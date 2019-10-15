With 16 minutes remaining, and with Danvers senior keeper Kylie MacCormack fast approaching, Beverly junior Ceirra Merritt collected a lead pass from the right side. As the two collided, her shot deflected off MacCormack and trickled into the right corner of the net.

But host Beverly converted a pair of late chances in transition to earn a point with a 2-2 tie Tuesday afternoon.

In a showdown of Northeastern Conference leaders, the Danvers girls’ soccer team took control early, forging ahead with two first-half goals.

Less than two minutes later, senior Cassie Jones scored the equalizer for the Panthers (11-1-1 overall, 10-1-1 NEC) off a ball crossed into the center of the field from the left wing. Jones fired her shot into the left side of the net.

Advertisement

“We got two really good goals in transition, which is fantastic for us,” said Beverly first-year coach Samantha Charest.

“I think a tie is fair because it was kind of a tale of two halves and Danvers played us really well and held the majority of the possession so I’m happy with a tie.”

Just six minutes in, Danvers (12-1-1) struck for a 1-0 lead. Senior captain Abby Cash sent a through ball to sophomore Reese Pszenny, who deked around the left of Beverly keeper Sydney Anderson and put the ball into the wide-open net. Two minutes later, Cash received a feed from the right goal line. She gathered the ball and took a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that eluded Anderson.

“I felt that we needed one more in the first half,” said Danvers coach Jim Hinchion. “In the second half, I thought we did a good job keeping the ball in their end for a lot, but the couple times that they broke through in transition, they got those goals.”

Advertisement

Austin Prep 4, Fontbonne 0 — Freshman keeper Maggie Warner posted her first career shutout to help the Cougars secure the win.

Beverly 2, Danvers 2 — In a matchup for Northeastern Conference co-leaders, the host Panthers (11-1-1, 10-1-1) struck for two goals in the final 16 minutes to earn the point against Danvers (12-1-1). Abby Cash set up the first goal for Danvers and scored the second two minutes later.

Bishop Feehan 4, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Junior Francesca Yanchuk scored three goals as the No. 7 Shamrocks kept their unbeaten run going with the nonleague win.

Blue Hills 3, Bristol Aggie 0 — Freshman Emily Lehane scored once and assisted twice and freshman Jamie Seaver scored her first career goals for the Warriors.

Brookline 4, Newton North 0 — Senior forward Maya Leschly tallied a goal and an assist for the visiting No. 6 Warriors (8-1-3).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Cambridge 0 — Senior keeper Sophie Emde-Gerdine scored her first varsity goal when she subbed into the game as a field player with five minutes left for the 17th-ranked Patriots (10-3-2).

Holliston 3, Dover-Sherborn 1 — Sophomore Mia Luisi scored a pair of goals and added an assist as the No. 13 Panthers (12-0-1) clinched the Tri-Valley League Large title.

Hull 8, Sacred Heart 1 — Senior captain Lauren Anastos scored three goals and added two assists and junior Abby Schneiderhan netted her first varsity goal for the host Pirates (7-3-1).

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Senior captain Sydney Baldwin scored the opener and the Warriors posted a shutout in the win.

Advertisement

Marblehead 2, Swampscott 1 — Goals from Cait Mullins and Lily Gerson powered the Magicians (7-7) to the win.

North Andover 4, Tewksbury 0 — Senior Katie Sullivan scored a goal and added an assist in a win for the Knights.

Peabody 5, Gloucester 1 — McKayla Fisher led the visiting Tanners (8-5) with a pair of goals.

Sandwich 2, Barnstable 0 — McKenna Manley and Morgan Simmons scored in the 72nd and 73rd minute, lifting the visiting Blue Knights (6-3-3) to the Cape & Islands League victory.

Silver Lake 1, Marshfield 0 — Senior captain Calliste Brookshire scored the go-ahead goal for the 20th-ranked Lakers (10-3-2) midway through the second half.

Weymouth 3, Walpole 0 — Drew Dempsey scored twice and Riley Grable added a goal and an assist for the visiting Wildcats (10-2-3).

Whitman-Hanson 2, Plymouth North 1 — Anika Floeck headed home Alexis Billings’s corner kick with 14 minutes left, lifting the visiting Panthers (10-1-1) to the Patriot League Keenan Division title.

Boys’ soccer

Barnstable 1, Sandwich 0 — Alan Ives scored the winner 17 minutes into the second half for the Red Raiders (6-3-2).

Billerica 4, Tewksbury 1 — Nathaniel Cajdric scored a pair of goals and Stephen Harris recorded three assists to propel the Indians to the MVC win.

Burke 5, Boston International 0 — Junior Djeison Zieira scored two goals for the Bulldogs (8-3-1).

Holliston 4, Dover-Sherborn 2 — Senior captain Carter Mikkelsen scored twice for the Panthers (8-2-2) in their Tri-Valley League win.

Advertisement

Latin Academy 2, OBryant 1 — Kostandinos Papajani scored both goals for the visiting Dragons.

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Acton-Boxborough 0 — The third-ranked Warriors (11-1) needed a shutout and a 38th-minute score from senior Nick Kasper to secure the win.

