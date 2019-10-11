COHASSET — Cohasset built a two-score lead on Mashpee in the second quarter of their South Shore Tobin matchup, the second touchdown an 89-yard sprint by Danny Nolan after a fourth-and-7 stop by the Skipper defense.

“[Assistant coach] Phil Mahoney did a good job of refocusing me,” said Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw. “We were able to conserve time, make a stop, and get that third score just before the half.”

On the next possession, Tucker Fulton rolled to his right and found Bernie Mulcahey open for a 40-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left in the half, and a 19-point cushion on the way to a 27-8 victory Friday night.

The Falcons (2-2) bounced back with a 2-yard TD run by Jack Vinitsky in the third quarter, but Cohasset countered with a 46-yard keeper from Fulton in the fourth.

The star of the first half was Nolan, who has stepped forward after tailback Gray Thomas (elbow) suffered an injury against Rockland.

“He was a starting defensive back all of last year and this year,” Afanasiw said of Nolan. “He was second string behind Thomas but when he got hurt, all of the sudden Danny had over 100 yards in the third quarter alone against Rockland.

“It was the kind of thing where you don’t know what you have until you need it and he really rose to the occasion.”

Steve Sousa can be reached at steve.sousa@globe.com.