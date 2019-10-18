BARNSTABLE — The Barnstable offense flipped a switch at halftime, and boy, did it make a difference during the final two quarters Friday night.
After being held scoreless by Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division rival Dennis-Yarmouth in the first half, the Red Raiders exploded for 34 consecutive points after the break in a lopsided 34-10 win over the visiting Dolphins.
“We knew we’re a physical team,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said. “We just told them to stick to the plan and said, ‘Listen, this is what we want to be in. We want to be in a game that we can win in the second half and we can keep pounding the ball and wear teams out.’ If we’re in range, we knew we could have a big second half.”
Barnstable (4-2, 2-0 Cape & Islands) rattled off 20 points in the third quarter before tacking on two more touchdowns in the fourth. Seniors Colby Burke and Brian Frieh and junior Colin Marczely each ran for a touchdown for the Red Raiders. Another senior, Jadaro France, caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nick Wilson.
France led Barnstable’s defense with two interceptions, though seniors Luke Locasio and Jack Gavin also picked off D-Y (4-2, 2-1) senior quarterback Mark Pawlina in the win. Locasio returned his interception 55 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
“It’s turnovers and penalties,” Dolphins coach Joe Jamiel said. “You can’t turn the ball over four times and have a bunch of penalties. In the first half, we were pretty much doing what we wanted to do, but we didn’t finish drives and penalties hurt us.”
D-Y senior Seth O’Hearn gave the Dolphins a 3-0 lead with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter. The visitors didn’t score again until senior Jaquan Phillips ran for a 54-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game.
