Pedro Araujo, Milford — The senior forward (17 goals, 6 assists) continued his sensational season with five goals across three wins last week, helping the undefeated Scarlet Hawks (10-0-1) clinch at least a share of the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title for the second straight season.

Alexi Figueroa, Somerville — With 45 seconds left in Friday’s Greater Boston League showdown against Medford, the senior captain broke a 4-4 tie with a free kick goal, lifting the Highlanders to a pivotal victory.

Declan Markey, Bishop Stang — The junior keeper had his hands all over Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Middleborough; he recorded a shutout and scoring a goal from his own box, launching a deep clear that took a high bounce into the net at the other end of the field.

Will O’Brien, Norton — In a pair of shutout wins over Westwood (5-0) and Dover-Sherborn (2-0), the senior midfielder scored four goals, highlighted by a hat trick against the Wolverines. O’Brien has 12 goals and 11 assists in 13 games this fall.

Domingos Tavares, Burke — The dynamic freshman netted a hat trick in an 8-0 win over Snowden and then scored four goals in the Bulldogs’ 6-1 thrashing of New Mission, raising his total to 14 for the season.

