th career win in eighth season at Classical. ‘‘It’s an honor for all the girls that played before and all the players now as well as my assistant coaches,’’ DeLuca said. Junior Cherish Nwoko and sophomore Chloe Clement each had six kills and senior captain Amber Crayton added seven assists for the Rams.

Needham 3, Walpole 1 — Albina Miloshi recorded 13 kills for the No. 7 Rockets (9-0).

Woburn 3, Watertown 0 — Senior Grace Provo had 10 kills for the Tanners (7-4).

Boston Latin 3, Wayland 0 — Senior captain Breann Cleary had 20 kills to lead the Wolfpack (8-4).

Barnstable 3, Westborough 0 — Seniors Shea Johnson (13 service points) and Josie Deluga (22 digs) led the host Red Raiders (9-2).

Girls’ cross-country

Newton South 23, Westford 35 — Senior Addie Marple led the way for the Lions (4-0), running the 2.7 mile course in 16:32.

Field hockey

Andover 6, Lowell 0 — Junior captain Hannah Medwar scored four goals and senior captain Sydney Gregory added four assists for the 11th-ranked Warriors (7-2-2).

Berwick 2, Bancroft 1 — Freshman Reese Fendelet found the perfect moment to score her first varsity goal as her winner in overtime was the difference for the Bulldogs (4-4-1).

Bourne 2, Sturgis West 1 — Emily Strojny set up Julia Elicier for the winner with 13 minutes left to lift the Canalmen (6-4-2).

Braintree 4, Milton 0 — Delia Lee scored three second-half goals in the win for the Wamps (8-2-2).

King Philip 6, Oliver Ames 3 — Juniors Abby Nixon (2 goals) and Olivia Kulesza (1 goal, 1 assist) powered the host Warriors (7-3-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 1, Bishop Feehan 0 — Four minutes into the first half, Lilly Drake scored the lone goal for the Cougars (8-0-1), with Christine Landry assisting.

Sandwich 1, Nauset 0 — Freshman Emily Souke scored the lone goal 18 minutes in to help the 10th-ranked Blue Knights stay unbeaten at 10-0.

Somerset Berkley 8, Old Rochester 0 — Alex Miller (3 goals, 1 assist) and Lucas Crook (2 goals, 3 assists) accounted for five goals for the top-ranked Raiders (12-0).

Watertown 6, Reading 0 — Aurise Tattrie and Ally Kennedy scored two goals apiece for the second-ranked Raiders (10-1) in the Middlesex League win.

Wellesley 3, Framingham 0 — Senior captain Katie Why scored two goals for the Raiders (6-5).

Wilmington 6, Woburn 1 — Annabelle Kane collected a hat trick while Rita Rocha had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats (2-5-1).

Lexington 6, Melrose 1 — Senior Nairi Enright had two goals for the Minutemen (10-2-1).

Walpole 3, Needham 1 — Madison Fields had two goals for the seventh-ranked Porkers (9-0-1).

Boys’ golf

Bishop Fenwick 156, Matignon 84 — Thomas Estrella (34) points carded a 2-over-par 38 at Newton Commonwealth for the visiting Crusaders (6-4). Jake Murphy, Nick Muzi, and Cade Buckley had 31 points apiece.

Malden 38, Revere 34 — J.T. Bowbridge won his matchup for the Golden Tornadoes (6-5) at Cedar Glen in Saugus.

Newton North 97, Braintree 86 — Senior Pete Delmonico led the Tigers (7-2) with 18 points in their win over the Wamps at Brae Burn Country Club in Newton.

St. John’s Prep 219, Catholic Memorial 243 — Oliver Hermann fired a 3-under-par 33, Alex Landry followed with a 35, and Aidan LeBlanc had a 36 for the unbeaten Eagles (15-0) in their Catholic Confernce win at The Meadow in Peabody.

Wellesley 98, Framingham 87 — Michael Thorbjornsen shot an even-par 36 at Nehoiden Golf Club to lead the host Raiders (12-1) to the Bay State Conference win.

Westwood 249, Medfield 263 — Senior Joey Healy shot a 3-over 38 to lead the Wolverines (14-0) to the Tri-Valley League win at Norfolk Golf Club.

Boys’ soccer

Milford 2, Canton 0 — Pedro Araujo and Joao Pedro scored as the 12th-ranked Scarlet Hawks (8-0-1) clinched a tournament bid.

Apponequet 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 3 — Mike Magalhaes scored two goals in the victory for the Lakers (7-2-1).

Archbishop Williams 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Freshman Jack Paula scored his first goal of the season for the Bishops (8-5) in their shutout victory.

Beaver Country Day 3, Pingree 1 — Senior Ronan McCarthy scored two goals and added an assist for the Mariners (6-1) in their Eastern Independent League victory.

Bishop Fenwick 5, St. Marys 1 — Senior Sean Kern scored two goals and set up two others to carry the Crusaders (7-3) to the Catholic Central Large win.

Bourne 3, Wareham 0 — Senior keeper Wyatt Ream made five saves for the Canalmen (3-7-2) to earn his fifth shutout of the season.

Cambridge 2, Waltham 0 — Johaan Fraser scored both goals for the Falcons (6-4).

Case 3, Fairhaven 0 — Ethan Lopes netted a pair of goals and Brennan Thacker added a goal for the visiting Cardinals (8-1-2).

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wayland 1 — Liam Harrington’s goal in the 74th minute propelled the eighth-ranked Patriots (7-1-3) to victory and to their fourth consecutive state tournament berth.

