BILLERICA — Down, 14-7, after three quarters and playing without injured All-Scholastic back Shane Aylward, the Tewksbury football team rallied with four fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Billerica, 32-14, in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 matchup Friday night.

A late third-quarter 47-yard flea flicker from quarterback Ryne Rametta to Tyler Keough set up Tewksbury (4-1, 2-0 MVC D2) for its first score of the fourth, a 1-yard run by Rametta.

“Tyler made a huge play on the flea flicker,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. “We needed to do whatever we could to get the momentum back.”