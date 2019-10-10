The Week 6 schedule revives a couple of rivalries that have been one-sided in recent years. Namely, a Catholic Conference showdown between top-ranked Catholic Memorial (5-0, 2-0) and second-ranked St. John’s Prep (5-0, 0-0) that is also a rematch of last year’s D1 Super Bowl. The Eagles handled the Knights, 40-22, at Gillette after earning a 27-21 victory over CM last October. They’ve now won eight straight over CM, which last won at Prep in 2008.

In Billerica, the Indians also look to avenge a pair of losses to Tewksbury last season. The Redmen (3-1, 1-0) have won four straight against their MVC rivals since 2016, including a 35-6 victory in the D3 North tourney last fall en route to a sectional title. Billerica (2-2, 1-0) is coming off a key win over Dracut to tie Tewksbury atop the MVC Small standings, so this matchup has huge conference implications.