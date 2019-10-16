Her mother, Jenny , and sister, Bryn , helped add years to that banner, and Churchill wanted nothing more than to play a role in raising more white numbers to the rafters.

In the gym at Danvers High School, blue and white banners hanging from the ceiling display the years of the NEC titles for each of the Falcon teams. The third banner from the left showcases lists (28) for field hockey, the highest number at the school.

Like the rest of her teammates on the Danvers field hockey team, Brigid Churchill dreamed of winning a Northeastern Conference title since she first picked up a stick.

In 2015, as a seventh grader in the middle school program playing goalie for the first time, she watched the Falcons take their second conference title in two seasons. As a freshman, she made the varsity.

Then, as quickly as it was almost realized, in another net, in another season, in another sport, that dream came to a screeching halt.

At lacrosse practice – a sport she was trying for the first time as a freshman – Churchill absorbed a ball to the head, suffering a severe concussion that lingered for eight months. Her lacrosse stint ended. When her symptoms didn’t reside, field hockey, after seven seasons, did too.

“We really had to think, is it smart for me to play?” recalled Churchill, now a junior. “I slowly realized. I decided not to play.”

Danvers coach Jill McGinnity was with her, no matter the decision. “I said, ‘Brigid, this is your life. You don’t need to play high school field hockey. We love you, you’re a great goalie, and we need you, but let’s talk.”

Danvers head coach Jill McGinnity talks to her team during a recent practice. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

Last fall, Churchill watched from the sideline as teammates stepped up in her absence, rallying talent and heart to pull together a 6-3 start. Then, she couldn’t take it anymore. On Oct. 3, 2018, Churchill put the pads back on and returned to the field in a 2-0 loss to league rival Beverly. And she kept going, leading Danvers through an 11-6-1 regular season, and a first-round tournament exit.

“She was ready to go, and I said ‘All right, let’s do it, but let’s be prepared to take every precaution possible,’” McGinnity said. “There are definitely precautions you can take to try to help prevent [another concussion]. She was very educated about it. As coaches we are very, very educated about it.”

Her dream was back in motion.

Back in net for her first full season since 2017, Churchill has allowed just seven goals this season. Just one of those has been to a conference opponent, putting the Falcons in good shape to earn that coveted NEC title.

“It’s all my team,” Churchill said. “I feel bad taking credit for anything. Our team is amazing this year. It’s something really special. My defense is so good, and they don’t allow me to get shots.”

It’s true that the defensive core of juniors Janessa Marchegiani, Caitlin Hess, and Ashley Clark won’t allow much to get past them, but when they do, Churchill is there. She has stopped 62 shots faced, recording nine shutouts in 12 games.

“She’s had some amazing, amazing games this year,” senior captain Maddie Butler said of Churchill. “Watching her save shots from up at the forward line, there’s not much we can do except that it doesn’t go in, and she’ll make an amazing save. It’s so nice to watch and be a part of her team.”

Emma Thibodeau has a team-high 11 goals on the season. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

In the name of giving credit where credit is due, there’s plenty to be had on the Danvers forward line, where Butler (3 goals, 3 assists) works alongside sophomore Jenna Lowd (6 goals) and tri-captain Emma Thibodeau (team-leading 11 goals, 10 assists), who will play next year at D2 Southern New Hampshire.

At midfield, senior tri-captain Ella Brinkley (4 goals, 4 assists) is a key player and sophomore Katherine Pur cell has netted four and tallied an assist. Showcasing balance, 13 players have registered at least a point.

“This is definitely the most talented team that works together,” said McGinnity, in his seventh season after previous coaching stops at Salem State and Bishop Fenwick. “I’ve had talented players before. I’ve had great teams before. But we have so many different scorers. We have so many different people on defense. It’s an all-around teamwork thing.”

The tournament looms ahead for the Falcons, and make no mistake, they want to go far. But first, with four games left in the regular season, there’s something else to focus on – that blue and white banner that calls out in that gym, begging every Danvers player to leave their mark.

“Every time I’m in gym class, I see the banner,” Thibodeau said. “I’ve always wanted to put that season, that year, up on that.”

Danvers’ Ella Brinkley works during recent practice. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“We’ve worked so hard for it,” Churchill said. “It would be so special to add to it.”

Free hits

■ For the first time in 31 years, Revere qualified for the MIAA tournament with a 2-1 win over Greater Boston League rival Malden Thursday. Goals from seniors Giulia Cincinnato and Katie O’Donnell helped the Patriots overcome a 1-0 deficit.

“They did something that so many people could not do,” said Revere coach Briana Scata. “None of them even know what the tournament looks like. It hasn’t been done in so long, and we’re ready to just let [people] know that the program has turned around and come back strong.”

■ After a 1-1 tie with Dennis-Yarmouth Monday put the first blemish on Sandwich’s record (10-0-1), just two teams still boast perfect records as the season winds down – Acton-Boxborough (13-0) and Somerset-Berkley (12-0). There are six more teams that are unbeaten: Westwood (14-0-1), Masconomet (11-0-2), Walpole (12-0-1), Danvers (11-0-1), Sandwich (10-0-1), and Westport (9-0-1).

■ Swampscott won’t be easing into the end of the season, with matchups against No. 9 Danvers, No. 16 Manchester-Essex, and No. 3 Masconomet to close out the year.

Games to watch

Friday, Pentucket at Methuen, 3:45 p.m. – The visiting Sachems have yet to play a non-league game this season and will face a mighty test in the Rangers, who lead the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Saturday, Minnechaug at No. 5 Acton-Boxborough, 4 p.m. – It’s a taste of tournament action as perennial WMass contender Minnechaug travels to face undefeated Acton-Boxborough.

Tuesday, No. 17 Cohasset at No. 20 Norwell, 4 p.m. – Earlier this season, Cohasset beat its South Shore Conference opponent 3-0. How will the Skippers fare on the road?

Tuesday, Natick at No. 6 Walpole, 6:45 p.m. – The Bay State Carey leaders travel to the undefeated Herget division leaders for their only meeting of the season.

Wednesday, No. 18 Hanover at Hingham, 4 p.m. – Two of the Patriot League’s top teams meet again, after Hanover defeated Hingham in a tight 2-1 game Sept. 25.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.