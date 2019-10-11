BILLERICA — Down, 14-7, after three quarters and playing without injured All-Scholastic back Shane Aylward, the Tewksbury football team rallied with four fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat Billerica, 32-14, in a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 matchup Friday night.
A late third-quarter 47-yard flea flicker from quarterback Ryne Rametta to Tyler Keough set up Tewksbury (4-1, 2-0 MVC D2) for its first score of the fourth, a 1-yard run by Rametta.
“Tyler made a huge play on the flea flicker,” Tewksbury coach Brian Aylward said. “We needed to do whatever we could to get the momentum back.”
After Billerica (2-3, 1-1) punted, Tewksbury took over and scored its second touchdown of the quarter on a 19-yard pass from Rametta to Danny Fleming.
Advertisement
Billerica’s next possession ended on a Fleming interception, leading to a 5-yard scoring run by Kalu Olu that made it 25-14. Billerica turned over the ball on downs, leading to Kyle Darrigo’s 5-yard scoring run to make it 32-14.
“All kinds of guys were making plays,” said Aylward. “I’m proud of them.”
Tewksbury’s second-quarter touchdown came on a 54-yard pass from Rametta to Darrigo. Nolan Houlihan threw two touchdown passes for Billerica, including a 98-yard score to Colby Cyrus.
Bob Holmes can be reached at rholmes630@gmail.com.