‘‘The hole is elevated so you couldn’t see it, but a parent was up there and yelled something when the shot landed,’’ said Maloney, a Stoneham resident who repeated as the State Vocational champion last week at Acushnet Country Club. ‘‘I didn’t think [the ball] went in because I mean, what are the chances? Even when we got over, we thought it might’ve been an overshot until I actually saw it in the cup - it’s just a surreal feeling.’’

Using his 3-iron, the Northeast Metro Voke senior launched the ball over the hill, onto the green, and into the cup, for a hole-in-one. His first career ace was headliner for a 1-under-par 32 round that paced Northeast to a 142-49 win over Greater Lowell.

Patrick Maloney was just trying to get his tee shot over the hill and onto the green of the 229-yard par 4 17th hole at Hillview Golf Course in North Reading on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rams (11-5) have already clinched a spot in Monday’s MIAA Division 3 tourney, scheduled to be played at Sandy Burr CC in Wayland.

Advertisement

Xaverian 223, St. John’s Prep 230 — Sophomore captain Joey Lenane shot a 1-under-par 33 at Wellesley Country Club, helping the defending D1 state champion Hawks (13-1) knock off the previously undefeated Eagles (18-1) and earn a share of the Catholic Conference regular season title.

‘‘It was a great team effort,’’ Xaverian first-year coach Josh Tranfaglia said. ‘‘We got out to an early lead and didn’t look back. Joey set the tone.’’ Prep had defeated Xaverian, 233-0239, on Sept. 18.

Bishop Feehan 252, Dighton-Rehoboth 269 — Seniors Drew Corcoran and Drew Price both shot 1-over-par 37 to lead the Shamrocks at Heather Hill Country Club.

Hingham 235, Duxbury 252 — Cooper Pennell and Jake Wilson each carded a 3-over-par 38 at Marshfield Country Club as the Harbormen (15-0) kept their unbeaten season intact.

Advertisement

Hopkinton 226, Westwood 242 — Senior Ned Dean shot 2-under-par 34 at Hopkinton Country Club as the Hillers (15-1) handed the Wolverines (16-1) their first loss of the season in the Tri-Valley League match.

Girls’ cross-country

Lynn Classical 15, Gloucester 50 — Rachel Brennan covered the 2.85-mile course in 20 minutes, 11 seconds to pace the Rams to the win.

Ursuline 23, Notre Dame (Hingham) 32 — Freshman Brigid Ryan finished first overall with a 20:20 on the 5K course for the Bears.

Walpole 27, Milton 28 — Junior Mia Costa finished first, completing the 2.57-mile course in 15:24 for the host Rebels (6-2).

Field hockey

Danvers 2, Beverly 0 — The ninth-ranked Falcons (13-0-1) were led behind goals from junior Ashley Curcuru and senior captain Ella Brinkley.

Dennis-Yarmouth 1, Nauset 0 — Junior Caitie Walsh scored the lone goal with four minutes left in the first half for the host Dolphins (8-4-1).

Falmouth 1, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Abby MacDonald scored the winner as the Clippers handed the Cougars (9-1-2) their first loss of the season.

Hanover 5, Plymouth South 0 — Junior goalie Hildey McCorkell made five saves to record her fifth shutout of the season and five players scored as the Indians (9-1-1) secured the Patriot League win.

Rivers 2, Thayer 0 — Junior Molly Fischman scored a pair of second-half goals to secure the ISL win for the Red Wings.

Sandwich 5, Barnstable 0 — Paige Hawkins scored twice and added an assist in a win for the ninth-ranked Blue Knights (11-0-1).

Advertisement

Scituate 2, Pembroke 1 — Sophomore Siobhan Reidy and junior Jane Feeney scored to lead the Sailors (4-6-1).

Somerset Berkley 7, Bourne 0 — Lucas Crook and Riley Durette each netted a pair of goals for the top-ranked Raiders (14-0).

Weston 5, Bedford 0 — Junior Jackie Goode and sophomore June Trodden both scored a pair of goals and sophomore goalie Molly Bartholomew made five saves in the shutout for the Wildcats (5-7-2).

