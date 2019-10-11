SEEKONK — Responding is never the goal for Case football coach Anthony Palladino.
“Figuratively speaking, we want to punch first,” Palladino said. “We don’t ever want to respond. We want to come out hard — whether that’s on offense or defense.”
Following back-to-back sacks by Tony Delk and Alex Ventura on the Cardinals’ first defensive set, special teams landed the knockout blow. Anthony Janicki recovered a muffed snap in the end zone for Case just 2:11 into its contest with host Seekonk, which provided the Cardinals with all the points they’d need en route to a 34-0 rout Friday night.
“We always want to come out with that first punch,” Case senior Ryan Martin said. “It was a team effort.”
Martin had a sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery for the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0), now in sole possession of first place in the South Coast Conference Gold Division.
Martin highlighted what was a banner evening for the Case defense, which forced three turnovers by the Warriors (4-1, 2-1). Clayton Dyer had an interception in the third quarter for Case, and after the Cardinals were set to go three and out, Aiden Bates recovered a fumble on the subsequent punt return forced by teammate Tre Netto.
The Cardinals’ offense made plays when called upon as well, with dual-threat quarterback Danny Silva amassing 66 yards on the ground and 144 through the air.
He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dyer with 5:58 to go in the second quarter to make it 21-0, before capping off a 12-play, 83-yard drive to open the third with a 14-yard pass to Keagan Lecomte for a 28-0 advantage.
He also rushed in for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring, three plays after Martin’s fumble recovery.
Brady Thiboutot capped Case’s first offensive possession with an 8-yard touchdown run.
