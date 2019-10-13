Zach Mitchell, Catholic Memorial — The 5-foot-10 junior wide receiver and defensive back starred in a 34-32 win at St. John’s Prep, catching touchdowns of 16, 65, and 61 yards on offense while recording an incredible one-handed interception and forcing a key fumble defensively.

Matt Duchemin, St. John’s Prep — While the Eagles came up short in a rematch of the 2018 D1 Super Bowl, the senior wide receiver made it a thrilling finish with five catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-32 loss to Catholic Memorial.

Michael Slayton, Andover — In the program’s first shoutout since 2014, the 6-foot-2 senior linebacker dominated with 21 tackles, a sack, and four tackles for loss. Offensively, Slayton added an 8-yard touchdown run and five pancake blocks in a 28-0 victory at Methuen.

Ahmik Watterson, Brockton — The senior running back carried 10 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Boxers in a 41-21 win at Xaverian.

Division 2

Mike DeBolt, Mansfield — The senior had quite the day with his leg, nailing a 41-yard field goal in the second quarter to tie the game and connecting on four extra points to give the Hornets a 39-9 victory over Franklin.

William Lombard, Bridgewater-Raynham — The senior was one of two tailbacks to combine for 249 yards rushing in the Trojans’ 41-6 victory over Dartmouth. Lombard rushed nine times for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Colin Marczely, Barnstable — The junior was the leading rusher on a night the Red Raiders amassed 305 yards on the ground. Marczely rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Barnstable in its 38-14 win against Nauset.

Division 3

Tommy Degnan, Winchester — The Sachems are 5-0 for the first time since 1990 thanks in large part to their senior quarterback, who rushed for three touchdowns (two from 1 yard out, another from 9) in a 21-7 win over Middlesex League foe Wakefield. Degnan rushed for 99 yards on 17 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 93 yards.

Chad Francis, Belmont — The Marauders earned their way into the win column for the first time this season behind the junior running back, who rushed for 204 yards and touchdowns of 34 and 53 yards in the second quarter in a 28-12 win over Middlesex League rival Lexington.

Duncan Moreland, Beverly — In a 28-0 blanking of Gloucester, the senior made his presence felt on both sides of the ball. Moreland racked up 165 yards rushing on 19 carries, scoring three touchdowns from 18, 60, and 7 yards out, while also intercepting a pass while lined up on defense.

Will Prouty, Duxbury — The senior star rushed for three touchdowns and threw for another in a span of 5:08 in the second quarter for the ninth-ranked Dragons in a 35-6 win over Patriot League rival Plymouth North. Prouty threw for another score in the third for Duxbury.

Division 4

Mason Bolivar, Wayland — Bolivar finished 5 for 6 for 65 yards and a touchdown through the air, adding 10 carries for 54 yards and three TDs on the ground. He also intercepted a pass and chipped in two tackles on defense in the Warriors’ 35-7 win over Newton South.

Liam Hines, North Quincy — Hines rushed for two touchdowns and added a 51-yard interception return for a score in the fourth quarter of the Red Raiders’ 28-0 blanking of Pembroke.

Joe Llanos, Revere — Revere outlasted Lynn English, 32-30, in overtime, with Llanos compiling 231 all-purpose yards — including 155 yards rushing with three TDs on 21 carries, an 76-yard kickoff return for a score, and the winning 2-point conversion.

John Marcille, Dighton-Rehoboth — Previously winless Dighton-Rehoboth knocked off previously undefeated Apponequet, 28-7, as the senior quarterback went 16 for 25 with 158 yards and two passing TDs and ran for another score.

Division 5

Matt Arvanitis, Holliston — In a 42-7 win over Norwood, the senior went 9-for-15 passing for 245 yards and three touchdowns for the Panthers.

Greg Cormier, Bedford — The senior had a hand in six touchdowns during the Buccaneers’ 55-33 win over Boston Latin. Three of Cormier’s four touchdown passes went to Brendan Jones (148 receiving yards), and he rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Andrew Joyce, Pentucket — Filing in for a pair of injured starters, the senior rushed 12 times for 148 yards and a late 64-yard touchdown in a 35-7 win over the Newburyport. The Sachems moved to 5-0 behind a dominant rushing attack.

Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth — On a rainy, windy night, the senior quarterback took matters into his own hands rushing 20 times for 185 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-6 win over Falmouth.

James Wilder, Medfield — The two-way starter made major contributions on both sides of the ball for the Warriors in a 28-14 win over Hopkinton. Wilder had 112 yards receiving and two touchdowns while breaking up multiple passes on defense.

Division 6

Dylan Timmons, Shawsheen Tech — Trailing Whittier, 22-20, at halftime, the Rams leaned on their sophomore runner (20 carries, 184 yards), who reached the end zone three times in the second half as Shawsheen stayed unbeaten with the 39-22 win.

Jacob Trzcienski, Greater Lowell — With the Gryphons’ run game unable to get on track in their 35-13 win over Greater Lawrence, their junior QB bailed them out through the air. Trzcienski threw for 180 yards with three touchdowns of 58, 32, and 25 yards. He also added a 2-yard rushing score.

Dante Vasquez, Rockland — The senior QB only needed the first half to put up his video game-like statline with rushing scores of 58, 4, 9, and 44 yards in the Bulldogs’ 35-0 win over Medford.

Division 7

Ian Nichols, Lowell Catholic — The senior back was electric for the Crusaders as he rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns on 35 carries, including an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of a 32-6 blowout win over St. John Paul II.

Danny Nolan, Cohasset — The running back exploded for 174 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries in the first half for the Skippers before missing the second half of a 27-8 win over Mashpee due to injury.

George Percy, St. Mary’s — The Spartans sprinted out to a 30-0 lead at halftime behind three rushing touchdowns from the sophomore running back — including a 50-yard run in the first quarter — and held off Archbishop Williams, 30-22.

Danny Silva, Case — The senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Cardinals cruised to a 34-0 win over Seekonk to remain unbeaten.

Division 8

Blake Dennison, Old Colony — Dennison couldn’t stay away from the end zone , scoring touchdowns on five of his 15 carries and racking up 165 yards in the Bulldogs’ 40-8 win over Cape Cod Tech.

Bademba Bah, TechBoston — The senior defensive lineman made life miserable for the Boston English offense, coming up with the go-ahead touchdown with a 35-yard scoop-and-score fumble return late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ 12-6 Boston City League win.

Terrell McQueeney, Charlestown — The senior running back finished with 85 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to help the Townies earn their first victory of the season, defeating Boston City League foe South Boston, 22-6.

Preps

Caleb Coleman, Groton — The Princeton commit from Wellesley ran for a 5-yard score, caught another from 10 yards, and with only one second left to play, uncorked a 35-yard Hail Mary touchdown to Anthony Romano, giving the Zebras a 38-34 win over Middlesex.

Henry DiRico, St. George’s — In a 28-7 win over St. Mark’s, the 5-foot-6 junior from Middletown, R.I., caught two TD passes and two 2-point conversion passes among his eight receptions. He also chipped in 10 tackles and an interception on defense.

Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy — The Michigan commit rushed for 83 yards on six carries, including touchdowns of 3, 9, and 52 yards. His dominant performance propelled the Mustangs to a 35-7 win over Thayer.

Nick Vallace, St. Sebastian’s — The junior running back from Wellesley rushed for 203 yards on 23 carries for the Arrows (2-2). His touchdowns of 1, 5, and 21 yards proved too much for Lawrence Academy in the Arrows’ 27-6 win.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.