He finished nearly 16 seconds ahead of Franklin senior Tyler Brogan at the ninth MSTCA Bob McIntyre Twilight Invitational for Large Schools with a personal-best time of 15 minutes, 20.88 seconds, helping the Patriots to the Division 1 title in Falmouth.

In reality, Chaffin had nothing to fear.

Running just his second 5-kilometer course of the cross-country season, Concord-Carlisle senior Will Chaffin didn’t feel comfortable with his commanding lead until he neared the end of his third lap around the track at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds on Friday night.

“It’s a very fast course,” Chaffin noted

Chaffin said the runner he feared most was his friend, King Philip senior Mike Griffin, who wound up finishing fifth.

“He has a huge kick, so I was a little worried that I might just be running and I might hear him coming up behind and he’d pass me,” Chaffin said.

The Patriots were denied a clean sweep, finishing second on the girls’ side behind Boston Latin, which was led by Annie Jackson’s fifth-place finish. Concord-Carlisle junior Emma Kerimo finished second overall, while Lincoln-Sudbury senior Kylie Oblak, a Dual County League rival, finished first among Division 1 girls.

Oblak also established a personal best, crossing the finish line in 17:52.92 — more than five seconds ahead of Kerimo. Oblak estimated she was in about 10th place after one lap before moving into third after the second trip around the track. Feeling good, she made her move to the top on lap three.

“I saw my opportunity to get into first with about half a mile left and just kept going,” said Oblak, who’ll run at Hamilton College.

Newton South and Newton North finished second and third, respectively, in the boys’ race. Billerica placed third after Latin and C-C in the girls’ event.

The Division 2 races will be run Saturday night.

Boys’ cross-country

St. Mary’s 15, Cardinal Spellman 50 — Senior Taban Manyok completed the 2.6-mile course at the Lynn Woods Reservation in 14:37 to place first.

Field hockey

Andover 7, Tewksbury 1 — Junior Hanna Medwar scored two goals and helped out on two others for the Golden Warriors (10-2-3).

Brooks 4, Phillips Exeter 0 — Lucy Adams led Brooks (7-2-1) with two goals while Emma Houlihan posted six saves.

Central Catholic 7, Dracut 0 — Senior Maddie DiPietro tallied two goals and an assist in the win for the Raiders (7-3-4).

Danvers 1, Swampscott 1 — Senior Natalie Domeniconi scored a late second-half goal for Swampscott (6-5-3) to earn the tie against its Northeastern Conference rival, No. 9 Danvers (12-0-2).

Hanover 5, Pembroke 1 — Junior Sydney Weber had two goals and an assist for the No. 18 Indians (10-1-1) and junior Anna Tedeschi netted the eventual winner.

Masconomet 3, North Reading 0 — Senior Mak Graves scored twice for the third-ranked Chieftains (13-0-2).

Methuen 3, Pentucket 2 — Senior Claudia Crowe led the Rangers (11-1-3) with two goals, including her 23rd goal of the season to break the program’s single-season record.

Norwood 4, Medfield 0 — Sophomore Talia Fruci recorded the shutout for the Mustangs (11-4).

Silver Lake 1, Duxbury 1 — Senior Grace Zimmer scored 10 minutes into the second half for Duxbury (5-5-3).

Somerset Berkley 6, Apponequet 0 — Lucas Crook notched three goals and an assist for the No. 1 Raiders (15-0-0).

Boys’ golf

BC High 214, Malden Catholic 257 — Sophomore Dan Yoo shot a 1-under-33 to lead the Eagles (7-7) at Franklin Park.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 2, Bourne 1 — Junior Shane Previti scored in the 34th minute and Aiden Lehane scored in the 54th minute for the Lakers (8-3-1).

Braintree 3, Brookline 0 — Junior Alex Toye scored two goals for the Wamps (6-6-2).

Cambridge 1, Burke 0 — Emmett Biewald tallied for the Falcons (9-5).

Case 3, Seekonk 1 — Nicholas McMahon netted two goals and set up the other for the Cardinals (11-1-2).

Dedham 4, Catholic Memorial 0 — Junior Zach Clasby and senior Johnny Kelly each netted two goals, powering the Marauders (10-4-3) to victory.

Needham 5, Weymouth 4 — Senior Alejandro Agualimpia completed a second-half comeback by the Rockets (11-2-1) when he cashed-in on a second-chance opportunity after the ball was blocked on a breakaway with about 10 minutes remaining.

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0 — Junior captain Ryan Archer scored the lone goal with 20 minutes remaining for the Clippers (9-3-4).

Pentucket 1, Lynnfield 1 — Freshman Alex Gentile scored 20 minutes into the second half for the visiting Pioneers (9-7-1).

Watertown 3, Burlington 0 — Junior Arthur Metzker’s two second-half goals helped the Raiders (11-4-1) beat the Red Devils and secure their second consecutive Middlesex Freedom Division title.

Girls’ soccer

King Philip 9, Taunton 0 — Senior Avery Snead knocked in four goals, while fellow senior Chloe Layne netted two more for the top-ranked Warriors (15-0-0).

Norwell 2, Rockland 0 — Senior Lindsay Aarons and junior Emily Fiorella each scored as the 13th-ranked Clippers (10-2-2) clinched the South Shore League title.

Oliver Ames 5, Attleboro 1 — Erin Holmberg scored four goals for the Tigers (12-2-2).

Peabody 3, Tewksbury 0 — Bridget O'Connell had two goals and an assist as the Tanners (9-5) qualified for the state tournament.

Girls’ swimming

Acton-Boxborough 95, Chelmsford 89 — Sophomore Neva Sa won the 200 and the 500-yard freestyle for the Lions (9-2).

Andover 95, Billerica 75 — Micheala Chokureva was a double winner as the Golden Warriors (10-0) stayed unbeaten.

Methuen/Tewksbury 101, Dracut 77 — Senior Samantha DeNaro won the 500-meter freestyle and senior Ava Facella won the 100-meter backstroke for the Red Rangers (5-3).

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Andover 0 — Junior Vanessa Jones (8 kills) and junior Emily Mulcahy (9 kills) led the No. 5 Red Raiders (13-2).

Hopkinton 3, Millis 0 — Senior setter Angie Grabmeier was an offensive force with 13 assists, 6 kills, and 5 aces for the undefeated Hillers (15-0).

King Philip 3, Walpole 0 — Senior Catherine Waldeck had 10 kills and two blocks for the No. 20 Warriors (14-3).

Milton 3, Fontbonne 0 — Senior Nicole Dragon totaled 15 kills and 17 service points to lead the Wildcats (8-7).

Needham 3, Weymouth 0 — Lila Carr recorded 14 kills for the No. 6 Rockets (13-0).

North Reading 3, Newburyport 2 — Junior Liz Kelly (21 digs, 15 service points, 3 aces, 6 kills) helped the Hornets (8-7) rebound from a slow start for the comeback win.

Norwood 4, Norton 1 — Sophomore Megan Olbrys was efficient in all facets, totaling 15 kills and eight blocks for the Mustangs (5-12).

Old Colony 3, Tri-County 1 — Molly Lankowski recorded 7 aces, 1 kill, and 10 assists for the Cougars (14-2) in the Mayflower win.

Triton 3, Pentucket 0 — Sophomores Mia Berardino (13 kills) and Molly Kimball (5 aces, 19 assists) led the Vikings (5-10).