New Bedford 5, Brockton 2 — Simplice Tange scored four goals for the Whalers (8-3-1).

Old Colony 5, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Josh Vinagre netted a pair of goals to lead the visiting Cougars (8-4) to the Mayflower Conference victory.

Peabody 4, Gloucester 1 — Freshman Victor Maciel (1 goal, 1 assist) and senior Edward Santos (1 goal) led the host Tanners (11-3).

Scituate 6, Plymouth South 0 — Gavin Roche, Johnny Foges, and Charley Blacker each scored two goals for the 13th-ranked Sailors (11-0-4).

Whitman-Hanson 1, Plymouth North 0 — Senior captain Jason Brodeur scored the winner with six minutes left for the host Panthers (8-6-1).

Boys’ cross-country

Hingham 25, Plymouth North 34 — Senior Evan Lamlein completed the 2.568-mile course in 14 minutes, 17 seconds and senior Liam Slane (14:20) was second.

Field hockey

Bishop Feehan 2, Bishop Stang 1 — The Shamrocks rallied from a 1-0 deficit on goals from seniors Sarah Collette and Laurel Bellemore.

Bishop Fenwick 6, Malden 0 — Senior Cailyn Wesley rifled in four goals, raising her season total to 25, as the Crusaders soared to 12-1 overall.

Bridgewater-Raynham 2, Ursuline 0 — Seniors Sara Young and Coleen Campbell scored for the host Trojans.

Franklin 2, King Philip 0 — Junior Amanda Lewandowski and freshman Kaitlyn Carney scored for the 13th-ranked Panthers (12-2).

Advertisement

Ipswich 3, Georgetown 1 — Heather Milano recorded a goal and an assist as the Tigers scored three unanswered goals to qualify for the D4 North tourney.

Masconomet 6, Newburyport 1 — Senior Caroline McCormick scored her first goal of the season in the Cape Ann League win for the third-ranked Chieftains (11-0-2).

Methuen 4, Bedford 2 — Claudia Crowe scored three goals, raising her season total to 20 for the Rangers (9-1-3).

Needham 4, Milton 0 — Junior Caroline Han scored twice for the No. 15 Rockets (8-3-2).

North Andover 2, Westford 0 — Anna Bono recorded a goal and an assist to lead the Knights (5-4-4).

Rockport 3, Amesbury 1 — Senior captain Colleen Murphy recorded a hat trick for the host Vikings (3-8-3).

Boys’ golf

Hamilton-Wenham 100, Pentucket 68 — Will Moroney medaled with 22 points in a win for the Generals.

Hopkinton 234, Holliston 264 — Senior standout Matt Epstein shot a 2-under-par 34 fore the Hillers in the Tri-Valley League win at Hopkinton Country Club.

Needham 101, Wellesley 96 — The Raiders were led by a stellar 4-under-par 32 from Michael Thorbjornsen at Needham Golf Club.

Pembroke 262, Quincy 299 — Junior Delaney Miller shot a 4-over-par 39 for the Titans (10-7) at Pembroke Country Club.

St. John’s Prep 221, Central Catholic 268 — Aidan LeBlanc carded a 2-under-par 33 and Matt Remley (36) and Alex Landry (37) delivered solid rounds as the Eagles (18-0) continued their perfect season with the nonleague win at Kernwood CC.

Weston 98, Wayland 85 — Captain Cooper Griffin carded a 1-under-par 33 at Wayland Country Club for the visiting Wildcats.

Whitman-Hanson 268, Duxbury 270 — Junior Aidan Miller shot a 3-over-par-39 to lead the Panthers (4-11) in their final match of the season.

Xaverian 223, BC High 237 — Junior captain Eric Boulger shot a 1-under-par 34 at Wellesley Country Club in a win for the Hawks (12-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Belmont 3, Lexington 2 — Senior Nena Trifunovic recorded eight aces for the Marauders (8-5).

Bishop Feehan 3, Holliston 0 — Senior Lucy Armour had eight kills for the host Shamrocks (11-2).

Canton 3, Foxborough 0 — Senior Taylor Harris notched 16 kills and nine digs for the 17th-ranked Bulldogs (13-2).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Bedford 0 — Senior middle hitter Jamie Drew had nine kills to lead the No. 8 Patriots (12-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Sandwich 0 — Sophomore Alayna Rooney recorded 30 digs for the Dolphins (13-2).

Lynn Classical 3, Salem 0 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz tallied 26 service points, including 11 aces for the Rams (13-2).

Needham 3, Milton 0 — Karen Nie paced the No. 7 Rockets (12-0) with 15 kills.

Newton North 3, Brookline 0 — Senior Tessa Lanfear recorded 31 assists and senior Liisa Halloran tallied 14 kills for the top-ranked Tigers (8-0).

Oliver Ames 3, Taunton 0 — Junior Sarah Morley led the host Tigers (12-4) with 10 aces and 12 digs.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Junior Delaney Rowell led host Panthers (11-5) with nine kills.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or e-mail hssports@globe.com.