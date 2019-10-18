Follow along here for updates throughout the night. Click here to refresh this page.

Welcome to Week 7 of the high school football season, where 17 unbeaten teams will play to retain that title, and more storylines will unfold across EMass.

From correspondent Karl Capen: Jonathan Murphy ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the first play, and Rayan Riazzi’s PAT kick was good to give unbeaten Revere an early 7-0 lead over host Marblehead.

All Aponte for early Natick lead

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Jalyn Aponte had runs of 30 and 13 yards before a 2-yard touchdown to give Natick a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

On Natick’s second drive, Jalyn Aponte breaks off runs of 30, 13, and a 2-yard TD to make it 7-0 RedHawks mid Q1.@GlobeSchools @natickfootball pic.twitter.com/LjlPWuiRBd — Nate Weitzer (@nweitzer7) October 18, 2019

Seth O’Hearn sends it sailing for D-Y

From correspondent Brad Joyal: Senior Seth O’Hearn nailed a 17-yard field goal to put Dennis-Yarmouth up, 3-0, with 6:06 left in the first half.

Masco wins back-and-forth battle with previously-perfect Pentucket

Pentucket tied it 14-14 with three minutes left to play just before Alex Theriault hit Will Hunter with a 58-yard touchdown pass to give Masconomet the 21-14 win over Pentucket. The Sachems were 6-0 heading into the Week 7 matchup.

Lynnfield staves off Ipswich comeback

Ipswich erased a 14-0 halftime deficit to take a 22-21 lead over Lynnfield with 56 seconds left to play, but the Pioneers traveled 68 yards in 30 seconds as the clock wound down for a six-yard touchdown and the 28-22 lead with 19 seconds left.

Clay Marengi found Bakari Mitchell in the end zone for the winning score.

Pink-out at Catholic Memorial

The top-ranked Knights will be wearing pink socks during tonight’s game against Framingham as part of their “Real Men Wear Pink” initiative. Every year since 2003, CM has sent more than 350 students to the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk in Boston, and has already raised $11,000 in preparation for this year’s event.

Sophomore punter Jack Sokol shows off the pink socks Catholic Memorial is wearing during Friday’s game. Mike Kotsopoulos

