They jumped on their opportunities as the game opened up in the second half, scoring a pair of goals within 11 minutes to earn a 2-1 comeback victory.

The Hawks entered halftime facing a 1-0 deficit, but Xaverian coach Gary Bowers preached patience to his squad.

After getting blown out at BC High in the first meeting this season against their Catholic Conference rival, the Xaverian boys’soccer team wasn’t going to make Wednesday’s rematch in Westwood an easy one.

“The guys made a couple adjustments today that were terrific,” said Bowers, whose team improved to 6-3-3 with the win. “We were trying to play a patient game and find that final pass, and we had done a pretty good job of that.”

Fifty-five minutes into the match, sophomore Finn Mungovan headed in the equalizer off a well-delivered corner kick from junior midfielder Liam Foley. Foley got on the scoreboard in the 66th minute when pounced on a rebound, slotting home the go-ahead score.

“[BC High] is a team that will just continue to come at you, and they’ve got a good skill level, so I wasn’t unhappy with how our guys had executed what we were hoping to do,” said Bowers. “If we were able to keep in good shape and keep working we thought we’d have an advantage later.”

The visiting Eagles controlled much of the possession in the first half, eventually finding the net 34 minutes into the first half. But the Hawks stayed focused and were able to limit the momentum from swinging too far in BC’s favor, in part thanks to a strong performance from senior keeper Tom Rodia, who finished with six saves.

“[Rodia] did a composed, calm job managing and getting active in the box,” said Bowers. “He makes plays look routine because he’s just in great position.”

Blue Hills 3, Old Colony 0 — Junior Aidan McFadden led the way with a goal and an assist for the visiting Warriors (10-3).

Medford 7, Everett 1 — Seniors Aaron Vaz and France Memeus netted three goals apiece in the Greater Boston League win for the Mustangs (8-2-1).

Boys’ cross-country

Revere 16, Medford 43 — Senior Fabio Tran captured first place with a time of 16:30 on the 2.74 mile course for the host Patriots (3-0).

Somerville 15, Malden 46 — The Highlanders (3-1) put together a great team performance as they represented the top five finishers in the race, led by overall first-place finisher senior Ronan Fitzgerald (13:26) in the 2.6 mile race at Blessed of the Bay Boathouse in Somerville.

Girls’ cross-country

Lowell 15, Lawrence 50 — Senior Asaliah Mirambeaux (18:40) placed first overall for the Red Raiders (6-2) in the 2.8 mile race at Lowell.

Field hockey

Methuen 8, Dracut 3 — Claudia Crowe scored four goals and added three assists and Piper Hugus netted a pair of goals, helping the Rangers (8-1-3) secure a postseason bid with the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Haverhill 1, Lawrence 0 — Sophomore Hailey Corliss scored the winner for the visiting Hillies.

Girls’ volleyball

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Marshfield 0 — Luiza Silva (25 assists) and Grace Presswood (9 kills) led the Dolphins (11-1) to the win.

Hingham 3, Whitman-Hanson 2 — The Harborwomen (11-6) survived a 30-28 setback in the fourth set, clinching the Patriot League victory with a 15-10 win in the clincher.

