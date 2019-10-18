BARNSTABLE — The Barnstable offense flipped a switch at halftime, and boy, did it make a difference during the final two quarters Friday night.

After being held scoreless by Cape and Islands League Atlantic Division rival Dennis-Yarmouth in the first half, the Red Raiders exploded for 34 consecutive points after the break in a lopsided 34-10 win over the visiting Dolphins.

“We knew we’re a physical team,” Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola said. “We just told them to stick to the plan and said, ‘Listen, this is what we want to be in. We want to be in a game that we can win in the second half and we can keep pounding the ball and wear teams out.’ If we’re in range, we knew we could have a big second half.”