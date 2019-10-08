“They really feed off each other,” Alessandri said of the duo. “They look for each other well, and they understand each other’s games. When they’re connecting, they’re very difficult to guard.”

Coach Mark Alessandri asked his team to play as a unit, and his dynamic duo of Mike Sawicki and Dominic Craig followed through. The pair of juniors each scored — along with assisting on the other’s goal — in a 2-1 nonleague win at home.

CARVER — The Carver boys’ soccer team faced one of its stiffest tests on Tuesday with a visit by Bishop Feehan.

Craig opened the scoring in the first half, and with the score tied midway through the second half, Sawicki came through with the winner for the Crusaders, who improved to 9-3.

A defender sent the ball through the middle of the field and played Craig down the right sideline. Craig evaded the center back before crossing it over to Sawicki, who finished with a one-touch inside the near post.

In 12 games this season, Craig has 16 goals and seven assists; Sawicki has 12 goals and four assists.

Carver is 7-3 in South Shore League play and trails first-place Cohasset by one point in the Tobin Division. The Crusaders’ remaining schedule is highlighted by another meeting with Feehan (7-2-1) on Monday, and a late-season meeting with Cohasset (8-0-4) on Oct. 28.

Bishop Stang 3, Middleborough 0 — Goalkeeper Declan Markey scored a goal from his own 18 and recorded a shutout for the Spartans (4-5).

Burke 8, Snowden 0 — Freshman Domingos Tavares scored a hat trick for the Bulldogs (6-1-1) in their Boston City League victory.

East Boston 4, Malden 0 — Senior co-captain Roberto Dubon was a force for the Jets (9-1), scoring three goals and assisting on another in the victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 5, Ipswich 1 — Senior Keegan O'Shea had two goals and an assist for the Generals (5-6-1).

Lynnfield 4, Triton 0 — Freshman Alex Gentile scored two goals for the Pioneers (8-5). Junior goalkeeper Dante Gesmundo saved two shots for the shutout.

Malden Catholic 3, Saugus 2 — Senior Felipe Barria scored two goals to lead the Lancers (3-5) to the comeback victory.

Masconomet 2, North Reading 1 — Senior Jason Stutz scored both goals for the Chieftains (8-4-2).

Mashpee 2, Hull 1 — Junior captain Gabe Palhais scored the go-ahead goal off a 40-yard direct kick for the Falcons (2-9) with less than a minute to play in the first half.

Milton Academy 2, Roxbury Latin 0 — Senior goalie Noah Jackson posted three saves in his third shutout of the season for the Mustangs (6-2-1).

OBryant 8, South Boston 1 — Freshman Zacai Fernandes scored four goals for the Tigers (4-5-1).

Shawsheen 1, Greater Lowell 0 — Senior captain Dan Archibald scored the winner for the Rams.

Boys’ cross-country

Hopkinton 15, Ashland 50 — Senior Alex Brown set a course record of 15:24 in the 3-mile race at Hopkinton State Park for the Hillers (5-0).

Girls’ cross-country

Hopkinton 15, Ashland 49 — Senior Schuyler Gooley finished the three-mile course in 18:06 to lead the Hillers (5-0).

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 4, Wilmington 0 — Cailyn Wesley netted three goals, raising her season total to 16, to carry the Crusaders (9-1) to the nonleague win.

Dover-Sherborn 1, Holliston 0 — The Raiders (9-1-1) were lifted by a first-half goal from senior Payton Ahola. Junior goalie Sabrina Ryan made eight saves in the shutout.

Hanover 2, Marshfield 0 — Seniors Cory Worrall and Christina Connors had a goal apiece for the Indians (8-1-1) in their non-league victory.

Hopkinton 2, Medway 1 — With five minutes left in regulation, senior Caroline Estella scored the winner for the Hillers (6-5-3).

Masconomet 4, Manchester Essex 0 — Sophomore Cecily Paglierani scored twice for the fourth-ranked Chieftains (10-0-2).

Newton North 5, Framingham 1 — Sophomore Ella Maher scored a goal and added an assist for the Tigers (5-3-3).

