Kelly Cheevers, Ursuline – The junior forward from Dedham netted a hat trick in a 6-0 victory over Norfolk Aggie. She followed that performance with another three goals in the Bears’ 5-0 victory over Latin Academy.

Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:

Catherine Gallagher, Austin Prep – In a 3-1 win over Chelmsford on Saturday, the sophomore from Reading scored a pair of goals. She then factored in all four goals (2 goals, 2 assists) in a 4-0 shutout of Fontbonne Academy.

Marina Karalis, Belmont – After recording a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win over Wakefield, the senior midfielder played a part in all four goals in a 4-0 victory over Burlington, tallying three goals and an assist.

Kelly Pease, Natick – In the Redhawks’ only game of the past week, the junior center midfielder scored the winning goal in the 79th minute to seal a 2-1 victory over Bay State Conference rival Weymouth.

Olivia Sharkansky, Hingham – The sophomore forward netted two goals, including the winner with four minutes left, to give the Harbormen a 3-2 Patriot League win over Silver Lake.

