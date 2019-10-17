Mikayla Marucci, Newton North — In a 3-1 win over Braintree last Thursday, the senior outside hitter registered 18 kills, 10 digs, and four aces for the top-ranked Tigers.

Karen Nie, Needham — The junior hitter has helped keep the No. 6 Rockets undefeated at 12-0 thanks to a total of 23 kills, six aces, and 11 digs in wins over Brookline and Milton. She hit .421 against Brookline and .393 against Milton.

Lindsey Oliveira, Dartmouth — The Indians’ top hitter tallied a total of 24 kills, six aces, and six digs for in wins over Greater New Bedford and Bishop Stang. She hit .333 against Greater New Bedford.

Alyssa Storm, Case — The junior setter had 59 assists in wins over Seekonk and Bourne to help carry the Cardinals to a 12-4 record. The 31 assists against Seekonk on Monday helped Case clinch the South Coast Conference Gold Division title.

Nena Trifunovic, Belmont — The Marauders have won four in a row in their push for the playoffs. Trifunovic, a senior outside hitter recorded 15 kills, 10 aces, and 19 digs over a pair of 3-2 wins against Burlington and Lexington.