Duxbury 1, Silver Lake 0 — Ben Luscko scored the lone goal midway through the first half as the Dragons (6-2-3) picked up their fifth straight victory.

Falmouth 4, Mashpee 0 — Junior Daniel Holt started the scoring early with goals in the ninth and 20th minute for the Clippers (4-6-1) while senior captain Colby Andrade assisted on one of those goals and scored one of his own.

Franklin 4, Attleboro 0 — Senior captain Jacob Cummings scored two goals for the Panthers (5-3-3) in their Hockomock League victory.

Hingham 2, Plymouth North 1 — Senior Gavin Erickson scored the winning goal for the 18th-ranked Harbormen (9-1-3) in the 40th minute.

Lincoln-Sudbury 5, Weston 0 — Seniors Joe Akisik and Nick Kasper each scored a pair of goals for the third-ranked Warriors (10-1).

Lynn Classical 3, Danvers 0 — Junior Jenner Robles scored two goals for the Rams (10-2-1).

Milton 5, Braintree 5 — Josiah King led the way with four goals and Miguel Varela (1 goal, 3 assists) tied it up with a minute to go for the Wildcats (1-7-1).

Needham 5, Walpole 1 — Senior Matt Dougherty scored two of the seventh-ranked Rockets’(7-2-1) four second half goals in the Bay State Conference road win.

Newton North 2, Framingham 1 — Diego Gisholt connected with Grayson Hargens off a corner kick in the 70th minute to propel the Tigers (5-4-2) to the win.

Nobles 3, St. Mark’s 1 — Senior Harry Roberts tallied a hat trick for the Bulldogs (6-1-1) in their ISL victory.

Norton 5, Westwood 0 — Will O’Brien netted a hat trick, bringing his season total to 11 goals for the undefeated Lancers (9-0-3).

Old Colony 3, Tri-County 1 — Junior Jake Gauthier scored twice in the win for Old Colony (7-3).

Peabody 7, Saugus 0 — Sophomore Kyle Joyce and senior Edward Santos each had two goals for the Tanners (8-3).

St. John’s Prep 4, Everett 2 — Junior Zach Vlachos scored two goals for the Eagles (10-1-1).

Girls’ soccer

Stoneham 5, Reading 1 — Senior Samantha Caldarelli (3 goals, 1 assist) netted her 100th career point for the Spartans (8-2).

‘‘She’s just been the head of our offense,’’ said coach Sharon Chapman. ‘‘When we need a goal scored, Samantha comes up with it. She’s sometimes like a magician the way she weaves through other team’s defenses.’’

Samantha’s twin sister, Amanda tallied the other two goals for the Spartans. The two are both committed to play at Marist College in 2020.

“I’m so proud of [Samantha] and I was so happy to announce at the end of the game that she had scored her 100th point,’’ said Chapman.

Danvers 8, Lynn Classical 0 — Seniors Abby Cash had two goals and three assists for the seventh-ranked Falcons (11-1).

Belmont 2, Wakefield 1 — Junior Kiki Christofori scored both goals for the Marauders (6-4-1), including the winner 10 minutes into the second half.

Boston International 3, Snowden 0 — Junior midfielder Cinthia Ayala led the way for the Lions (4-5) with two goals and an assist.

Cambridge 3, Waltham 1 — Anna Betancourt had two goals and a assistfor the Falcons (2-8-1) in the win.

Concord-Carlisle 2, Wayland 1 — Senior Lucy Atwood scored on a penalty kick with 20 minutes left for the host Patriots (9-2-2).

Holliston 4, Bellingham 0 — Senior Hannah Wolfgang (2 goals, 1 assist) and Junior Megan Putvinski (2 goals) helped the sixth-ranked Panthers stay unbeaten at 9-0-1.

King Philip 5, Oliver Ames 0 — Providence-bound senior captain Avery Snead netted a hat trick for the second-ranked Warriors (12-0) in the Hockomock League win.

Middleborough 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Alexis Vanderzeyde scored twice and Maggie Desrosiers made 12 saves in the shutout for the Sachems (6-2-1).

Milford 3, Canton 2 — Dani Atherton scored a pair of goals, Ashleigh Starks added another, and Juliana France netted two assists for the Scarlet Hawks.

Needham 5, Walpole 1 — Sophomore Maddie Ledbury had a hat trick for the Rockets (6-2-2).

Newton North 3, Framingham 0 — Senior Chessie Chinitz had a goal and an assist for the Tigers (3-5-2).

Newton South 5, Bedford 0 — Junior Rachel Shepard scored her first two varsity goals for the Lions (9-2-1).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Hull 0 — Shannon Levangie had a goal and two assists for the Cougars (5-6).

OBryant 2, Tech Boston 0 — Junior McRae Wierderer and seventh grader Nia Buyu scored for the Bulldogs (6-3-1) with freshman Jane Yannis assisting on both goals.

Somerset Berkley 6, Greater New Bedford 1 — Alyssa Amaral scored four times and assisted on another for the Raiders (9-1-1).

Southeastern 5, Norfolk Aggie 2 — Senior captain Katie Micale (3 goals) and junior Cynthia Souto (2 goals) guided the Hawks (7-2) in their win over the Rams.

West Bridgewater 4, Abington 0 — Sarah Hardiman and Rachael Genuich scored two goals apiece for the Wildcats (8-2).

Whitman-Hanson 2, Marshfield 0 — Olivia Borgen scored one goal and assisted on the other to help the third-ranked Panthers (9-1-1) qualify for the Division 1 South tourney.

