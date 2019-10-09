Brigid Churchill, Danvers – The junior backstopped the Falcons to three shutouts – highlighted by nine saves in the final six minutes of a 1-0 Northeastern Conference win against Gloucester.

Cami Crook, Somerset-Berkley – The sophomore collected a whopping 10 points (2 goals, 8 assists) in a 14-0 league win over Fairhaven Friday.

Nairi Enright, Lexington – The senior netted five goals in two victories – three in a 8-0 shutout of Wilmington Friday, and two in Monday’s 6-1 win over Melrose – to follow up a three-goal performance in a 3-1 win over Concord-Carlisle Sept. 28.

Delia Lee, Braintree – The sophomore sparked a late rally in a 4-0 win over Milton Monday, scoring three goals in the second half, to follow up a two-goal performance in Friday’s 8-0 rout of Ursuline. Lee also scored twice in a 5-0 Bay State Conference win over Weymouth Thursday.

Olivia Rondeau, Franklin – The senior came through when it counted most for the Panthers, who improved to 10-0-1 in league play (10-1-1 overall) in three league games. Rondeau tallied all three goals in a 3-2 win over Foxborough Thursday in a major second-half comeback.

