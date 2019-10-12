But there was one clear message from the coaching staff and players: we are not done yet.

The Patriots had improved to 5-0 with their 32-30 overtime victory over NEC rival No. 18 Lynn English with senior Joe Llanos leading the way offensively with his 224 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.

LYNN – There were laughs and tears encompassing the Revere football team’spostgame huddle on Saturday afternoon at Manning Field.

“The big thing, though, for us is that we are 5-0 but more importantly we want to win a league championship,” said Revere coach Louis Cicatelli.

“That is something we haven’t done in many, many years. That was our first goal this year.”

Three different lead changes took place in the third quarter with Revere (5-0) holding a 24-21 advantage entering the fourth thanks to a Llanos 76-yard kickoff return. Llanos’s touchdown followed a Lynn English 23-yard touchdown by junior Sam Ofurie.

That lead proved to be shortlived as minutes into the fourth quarter senior Tyler Drinan drilled a 31-yard field goal to tie the game for the Bulldogs.

The teams traded possessions in the final eight minutes of the game, and the Patriots had a chance to win it on a Rayan Riazi 45-yard field goal attempt. Riazi had already missed four extra points in the game and his chance at redemption went wide left as time expired.

In overtime, Revere received the ball first and Llanos secured his fourth touchdown of the day on fourth and goal from the 3-yard line. The 5-foot-8-inch, 165 pound Llanos also converted on the two-point conversion to put the Patriots up, 32-24.

“This is the biggest win of my life and biggest start of my life, actually,” said Llanos who ended the game with 155 yards on the ground on 21 carries, and added an interception.

English (3-2) had the opportunity to send the game into a second overtime from the 2-yard line when Ofurie ran off-tackle and fumbled into the end zone. The junior’s fumble was recovered by Revere, but after the Patriots ran the ball out of the end zone, English quarterback Mathias Fowler recovered a second fumble and ran it in from 12 yards out to pull his team within 2.

But English’s 2-point conversion try was stymied by Revere senior defensive back Jonathan Murphy, who stopped Fowler on a keeper to the right side.

Bedford 55, Boston Latin 33 — Greg Cormier connected on scoring tosses of 17, 44, 25, and 54 yards — three to Brendan Jones — and also scored on 40- and 28-yard runs as the Bucs (5-0) remained unbeaten with the Dual County League win. In addition to his three TD receptions, Jones (148 receiving yards) had an 83-yard kick return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Belmont Hill 28, BB&N 21 — Gregory Desrosiers scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 25-yard sweep with 46 seconds left and on the ensuing possession, Belmont Hill linebacker Grant Litchfield stripped the ball from BB&N quarterback Jared Silverio in the red zone at the 7-yard line to lock up the ISL6 win for the visitors (4-0) in Cambridge. It was the Hill’s first win over BB&N since 2014.

Bishop Stang 32, Coyle & Cassidy/Bishop Connolly 19 — Trailing, 19-6, late in the first half, an 8-yard touchdown pass from Andrew DiGiammo to receiver Vittorio Consoletti gave the Spartans (3-2) momentum that they carried into the second half. In the third quarter, Franciso Hernandez-Manon scored on a 6-yard run, which was followed by a 66-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Nick Hyland. A DiGiammo 1-yard scoring run capped a 19-0 third quarter and secured the Spartans’ victory

Catholic Memorial 34, St. John’s Prep 32 — Junior WR/DB Zach Mitchell tallied an interception, forced a fumble, and caught three passes for three touchdowns, including a 61-yard score that proved to be the winner in a thrilling Catholic Conference victory for the top-ranked Knights (6-0, 3-0) over the second-ranked Eagles (5-1, 0-1).

Dighton-Rehoboth 28, Apponequet 7 — John Marcille’s two first-half touchdown passes helped pace the Falcons (1-4) as they handed the Lakers (4-1) their first loss of the season. Marcille also rushed for a 7-yard score. Jaren Ramos caught a 30-yard touchdown pass in the first half, and added a 28-yard rushing touchdown in the second half.

Governor’s Academy 48, Tabor 14 — Jordan Fuller rushed for touchdowns of 55, 10, and 5 yards in the first quarter as the Govs (4-0) stayed unbeaten with the Independent School League win.

Greater Lowell 35, Greater Lawrence 13 — Jacob Trzcienski threw three touchdowns passes and ran for another score for the Gryphons (4-1).

Holliston 42, Norwood 7 — Matt Arvanitis (9-of-15 passing, 245 yards) threw four touchdowns passes, including strikes of 60, 14, and 55 yards in the first quarter as the 12th-ranked Panthers remained unbeaten at 5-0. The latter two went to Ted Ratcliff.

Lincoln-Sudbury 21, Waltham 12 — Senior Griffin Brown got it done on both sides of the ball for the Warriors (4-1), recording a touchdown and an interception in the win over the Hawks (2-3).

Medfield 28, Hopkinton 14 — Ryan Murray piloted the Warriors (3-2) to the Tri-Valley League victory with three touchdown passes, including strikes of 55 and 53 yards in the first half. James Wilder was on the receiving end of 52- and 17-yard strikes.

Milton Academy 35, Thayer 7 — The Mustangs (4-0) remained unbeaten behind three touchdowns from senior Kalel Mullings (6 rushes, 83 yards). Justin Greene had a 40-yard pick-6 to give his team an early two-score lead that was the difference in the win. Quarterback Jake Wilcox was consistent through the air, completing 8 of 9 passes for 180 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to receiver Mitch Gonser.

Newton North 28, Weymouth 7 — Andrew Landry completed 26 of his 31 attempts for 315 yards and four touchdowns for the Tigers (3-2) in the Bay State Conference win. Landry has 18 TD passes, and just one interception, in five games.

North Quincy 28, Pembroke 0 — The Red Raiders limited the Titans to just 79 yards of offense, and Liam Hines reached the end zone three times, including a 51-yard pick-6 in the fourth quarter.

Norton 19, Medway 8 — The Lancers (3-2) opened the scoring with a defensive touchdown in a win over the Mustangs.

Old Colony 40, Cape Cod Tech 8 — Blake Dennison led the Cougars’ offense with five touchdowns and 165 yards on 15 carries in their win over the Crusaders (1-5). Thomas Stanton also rushed 122 yards and a score to help Old Colony stay unbeaten at 5-0.

Pentucket 35, Newburyport 7 — Junior Andrew Melone had a big day for the Sachems (5-0) with three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) in a win over host Newburyport.

St. George’s 28, St. Mark’s 7 — Makai Murray connected on three touchdown passes as he helped the Dragons (2-2) coast to the win. Receiver Henry DiRico caught two touchdown passes and converted a pair of 2-point conversions. Running back Johnell Fillippini broke off a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

St. Sebastian’s 27, Lawrence Academy 6 — Nick Vallace rushed for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Arrows. Quarterback Mike Phelps connected with Louis Hanson on a 33-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter to clinch the victory.

Wayland 35, Newton South 7 — Mason Boliver was unstoppable in the Dual County League win, rushing for three first-half touchdowns as the Warriors (4-1) built a 28-0 lead. In the fourth quarter, he tossed a 30-yard scoring pass to William Carr.

Karl Capen can be reached at karl.capen@globe.com.