With the victories, the Vikings completed the program’s first undefeated regular season since 2008 and set the school record for wins in a season.

Kohan earned the tournament’s King Rat Trophy, carding a 1-over-par-36, followed by senior Nick Ritchie’s 4-over-par 39.

Behind a strong performance from junior Cael Kohan, the Triton Regional golf team completed a perfect 18-0 regular season Monday afternoon at Amesbury Country Club, sweeping Cape Ann League foes Newburyport (151-143), Amesbury (151-111), and Pentucket (151-56) in the River Rival Tournament.

“It was a really great accomplishment,” Triton coach Rich Dube said. “I knew it was going to be a competitive match. We have five seniors who’ve been working really hard. The team is really pumped about the school record.”

Kohan finished his round with eight pars and one bogey, while Ritchie and senior Drew Boulley both had excellent up-and-down shots on the ninth hole for par, helping the Vikings pull away from Newburyport and capture the River Rat Trophy.

Triton will now turn its attention toward Monday’s D3 North tournament at Sandy Burr CC in Wayland.

“There’s a lot of really good teams competing in that tournament,” Dube said. “We have to change our mind-set going to stroke play from point play. But we’ll continue to play good golf and have fun.”

Boys’ golf

Abington 162, Cardinal Spellman 114 — John Mueller and John Hawkesworth combined for 60 points for the Green Wave (8-4-1) as they qualified for the state tournament with the win.

BC High 215, Cheverus (Maine) 246 — Senior captains Jack O’Donnell and Joe Paoluccia each carded a 2-under-par-32 for the Eagles (4-6) at William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park.

Middleborough 125, Norwell 123 — Colby Allen and Aiden Larson each had match best scores of 41 for the Sachems (13-3).

St. John’s Prep 232, St. Marys 271 — Aidan LeBlanc carded a 2-under-par 34 and teammates Matt Remley, Robbie Forti, and Brandon Ferrin followed with 37s as the Eagles rolled to their 17th straight win, a nonleague victory over St. Mary’s at Ferncroft CC in Middleton.

Weymouth 38, North Quincy 33 — Jack Doyle had 10 points to lead the Wildcats (4-11 ) at Braintree Municipal Golf Course.

Field hockey

Andover 3, Beverly 0 — Junior forward Heather Graham scored two of her team’s three second-half goals for the No. 15 Golden Warriors (8-2-2) in the nonleague win.

Apponequet 4, Bourne 1 — Juniors Amelia Blake and Viktoria Harte scored two goals apiece as the Lakers (8-2-3) qualified for the state tournament with the win.

Lexington 6, Arlington 0 — The 10th-ranked Minutemen (12-2-1) were led by senior Nairi Enright (2 goals).

Sandwich 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Abby Hicks scored the equalizer for the visiting Dolphins (6-4-1) with just under seven minutes remaining, the first blemish on the regular season for the Blue Knights (10-0-1).

Scituate 1, Marshfield 0 — Jane Feeney scored the winner for the Sailors.

Somerset Berkley 9, Durfee 0 — Lucas Crook netted two goals and assisted on three others for the top-ranked Raiders (13-0), who have outscored the opposition, 133-2, this season.

Tabor 5, Lawrence Academy 1 — Junior Ashley Clark scored twice for the Seawolves (8-2).

Wakefield 3, Wilmington 2 — Senior captain Annabella Forziati scored all three goals, including the winner with 3:12 remaining, lifting the Warriors(8-7) to the Middlesex League victory. The go-ahead goal came off a corner. ‘‘Hope Melanson received the ball from the corner before sliding it over to Erin Heffernan,’’ said Wakefield coach Cara Luca. ‘‘She drove the ball into the net and Annabella tipped it past the right of the goalie,’’ for her 18th goal of the season.

Walpole 7, Chelmsford 2 — Sophomore Caroline Whelan scored five goals and added two assists for the seventh-ranked Rebels (11-0-1).

Watertown 4, Melrose 0 — Senior Ally Kennedy led the fourth-ranked Raiders (13-1) in scoring with two goals.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 1, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Junior Aiden Daly’s penalty-kick goal 15 minutes into the game proved to be the difference for the Cougars (2-4-5).

Austin Prep 2, Archbishop Williams 0 — Nico Fanuele scored both goals in a winning effort for the Cougars (4-6-4).

Bishop Feehan 3, Carver 1 — Sophomore Joe Scott scored the winner 14 minutes into the second half for the Shamrocks (9-2-1).

Reading 3, Winchester 1 — Sophomore Ryan Connolly scored two goals in the Middlesex League win for the Rockets (8-2-2).

Somerset Berkley 6, Bourne 0 — Sophomore Jared Rapoza scored two goals and added an assist for the Raiders in their South Coast Conference win.

St. John’s Prep 6, Catholic Memorial 1 — Senior captain Zach Davis netted three goals and an assist as the Eagles (12-1-1, 6-0-1) clinched the Catholic Conference title.

Triton 6, Cristo Rey 0 — Sophomore Joe Abt, freshman Nick Hubbard-Bruscher, and senior Ben Smith each had a goal and an assist for the Vikings (3-10). Senior Brendan Atherton added a pair of assists.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Marthas Vineyard 0 — Sophomore Jayden Stafford scored the winner for the Panthers with less than six minutes to play in the game. Senior captain Andrew Sullivan earned the shutout.

Xaverian 2, Franklin 1 — Senior Lorenzo Mancini scored the winner in the 65th minute as the visiting Hawks (8-3-3) qualified for the D1 South tourney.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 3, Saint Joseph Prep 1 — Junior Nicole Simmons scored the go-ahead goal off a free kick with 17 minutes left to give the Cougars (3-8-2) the win.

Austin Prep 4, Fontbonne 0 — Mia Han and Cat Gallagher each scored two goals for the Cougars (11-2).

Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Sophomore Grace Robison scored both goals for the No. 7 Shamrocks (12-0-1).

Somerset Berkley 10, Bourne 1 — Alyssa Cheetham recorded a hat trick and added an for the Raiders (10-1-1).

Tabor 1, Lawrence Academy 0 — Senior forward Catherine Barry scored the lone goal of the game for the Seawolves (6-3-1).

Wakefield 4, Watertown 1 — Senior Paige Dub scored two goals, including the winner for the Warriors (5-4).

Girls’ volleyball

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Marshfield 0 — Junior Luisa Silva (2 aces, 23 assists), sophomore Lucy Swanson (2 aces, 12 kills), and freshman Grace Presswood (3 aces, 10 kills, 13 digs) all had strong games for the Dolphins (12-2).

Greater New Bedford 3, Apponequet 2 — Meredith Silva tallied seven aces and 16 assists for the Bears (13-4) in the win.

Sandwich 3, Middleborough 0 — Jade Ferguson had 35 digs and Nina Sundermeyer dished out 14 assists to lead the visiting Blue Knights (6-8).

