Junior running back Dan DiMare scored a pair of touchdowns and the defensive unit came up with timely stops as Reading knocked off previously undefeated Winchester, 22-14, at Knowlton Field.

On Friday night with first place in the Liberty Division on the line, Reading delivered on Fiore’s statement.

WINCHESTER — Reading coach John Fiore tells his team that the Middlesex League runs through the Rockets.

The Rockets (5-1, 4-0 Middlesex) can clinch the Liberty Division next Saturday with a win over Lexington.

“We take a lot of pride in that and I’m just so excited for my teammates,” DiMare said. “It was an awesome win.”

Advertisement

Winchester had possession for 19:38 of the first half, but entered halftime trailing, 14-7. On the first drive of the game, junior Patrick Harrigan picked off Sachem quarterback Tommy Degnan and returned it 62 yards for a score.

After Reading stopped Winchester (5-1, 2-1) on a fourth and goal, the Rockets drove down the field and converted on a fourth and goal of their own, when DiMare (12 carries, 103 yards, 2 TDs) took a handoff at the 15-yard line and scampered in for a 14-0 lead.

“My linemen did a great job and I saw it opened up and I hit the whole just like coach told me to,” DiMare said.

Degnan (115 rushing yards, 2 TDs) capped off a 12-play drive before the half with a 1-yard run to make it 14-7. On the first Sachem play of the second half, the senior ripped off a 77-yard touchdown run to tie it at 14.

But Reading responded two drives later behind the arm of freshman quarterback James Murphy. Murphy (10 for 14, 127 yards) went 3 for 3 for 53 yards on the drive, hitting DiMare on a 9-yard pass for the winning score.

Advertisement

Reading’s Nick Bates corrals Winchester quarterback Tommy Degnan. Josh Reynolds for the Globe

Late in the fourth, Degnan and receiver Jakob Flores connected on a 61-yard pass to set up a red-zone opportunity for the Sachems, but Dom DeCrescenzo stuffed Degnan on a fourth and 1 from the 14-yard line run to seal the win.

“I can’t say enough about our kids,” Fiore said. “They played so hard, so physical. It was a great high school football in front of a great crowd. I’m happy we came out on top.”

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.