“We created a ton of opportunities, which is good,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “Our offense is dangerous and aggressive. We got four but we probably should’ve had a few more that we missed point blank.”

Three different players scored for the Rockets (9-2-1), who outshot the Eagles, 15-4.

The Needham High boys’ soccer team clinched a berth in the Division 1 South tournament with a 4-0 nonleague win over visiting BC High Saturday afternoon at DeFazio Park.

The score was 1-0 at halftime, with BC High (6-5) controlling a respectable share of the play in the opening period. Coming out of the break, however, Needham tightened up its game and sent shot after shot toward the Eagles’ goal.

Advertisement

“We focused on our first touch and our movement off the ball, and created chances for each other,” said Needham senior captain Steven Donovan.

“We did that a lot more in the second half.”

Junior forward Daniel Faynstein scored a pair of goals, including a beauty of a shot that arced from the top of the box under the crossbar in the 77th minute. Senior forward Alejandro Agualimpia and senior midfielder Joseph Spielmann also scored. Senior keeper Gehrig Dick made five saves for the shutout. BC High remains atop the Catholic Conference with a 5-2 league record.

Framingham 6, Walpole 1 — Junior captain Nick Matias bagged two goals for the Flyers.

Milton Academy 3, BB&N 0 — Fraternal twins David and Wyatt Walley each scored a goal in the Mustangs’ victory.

Pentucket 1, Newburyport 0 — Senior Matt Pineo’s goal with 12 minutes left in the game was the difference for the Sachems (10-2-1). Sophomore goalkeeper Tyler Correnti had six saves to earn the shutout.

Roxbury Latin 2, Tabor 0 — A first-half goal from sophomore Ben Kelly led the Foxes (5-1-1) to victory.

Advertisement

Sandwich 3, Plymouth North 1 — Ben Sutton, Joe Morrison, and Jason Hurrie scored in the win for the Blue Knights (3-8-2).

St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Omar Chaghouri scored a pair of goals in his first appearence of the season after missing time with an injury.

Field hockey

Governor’s Academy 1, Lawrence Academy 0 — Off a scramble in front of the net, senior Cassie Reinertson scored the lone goal with four minutes remaining to lift the visiting Govs (5-4) to the ISL win.

Hingham 3, Silver Lake 0 — Katherine McNally (two goals, assist) and Brynn Golden (goal, two assists) carried the day for the 19th-ranked Habormen (9-2-1).

Girls’ soccer

Hingham 3, Silver Lake 2 — Olivia Sharkansky scored twice, including the winner with four minutes left to propel the Harbormen to 6-5-2.

Oliver Ames 3, Brockton 0 — Caroline Peper, Camryn O'Connor, and Erin Holmberg each scored a goal as the Tigers improved to 10-2-2.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.