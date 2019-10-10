Josie Deluga, Barnstable — The senior recorded her 1,000th career dig in a 3-0 win over Nauset last Thursday. She recorded 16 in that 3-0 win, had 28 in a 3-0 victory over Westborough, and 15 in a 3-0 win over Falmouth.

Carly Goodhue, Danvers — The junior outside hitter has an astounding .378 hitting percentage this year, and she shined for the 14-0 Falcons last week. She had 25 kills, eight aces, and seven digs in wins over Lynn Classical and Bishop Fenwick.

Dasha Smolina, Winchester — The senior setter had 13 kills, 15 aces, 22 digs, and 46 assists in two matches, a 3-0 win over Stoneham and a 3-0 victory over Melrose. Smolina is averaging 7.4 assists per set this season and has 55 aces.

Lucy Swanson, Dennis-Yarmouth — The Dolphins are off to an 11-1 start on the power of Swanson’s 154 kills. She recorded 46 of those in 3-0 victories over Falmouth, New Bedford, and Marshfield. She also had 14 aces and 37 digs.

Lismari Valdez, Haverhill — In victories over North Andover, Lowell, and Lawrence, the senior outside hitter tallied 38 kills and 26 digs. She leads the Hillies with 161 kills.

