Following back-to-back sacks by Tony Delk and Alex Ventura on the Cardinals’ first defensive set, special teams landed the knockout blow. Anthony Janicki recovered a muffed snap in the end zone for Case just 2:11 into its contest with host Seekonk, which provided the Cardinals with all the points they’d need en route to a 34-0 rout Friday night.

“Figuratively speaking, we want to punch first,” Palladino said. “We don’t ever want to respond. We want to come out hard — whether that’s on offense or defense.”

SEEKONK — Responding is never the goal for Case football coach Anthony Palladino.

“We always want to come out with that first punch,” Case senior Ryan Martin said. “It was a team effort.”

Martin had a sack, interception, forced fumble, and fumble recovery for the Cardinals (5-0, 3-0), now in sole possession of first place in the South Coast Conference Gold Division.

Martin highlighted what was a banner evening for the Case defense, which forced three turnovers by the Warriors (4-1, 2-1). Clayton Dyer had an interception in the third quarter for Case, and after the Cardinals were set to go three and out, Aiden Bates recovered a fumble on the subsequent punt return forced by teammate Tre Netto.

The Cardinals’ offense made plays when called upon as well, with dual-threat quarterback Danny Silva amassing 66 yards on the ground and 144 through the air.

He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dyer with 5:58 to go in the second quarter to make it 21-0, before capping off a 12-play, 83-yard drive to open the third with a 14-yard pass to Keagan Lecomte for a 28-0 advantage.

He also rushed in for a 2-yard score in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring, three plays after Martin’s fumble recovery.

Brady Thiboutot capped Case’s first offensive possession with an 8-yard touchdown run.