Westwood 2, Dover-Sherborn 2 — Junior captain Hannah Blomquist scored the second goal for the second-ranked Wolverines (14-0-2) off a nice rebound for a 2-1 lead before the No. 16 Raiders (10-1-2) scored the equalizer.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 2, Lexington 0 — The Spy Ponders (8-3-3) took down top ranked Lexington behind goals from seniors Sean Connelly and Declan Dolan.

Beaver Country Day 3, Bancroft 0 — Senior Ronan McCarthy netted two goals and while freshman goalie Rowan McLear had six saves in the Mariners (8-1) shutout win.

Belmont Hill 1, Middlesex 0 — Senior Charlie Richards scored with two minutes left in the match to clinch the win for Belmont Hill (8-0-2).

Bishop Fenwick 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior Liam Crichton scored a pair of goals for the Crusaders (8-4-1).

Blue Hills 4, Avon 1 — Senior David Nmeje scored a pair of goals to lead the visiting Warriors (12-3).

Case 3, Bourne 0 — Nicholas McMahon scored a pair of goals for the Cardinals (10-1-2).

Advertisement

Milton Academy 4, St. Mark’s 0 — Junior Oliver Clarke had two goals for the Mustangs (8-2-1).

Newburyport 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — A goal by junior Owen Spence carried the Clippers (8-3-4).

Nobles 4, Groton 2 — Senior Harry Roberts scored twice for the Bulldogs (8-1-1).

Oliver Ames 1, Taunton 0 — Matt Nikiciuk scored the winner with 20 minutes left for the 15th-ranked Tigers (10-1).

Randolph 4, Rockland 2 — Josh Montiero and Rikendy Lalanne each scored a pair of goals as the Blue Devils (7-4-1) won their fifth straight game.

Roxbury Latin 5, Governor’s Academy 1 — Senior Jack Cloherty’s two goals led the way for the Foxes (6-1-1) in their ISL matchup.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 1, Matignon 0 — Senior midfielder Sophia Scapicchio scored the lone goal for the Cougars (4-8-2).

Austin Prep 2, St. Marys 2 — Sophomore defender Jayda Mateo converted both of her free kick attempts as the visiting Spartans (7-6-2) earned the point with the tie.

Blue Hills 2, Avon 0 — Junior Tiffani Ewell and freshman Emily Lehane each scored for the Warriors (8-4-3).

Dexter Southfield 8, Montrose 1 — Sophomore Mallory Lucas (4 goals, 1 assist) and freshman Riley Moschella (2 goals, 1 assist) led the visitors (9-2).

East Boston 3, Boston International 1 — Senior Brittany Bonilla scored a pair of goals for the Jets (7-6).

Hull 2, Mashpee 1 — Senior Hannah Duran’s two first-half goals were enough as the Pirates (8-3-1) held on for the win.

Advertisement

King Philip 2, Franklin 0 — Taylor Butler posted her 12th shutout of the season as the top-ranked Warriors remained undefeated (14-0-0).

Masconomet 8, Georgetown 0 — Allie Vaillancourt led the way with two goals and an assist for the 19th-ranked Chieftains (10-3-2).

Norwell 3, East Bridgewater 1 — Senior captain Kristi Vierra and junior Emily Fiorella had a goal and an assist for the 13th-ranked Clippers (9-2-2).

Phillips Andover 3, Governor’s Academy 1 — Junior striker Isobel Glass tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Big Blue (9-0-2) to a win over the Governors (1-5-2).

Somerset Berkley 3, Apponequet 0 — Karoline Gajewski, Alex Cook, and Ashlyn Aguiar each netted first-half goals to power the visiting Raiders (11-1-1).

Ursuline 5, Fontbonne 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers had two goals and an assist and junior goalie Nikki Olson posted four saves in recording her eighth shutout of the season for the Bears (10-2-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Case 3, Bourne 1 — Junior Alyssa Storm tallied 28 assists in a win for the Cardinals (12-4).

Triton 3, Everett 0 — Sophomore Mia Berardino had 13 kills for the Vikings (4-11) in the sweep.

Southeastern 3, Blue Hills 0 — The Hawks (12-2) clinched the Mayflower League championship for the first time since 1994, led by Macayla Middleton’s three aces in the final set to seal the win.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.