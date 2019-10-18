Natick (6-0, 2-0), which has only allowed 33 points over five conference games, can wrap up a BSC Carey title next week against Brookline.

The Redhawks’ fearsome front controlled the line of scrimmage throughout Friday night’s Bay State Conference tilt at Newton North, giving junior quarterback Will Lederman and junior running back Jalyn Aponte all the running room they could ask for in a 35-6 victory.

NEWTON —Life can be rather easy for the skill players operating behind Natick’s offensive line.

“The secret is our coaching, and our [offensive] line,” Aponte said about Natick’s 6-0 start. “It’s one of the best lines in the state. I knew if we just came in calm, ran the ball, and played our game, we’d be fine.”

Advertisement

Lederman (7 carries, 99 yards, TD) did plenty of damage with his legs throughout the first half, while Aponte (20 carries, 176 yards, 2 TDs) patiently set up his blocks and sliced through the Tigers defense. The duo combined to average 10.5 yards per carry over the first two quarters.

North quarterback Andrew Landry, who trains with Lederman under private quarterbacks coach Todd Krueger, came into the game leading all of Division 1 with 18 touchdown passes. The 6-foot-5-inch signal caller passed for 132 yards in the first half, but was unable to find the end zone, as Natick took a 14-6 advantage into the break.

Defensively, Newton North (3-3, 0-3) was powerless to stop Natick’s ground game. Behind senior captains Jakobi Holiday and Josh Atwood, Lederman was afforded ample time in the pocket to hit Nick Palmer for a 32-yard gain early in the third quarter.

Aponte finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown, and 220-pound senior tailback Terrance Cherry put the cherry on top for Natick with touchdown runs of 7 and 39 yards in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

“We have some backs that are big bodies,” said Natick coach Mark Mortarelli. “William’s a dual threat too, so you have to account for all of them.”

“Jalyn did a great job setting up the blocks. Our line got off the ball, we got some movement and he did a nice job slashing through. So did Terrance. It’s a nice one-two punch for us.”

Natick running back Jalyn Aponte is forced out of bounds by Newton North’s Khalil Lofton. Matthew J. Lee/globe staff/Globe Staff

Newton North quarterback Andrew Landry passed for 132 yards in the first half, but was unable to find the end zone. matthew j. lee/globe staff/Globe Staff

Natick quarterback Will Lederman breaks a tackle attempt by Newton North’s Rowan Devlin. matthew j. lee/globe staff/Globe Staff

Newton North’s receiver Chris Claflin makes a reception in front of Natick’s Jake Dunlap. matthew j. lee/globe staff/Globe Staff

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.