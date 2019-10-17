“It was definitely a team effort,” said Borgen, who helped W-H improve to 11-1-1 overall (10-0-1 Patriot) after recording her second hat trick of the season for a team-leading 15 goals. “I got some really good passes, it was a great game.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Whitman-Hanson sophomore took a feed from the midfield, sprinted down the right wing, outpacing every Silver Lake defender, and fired a shot into the net, capping her three-goal performance in a 3-0 Patriot League win for the fifth-ranked Panthers.

Often, Olivia Borgen is a blur on the soccer field. Just pure speed.

Borgen’s first goal of the game came in the 32nd minute. After a deflected shot, the ball landed right at her feet. Without hesitation, Borgen ripped a shot from 20 yards out that ricocheted off the fingertips of Silver Lake goalie Emma Hudson and into the top left corner of the net.

Less than five minutes later, Borgen scored her second. Off a free kick, she received the ball 30 yards away from the net in the middle of the field, then dribbled through the heart of the Laker defense and beat Hudson diving to her left.

The Panthers also received a major stop on the defensive end, when junior keeper Kylee Colclough denied a penalty shot just seven minutes into the second half. Silver Lake’s Calliste Brookshire shot right, but Colclough guessed correctly and knocked the ball down before it was cleared out of danger by the Panther’s defenders.

“I thought we worked hard,” said Whitman-Hanson coach David Floeck, who earned the 350th career win in his 24th season (350-95-38 overall).

“We didn’t play as controlled of a game as we usually do, but I thought we had the better run of play. Overall I was pretty happy with our performance.”

Boston International 7, Burke 1 — Junior midfielder Cynthia Ayala scored twice and chipped in a pair of assists for the Lions (6-8).

Holliston 1, Ashland 0 — Junior Megan Putvinski scored on a penalty kick in a win for the Panthers.

Natick 2, Newton North 0 — Emily Bubonovich and Briar Grady connected for the Redhawks (8-0-3).

Newton South 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Senior captain Cassie Lee scored the winner to push the 15th-ranked Lions to 11-2-1.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Brockton 0 — Sophomore Olivia Mucci had two goals for the Cougars (6-7).

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Mystic Valley 2 — Trailing 2-0 at the half, the Phoenix (6-5-3) rose to score three unanswered goals off the foot of junior Katelyn Botte. Senior captain Ellie Cotton whipped in the assisted cross on all three scores, including the winner with under 10 minutes remaining.

Ursuline 1, Norwood 0 — Junior Kelly Cheevers found the net in the 70th minute for the Bears (11-2-1).

Boys’ soccer

Boston International 3, Snowden 1 — Youdams Payen scored twice for the Lions (5-8, 5-5), while Marlon Perez added two assists in the Boston City League win over the Cougars at Carter Playground.

Braintree 3, Walpole 1 — Junior Mahmoud Ghneim scored all three goals for the victorious Wamps (5-6-2).

Brookline 1, Wellesley 0 — Junior Luka Sever-Walter scored the winner in the first half for the Warriors (4-5-4).

Cambridge 2, Westford 1 — Sophomore Andrew Millar scored the first goal and junior Akale Assayehgen bagged the winner with under two minutes in a win for the Falcons (8-5).

Cohasset 7, Abington 1 — Senior Kyle Osborne notched a hat trick in a win for the 12th-ranked Skippers (9-1-4).

East Boston 8, Tech Boston 0 — Senior standout Roberto Dubon scored twice in the first five minutes in a win for the 19th-ranked Jets (12-1).

Framingham 4, Lowell 2 — Senior Gabe Padilla’s two goals were the difference for the No. 9 Flyers (9-1-4) in the win.

Hopkinton 2, Norwood 0 — Sophomore Owen Schnur and senior Steven Maffiore netted goals for the Hillers (7-6-2).

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 2, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — The 14th-ranked Crusaders (13-1) received goals from senior Cailyn Wesley and junior Paige Littlehale in a nonleague blanking of the 15th-ranked Cougars (9-2-2). Sophomore Grace Morey assisted on each of Fenwick’s goals.

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Dartmouth 0 — Senior Brandie Valine scored the winning goal for the Dolphins (9-4-1), which qualified for the D2 state tournament with the win.

King Philip 2, Taunton 1 — Junior Abby Nixon scored with seconds left in the first half to put the her team up by two at the break, and the Warriors (8-5-2) held on.

North Reading 5, Rockport 2 — Two goals from junior Paige Thibedeau propelled the Hornets (7-6-1) to the win.

Pentucket 5, Amesbury 0 — Senior captain Megan Bean scored a hat trick for the Sachems (9-4-2).

Wakefield 3, Melrose 0 — The Warriors (9-7) clinch a spot in the Division 2 North tournament with the win.

Walpole 5, Braintree 2 — Sophomore Jess Tosone scored twice for the sixth-ranked Porkers (13-0-1, 9-0-1), who avenged a 2-2 tie earlier in the season -- their lone non-win -- against the Wamps (9-3-2, 5-2-2).

Watertown 6, Arlington 0 — The fourth-ranked Raiders (14-1) rolled to the win on senior day thanks to five goal scorers, including a pair from junior Teodora Misic.

Wellesley 4, Brookline 1 — Sophomore Megan Webb netted two goals for the Raiders (8-5).

Boys’ golf

Bishop Feehan 256, Catholic Memorial 267 — Freshman Chad Correia medaled for the Shamrocks, shooting a 2-over-par 38 at George Wright Golf Course.

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Matignon 0 — Senior Megan Burke had 22 assists to lead the Cougars (9-6).

Bishop Feehan 3, Coyle & Cassidy 0 — Behind eight kills from senior Nicole Brown, the Shamrocks (12-2, 3-0) clinched at least a share of the Eastern Athletic Conference title in a straight-set win over the Warriors.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Nauset 0 — The Dolphins (14-2) were led by seven kills and 20 assists from Luiza Silva, and 13 kills and 10 digs from Grace Presswood.

King Philip 3, Taunton 0 — Senior captain Catherine Waldeck registered 15 kills for the Warriors in a Hockomock League win over the Tigers.

Melrose 3, Watertown 0 — Junior Sofia Centrella had eight kills for the 16th-ranked Red Raiders (14-2).

Westford 3, Cambridge 0 — Senior Lexi Wilson notched 10 kills in a win for the Grey Ghosts (8-6).

Canton 3, Stoughton 0 — Taylor Harris tallied 16 kills for the Bulldogs (14-2).

