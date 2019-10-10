‘‘Needham is a very talented young team and they should be respected and feared,’’ said Brookline coach Rob Sprague. ‘‘I honestly thought it was going to be a scoreless game . . . Maya dug really deep and came through with a big play because she was fatigued. That was a big moment from a senior captain.’’

Host Brookline (7-1-3) built through the midfield and Leschly collected the ball from junior forward Reese Brodsky at the 18-yard line before finishing the play.

Senior forward Maya Leschly scored in the 70th minute as the sixth-ranked Brookline girls’ soccer team stopped No. 15 Needham, 1-0, in a Bay Sate Conference match at Skyline Park Thursday afternoon.

Needham drops to 6-3-2.

Holliston 7, Norwood 0 — Sophomores Mia Luisi (2 goals, assist) and Eva Bergloff (2 goals) led the way for the 13th-ranked Panthers (10-0-1).

Hull 2, Rockland 0 — Junior Emily Glennon and sophomore Nina Tiani each had a goal for the Pirates (6-3) in the win.

Natick 2, Weymouth 1 — Kelly Pease netted the winner in the 79th minute for the No. 2 Redhawks (7-0-4) in the Bay State Conference win.

Newburyport 2, Masconomet 0 — Cricket Good scored her 13th goal of the season for the Clippers (6-4-2) in the win.

Winchester 6, Wakefield 1 — The Sachems earned the win with the help of two goals from junior Ally Murphy.

Belmont 4, Burlington 0 — Senior midfielder Marina Karalis scored a hat trick and added an assist in the Marauders win.

Field hockey

Revere 2, Malden 1 — With the victory, the Patriots (8-2-1) qualified for the state tournament for the first time in 31 years. Malden took a 1-0 lead early before Revere senior Giulia Cincinnato, a defender who has played midfield in the past, was called up to participate in a corner and sprinted 90 yards to net the equalizer for Revere with 30 seconds left in the first half. Malden was relentless in the second half, but with just one minute left to play, senior Katie O'Donnell broke away toward the goal and slammed a shot from 50 yards out to earn the win for the Patriots. ‘‘They did something that so many people could not do,’’ said Revere coach Briana Scata. ‘‘None of them even know what the tournament looks like. It hasn’t been done in so long, and we’re ready to just let [people] know that the program has turned around and come back strong.’’

Bishop Fenwick 2, Swampscott 0 — Sophomores Emily McPhail and Grace Morey each scored to propel Fenwick (10-1) to the nonleague win.

Ipswich 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Tatum Galuski scored the lone goal 10 minutes into the game for the Tigers.

King Philip 1, Foxborough 1 — Junior Olivia Kulesza scored the lone goal for KP (7-4-2) in the draw.

Pentucket 1, Newburyport 0 — Junior Liv Reagan scored the lone goal as the host Sachems (8-3-2) qualified for the Division 2 North tourney.

Rivers 1, BB&N 0 — Eighth grader Lauren Glaser found the net for the game’s only goal for the Red Wings.

Walpole 7, Framingham 0 — Sophomore Caroline Whelan (2 goals) led the way for the seventh-ranked Porkers (9-0-1).

Watertown 1, Weston 0 — Maggie Driscoll scored the fourth-ranked Raiders’ (11-1) goal on an assist from Ally Kennedy.

Franklin 9, Sharon 0 — Sophomore Jill Fenerty scored her first career goal for the Panthers (11-1) in the win.

Football

Southeastern 17, Diman 0 — Running back Kevin Opoku did the heavy lifting for the Hawks, carrying the ball 25 times for 149 yards and a touchdown in the win. Hawk’s freshman quarterback Nicholas Levine started in place of starter James Cordon, who was out due to injury. Levine threw his only touchdown pass of the night late in the first half.

Kipp Academy 35, Mystic Valley 0 — A shutout on the defensive side of the ball and another 100-yard effort from junior tailback Daniel Oluwasuyi (8 carries, 105 yards) propelled the Panthers to the win. Oluwasuyi added two tochdowns on the ground of 12 and 30 yards, while Dave Fillias added a 21 yard score to go with 12 tackles. Jose Castillo was disruptive on the defensive line all night.

