Anna Bono, North Andover – The senior midfielder scored twice as the Scarlet Knights tied ranked Danvers, 3-3, and played a role in both goals in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Westford, scoring one and setting up the other.

Sara Collette, Bishop Feehan – After scoring in a 3-2 win over Bridgewater-Raynham Monday, the senior helped the Shamrocks rally back from a 1-0 deficit, scoring one of two goals in a 2-1 win over Bishop Stang Tuesday.

Claudia Crowe, Methuen – The senior picked up 10 points in two games to help the Rangers move to 9-1-3 on the season and secure a postseason bid. After scoring four goals and assisting on three others in an 8-3 league win over Dracut last Wednesday, Crowe netted a hat trick in a 4-2 win over Bedford Tuesday.

Cailyn Wesley, Bishop Fenwick – The senior found the back of the net four times, picking up her 25th goal of the season in a 6-0 rout of Malden Tuesday after netting two and adding an assist in a 4-0 win over Marblehead Friday.

Caroline Whelan, Walpole – A sophomore, Whelan played a role in every goal scored by the Porkers in a 7-2 win over Chelmsford Monday, netting five and helping out on the other two, after leading the way with two goals in a 7-0 Bay State Conference shutout of Framingham Thursday.

