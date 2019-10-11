Tonight’s forecast calls for heavy rain and wind — and lots of football. Follow along here for updates from Week 6 of the MIAA high school football season.

Logan Hawks recovered a fumble on a fourth-down punt with less than a minute left to play and ran it back for the touchdown that gave the Canalmen a 13-12 win, their first victory of the season, over Fairhaven.

Burke gives Barnstable lead

From correspondent Brad Joyal: With 1:45 left in the first quarter, senior Colby Burke ran 42 yards on his first carry of the night to put the Red Raiders up, 6-0. With a 6-yard run, he picked up another, and Luke Locasio’s successful conversion increased the lead to 14 with seven minutes in the half.

St. Mary’s rolling early

Sal Afflitto’s 75-yard punt return and subsequent conversion was all the Spartans needed to take the lead over Braintree, before George Percy added a 6-yard run as visiting St. Mary’s took a 16-0 lead after one.

Hunter wills Masconomet to shutout

Will Hunter scored all four touchdowns for the Chieftains, who silenced Triton, 27-0. The senior’s show was highlighted by a 45-yarder in the second quarter.

Coleman creates comeback for Groton

In an ISL matchup, Groton was trailing 20-0 in the second quarter against Middlesex before senior Caleb Coleman scored three touchdowns to kickstart a rally as the home team scored 22 unanswered points. Trading touchdowns in the fourth quarter, Middlesex held the ball (and a 34-29 lead) deep in their own zone as the Groton defense forced a safety with 18 seconds left. Coleman, a running back, hurled a 35-yard Hail Mary to Anthony Romano as time expired for the touchdown to take the 38-34 win.

“I’ve been coaching 29 years, and that was probably the most excited game I’ve been a part of,” said Groton coach Jamie Lamoreaux. “It’s always a great rivalry game against Middlesex, but I can’t remember a game so exciting.

Roll call

Here’s where to find Globe correspondents tonight:

