Facing D-Y in his first game as Barnstable coach last fall, Jatkola’s Raiders executed a perfect reverse pass for a touchdown, indicating his familiarity with the Dolphins’ system.

Jatkola graduated from D-Y, played tight end for four years at the University of Albany, then spent five years as an assistant at his alma mater from 2010-2014.

Barnstable second-year coach Ross Jatkola grew up in South Yarmouth, where he got his start on the football field with the Dennis-Yarmouth Dolphins youth program. His first coach? Joe Jamiel, who took over for Paul Funk as D-Y head coach this year, and has the Dolphins off to a 4-1 start.

Barnstable earned a 20-13 victory in that opener over D-Y, but since then, Jatkola has shifted his scheme to better fit his personnel, keeping the ball on the ground and shutting down the run behind a physical offensive and defensive line. The Raiders currently sit at 3-2 with losses to undefeated Holliston and New Bedford.

“Joe Jamiel was my first coach and he’s had a huge influence on the things I do,” said Jatkola.

“But if you watched [Barnstable] now you wouldn’t think it, because we’re a lot more conservative.”

In order to prepare for the Dolphins’ trademark spread attack in Barnstable Friday night at 7, Jatkola may have to alter his scheme and account for Jamiel’s son, Geoff, a slot maven who is coming off a stellar sophomore campaign in which he tallied 1,015 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns.

“It may be different from what we’ve done most of this year,” said Jatkola. “We want to be a run-stopping defense and pack the box, but I think you need a different approach to take away [the D-Y] passing game. That’s how we’ve been preparing, which is a little backwards for us.”

Week 7 Primer

Reading at Winchester: The Sachems are off to their first 5-0 start since 1990, but 4-1 Reading sits atop the Middlesex Liberty League with a 3-0 conference record. Can the Sachems stop freshman QB sensation James Murphy? Pick: Reading.

Revere at Marblehead: No rest for the weary Patriots after outlasting Lynn English, 32-30, in overtime last Saturday. Now they’ll face the hard-hitting Magicians on a short week. Pick: Marblehead.

Canton at North Attleborough: Behind a defense that’s allowed just 27 points during a 5-0 start, Canton will look to move one step closer to a Hockomock Davenport title. Pick: Canton.

Methuen at Central Catholic: The Warriors look to bounce back from a 28-0 shutout loss to Andover last weekend. If senior QB Connor Bryant remains sidelined, Methuen will likely struggle to keep pace with high-scoring Central Catholic. Pick: Central Catholic.

Dennis-Yarmouth at Barnstable: While Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola grew up playing in the spread offense at D-Y, his Raiders play a much more traditional brand of smashmouth football. Pick: Barnstable.

Natick at Newton North: Tigers QB Andrew Landry has been lighting up the scoreboard with five talented receivers as targets. We’ll see if he can maintain that pace against a Natick defense that’s allowed just 27 points over four wins against Bay State Conference foes. Pick: Natick.

Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman: After testing their mettle against D1 giant BC High, the Crusaders will face D7 South hopeful Cardinal Spellman on Saturday afternoon. Pick: Bishop Fenwick.

Milton Academy at Governor’s Academy: At 4-0, these teams sit in a three-way tie atop the ISL-6 with Belmont Hill. Last year, Milton Academy scored a touchdown with 40 seconds remaining to down Govs, 52-49, so the hosts will be out for revenge. Pick: Governor’s Academy.

Danvers at Beverly: Last week, the Falcons edged Swampscott, 7-6, for a third consecutive one-point win. Will the magic continue in another tough NEC road test? Pick: Beverly.

Holliston at Ashland: The Tri-Valley League Large title hangs in the balance as these 5-0 teams clash in a rivalry game Saturday at 3 p.m. Pick: Holliston.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Natick at Newton North, 6:30; Braintree at Walpole, 7; Milton at Needham, 7.

BOSTON CITY — Brighton at Latin Academy, 4; South Boston/Burke at Boston English, 6.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Marthas Vineyard at Monomoy, 6; Dennis-Yarmouth at Barnstable, 7.

CAPE ANN — Lynnfield at Ipswich, 6; Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 7; Pentucket at Masconomet, 7; Triton at North Reading, 7.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Arlington Catholic at St. Marys, 7; Cathedral at Austin Prep, 7; Lowell Catholic at Matignon/Saint Joseph Prep, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Northeast at Greater Lowell, 6; Greater Lawrence at Nashoba Valley Tech, 7; Shawsheen at Essex Tech, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Waltham at Acton-Boxborough, 7; Westford at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Somerville at Everett, 5.

HOCKOMOCK — King Philip at Taunton, 6; Canton at North Attleborough, 7; Franklin at Attleboro, 7; Oliver Ames at Mansfield, 7; Sharon at Foxborough, 7; Stoughton at Milford, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Holbrook/Avon at Atlantis Charter, 6; Tri-County at Diman, 7; Upper Cape at Old Colony, 7; West Bridgewater at Hull, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Dracut at North Andover, 6; Haverhill at Andover, 7; Lawrence at Lowell, 7; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Watertown at Wakefield, 6; Belmont at Arlington, 7; Burlington at Melrose, 7; Lexington at Woburn, 7; Reading at Winchester, 7; Wilmington at Stoneham, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Lynn Classical at Gloucester, 7; Lynn English at Saugus, 7; Revere at Marblehead, 7; Salem at Winthrop, 7; Swampscott at Peabody, 7.

PATRIOT — Hingham at Plymouth North, 7; North Quincy at Plymouth South, 7; Quincy at Hanover, 7; Scituate at Pembroke, 7; Whitman-Hanson at Duxbury, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Apponequet at Somerset Berkley, 6:30; Greater New Bedford at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30; Seekonk at Bourne, 6:30; Wareham at Case, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Mashpee at Carver/Sacred Heart, 7; Rockland at Norwell, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Dedham at Dover-Sherborn, 5; Medway at Bellingham, 7; Norton at Millis, 7; Westwood at Hopkinton, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Roxbury Prep at Charlestown, 4; O’Bryant at Randolph, 5; Old Rochester at Nauset, 6; Billerica at Malden Catholic, 7; Bishop Stang at Cohasset, 7; Dartmouth at New Bedford, 7; Durfee at Brockton, 7; East Bridgewater at Falmouth, 7; Framingham at Catholic Memorial, 7; Georgetown at Lynn Tech, 7; KIPP Academy at Keefe Tech, 7; Marshfield at Weymouth, 7; Medford at Abington, 7; Silver Lake at Middleborough, 7; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Xaverian, 7.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Tilton at Cushing, 7:30.

NONLEAGUE — St. Luke’s at Proctor, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Monty Tech at Worcester Tech, 6:30; Bay Path at Assabet, 7; Blackstone Valley at Abby Kelley Foster, 7.

MID-WACH — Shepherd Hill at Wachusett, 7; Marlborough at Algonquin, 7; North Middlesex at Fitchburg, 7; Oakmont at Quabbin, 7; Tyngsborough at Hudson, 7; West Boylston at Clinton, 7.

SWCL — Oxford at Bartlett, 6; Quaboag at David Prouty, 7; Uxbridge at Auburn, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale at Millbury, 7; Burncoat at Groton-Dunstable, 7; Doherty at Tantasqua, 7; Northbridge at Maynard, 7; Southbridge at Murdock, 7; St. Bernard’s at Leicester, 7; St. John’s (Shrewsbury) at Xaverian, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Holyoke/Dean Tech at Chicopee Comprehensive, 7; Longmeadow at Westfield, 7; Springfield Central at Agawam, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Easthampton at Monument Mtn., 7; Athol at Drury/St. Joseph Central, 7; Belchertown at Lee, 7; Franklin County Tech at Frontier, 7; Greenfield at Mahar, 7.

SUBURBAN — Chicopee at Hoosac Valley, 7; East Longmeadow at Wahconah, 7; Northampton at West Springfield, 7; South Hadley at Minnechaug, 7; Taconic at Putnam, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — Palmer at Pathfinder, 7; Ware at Mohawk Trail/Turners Falls, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Pittsfield at Amherst-Pelham, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Brookline at Wellesley, 2.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Nantucket at Sandwich, 1.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman, 1.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — St. John’s Prep at BC High, 2.

COMMONWEALTH — Chelsea at Mystic Valley, 3.

DUAL COUNTY — Concord-Carlisle at Newton South, 12.

EASTERN ATHLETIC — Bishop Feehan at Coyle & Cassidy/Bishop Connolly, 1.

MAYFLOWER — Blue Hills at South Shore Voc-Tech, 11a.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Chelmsford at Tewksbury, 1:30.

NORTHEASTERN — Danvers at Beverly, 1.

TRI-VALLEY — Holliston at Ashland, 3; Medfield at Norwood, 3.

NONLEAGUE — Malden at Whittier, 10:30a; Bedford at Manchester Essex, 2.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — St. Paul’s at New Hampton, 1:30; Berkshire at Canterbury, 2; Hyde (Maine) at Kents Hill, 2; Wilbraham & Monson at Portsmouth Abbey, 2; Dexter Southfield at Kingswood-Oxford, 3; Holderness at Hebron (Maine), 4.

ISL — BB&N at Nobles, 1; Lawrence Academy at Tabor, 1; St. Sebastian’s at Roxbury Latin, 1; Milton Academy at Governor’s Academy, 2; Thayer at Belmont Hill, 2; Groton at St. George’s, 3; Middlesex at Brooks, 3; St. Mark’s at Rivers, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Hamden Hall Country Day at Albany Academy, 1; Phillips Exeter at Deerfield, 3:45; Suffield at Phillips Andover, 4; KLHT at Pingree, 5.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Shrewsbury at Leominster, 7; Nashoba at Westborough, 1; Littleton at Lunenburg, 2; Ayer Shirley at Gardner, 6.

NONLEAGUE — Sutton at Worcester South, 7; Narragansett at St. Peter-Marian, 12; Worcester North at Holy Name, 12; Grafton at Nipmuc, 1.

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.