North Reading 2, Georgetown 0 — Junior Morgan Majeski scored the winning goal for the Hornets (6-5-1).

Norwood 5, Bellingham 1 — Junior Maggie Curran scored two goals for the Mustangs (9-5).

Pentucket 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Sophomore Megan Freiermuth scored a hat trick for the Sachems (7-3-2).

Waltham 1, Saugus 0 — Senior Isla MacPherson scored the game’s only goal to lift the Hawks (4-8).

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 210, Cardinal Spellman 118 — The Bishops (10-3) were led Brendan Donovan and Jake La Monica, who shot a pair of 2-over 38s.

Bishop Fenwick 204, Saint Joseph Prep 125 — Jake Murphy (34 points), Nick Muzi (30), Cade Buckley (30), and Gavin Bolt (30) led Fenwick (8-4 overall) at The Meadows in Peabody.

Hopkinton 147, Grafton 156 — The Hillers (13-1) were led by senior Matt Epstein, who shot a 2-under 34 at Highfield Golf Course.

Reading 44.5, Melrose 27.5 — Junior Anthony Picano led the the Rockets (6-2-1) with a 39 at the par-36 Meadowbrook Country Club.

St. John’s Prep 222, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 228 — Aidan LeBlanc carded a 2-under-par 34 and teammates Robbie Forti, Ray Dennehy, and Ethan Whitney followed with 35s as the Eagles (16-0) remained unbeaten with the nonleague win at Salem CC.

Wayland 100, Boston Latin 75 — Liam Gill (21 points) and Joe Tardif (20 points) helped the Warriors clinch a spot in the postseason.

Wellesley 293, Newton North 314 — The Raiders (13-1) were led by senior Michael Thorbjornsen’s 2-under 33 at Brae Burn Country Club.

Girls’ soccer

Andover 4, Lowell 0 — Senior Rachel Souza (two goals) led the way for the Golden Warriors (7-1-2).

Bridgewater-Raynham 4, Brockton 0 — The Trojans (7-3-3) earned a Southeast Conference victory behind two goals from senior striker Victoria Smith.

Carver 3, Rockland 3 — Junior midfielder Azelin DelGuidice had a goal and an assist for the Crusaders (2-4-1).

Hull 4, Mashpee 2 — Senior captain Christina Murphy scored the winning goal — her first as a varsity player — for the Pirates (5-3).

Norwell 1, Dover-Sherborn 1 — Senior captain Kristi Vierra scored her 13th goal of the season for the Clippers (7-2-2). The goal came off a penalty kick nine minutes into the second half after senior Tess Flanders was tripped up in the penalty box. The lone goal for the Raiders (10-1-1) came 28 minutes into the first half, courtesy of Annie Parizeau, who took a cross from the left side of the field and buried it into the right side of the net. ‘‘It was really a back- and-forth game,’’ said Clippers coach Kara Connerty. ‘‘In the second half we had some really nice combinations in the offensive end. We had two corner kicks that we were almost able to convert on, hitting the post on one. It was a terrific brand of soccer from both teams.’’

Ursuline 6, Norfolk Aggie 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers scored a hat trick for Bears (8-2-1), and junior Teagan Young collected her first varsity goal.

Girls’ swimming

Andover 102, Dracut 73 — Emily Ma, Gabriella Rickards, Ruby Flood, Polina Malinovskaya, Kaitlin Chung, Ella Reck, and Emily Clements earned individual wins for the Golden Warriors (9-0).

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, St. Marys 0 — Senior Caroline Marcotte recorded 10 kills for the Bishops (8-5).

Austin Prep 3, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior Michelle Garrison had 13 digs for the Cougars (8-4).

Barnstable 3, Falmouth 0 — Sophomore Laura Cogswell (13 series points) led the way for the Red Raiders (10-2) as they qualified for the postseason.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Matignon 0 — Junior Emma Rawdon tallied 20 assists for the Cardinals (11-2).

Hopkinton 3, Algonquin 2 — Senior Angie Grabmeier (31 assists, 12 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 1 ace) and junior Mirabella Paolucci (13 kills, 8 blocks, 8 digs) led the way for the No. 2 Hillers (12-0).