Boys’ golf

Lexington 36.5, Winchester 35.5 — Junior Collin McMahon-Shea shot an even-par 35 for the Minutemen (8-1-2) in the win at Winchester CC.

Reading 47.5, Wakefield 24.5 — Junior Anthony Picano shot a 3-over-par 39 in poor conditions at Meadowbrook Country Club to lead the Rockets.

Westwood 240, Holliston 273 — Senior Joey Healy shot 1-over-par 37 as the Wolverines (15-0) remained undefeated.

Boys’ soccer

BB&N 2, Rivers 0 — Junior Matt Thompson nailed a howitzer from 30 yards out into the net with a little help from the top crossbar, and added a second goal to his tally in a win for the Knights.

Blue Hills 5, Bristol-Plymouth 0 — Jake Butler’s two goals led the Warriors (11-3) in the win.

Burke 6, New Mission 1 — Freshman Domingos Tavares was an impact player for the Bulldogs (7-2-1) scoring four goals in the win, giving him 14 goals on the season.

East Boston 4, Latin Academy 2 — Prolific goal-scorer Roberto Dubon continued his strong senior campaign, adding two goals for the Jets.

Hopkinton 4, Westwood 1 — Sophomore Owen Schnur scored twice as the Hillers (6-5-2) rallied for a four-goal second half in the comeback win.

Masconomet 1, Newburyport 0 — Senior Jason Stutz scored the lone goal to help the Chieftains improve to 9-4-2.

Peabody 5, Marblehead 2 — The Tanners (9-3) clinched a spot in the Division 1 North tournament with the win behind two goals from junior Cairo Dalifour.

Weymouth 5, Natick 0 — Junior James Mathewson bagged a brace for the Wildcats in the win.

Worcester Academy 2, Phillips Exeter 0 — Seniors Jack Cordeiro and Carlton Steinberg provided the scoring for the Hilltoppers.

Manchester Essex 2, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Naderson Curtis scored both goals for the Hornets (8-0-4).

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, Fontbonne 2 — After dropping the first two sets, the Bishops stormed back to steal the match in five sets thanks to 16 kills from senior Caroline Marcotte.

Barnstable 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Junior Vanessa Jones (9 kills) and senior Josie Deluga (27 digs) led the way for the Red Raiders (11-2).

Bishop Stang 3, Coyle & Cassidy 0 — Senior Gretchen Linhares notched nine kills for the Trojans.

Burke 3, Randolph 0 — Junior Vivi Vega had three kills and eight aces for the Bulldogs (9-2) in the win.

Canton 3, Oliver Ames 0 — The 17th-ranked Bulldogs (11-2) were led by senior Taylor Harris (16 digs, 15 kills, 3 blocks) and junior Jackie Morrissey (27 assists, 13 digs).

King Philip 3, Foxborough 0 — Junior captain Nicole Coughlan and senior captain Catherine Waldeck both tallied 16 kills for the 20th-ranked Warriors.

Lynn Classical 3, Winthrop 2 — Cherish Nwoko tallied 14 kills in a win for the Rams.

Melrose 3, Lexington 2 — Emma Randolph had 19 kills for the No. 15 Red Raiders (11-2) in the win.

Pingree 3, Landmark 0 — Sophomore Nancy Norton (15 assists) led the way for the Highlanders.

Reading 3, Watertown 0 — Annie Taylor had four aces for the Rockets (10-5) as they qualified for the postseason.

South Shore Voc-Tech 3, Cape Cod Tech 2 — In a back-and-forth win, the Vikings were led by Hannah Towle’s 5 kills, 11-for-11 serving, and 3 aces.

Woburn 3, Wilmington 1 — Alison Dougherty notched 7 kills and 15 digs in a win for the Tanners.

Walpole 3, Framingham 0 — Senior Bridget Abril (26 digs) led the way for the Rebels (4-8) in the win.

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 0 — The Cougars (9-4) were led by senior Cat Bravo (8 kills) in the win.

