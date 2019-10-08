Calliste Brookshire, Silver Lake — The Lakers’ senior captain had two goals, including the 50th of her career, in a 3-1 victory against Plymouth South on Wednesday, then scored her 18th of the season in Friday’s 3-0 win over Quincy.

Sydney Anderson, Beverly — The junior goalie posted her sixth straight shutout as the unbeaten Panthers defeated Lynn Classical, 6-0, Saturday.

Abby Cash, Danvers — The senior captain scored a key goal in a 2-0 win over Brookline on Saturday night, then had a hand in five of the Falcons’ eight goals (two goals, three assists) in a shutout of Lynn Classical on Monday.

Hannah Curtin, Winchester — Curtin, a junior, scored seven goals in two games — four in last Wednesday’s 7-1 win Middlesex, and three in Friday’s 8-2 victory over Stoneham.

Ally Stanton, King Philip — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 victory over North Attleborough on Friday, helping the Warriors reach the top spot in this week’s Globe’s rankings.

