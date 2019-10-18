A touchdown by Joe Llanos with less than a minute to play was the deciding score, with the senior adding the 2-point conversion. He also had 155 yards rushing.

After a 32-30 overtime victory over Lynn English at Manning Field last Saturday, the 15th-ranked Patriots handed No. 8 Marblehead its first regular-season loss since 2012 with a 31-27 victory Friday night.

MARBLEHEAD – For the past two weeks, the Revere football team has been tested.

“We tell the kids ‘[These wins] get bigger and bigger,’ ” Revere coach Louis Cicatelli said.

“This one, this is what it comes down to because we know that this is a very good football team and we knew we had to play our A game to hang with them and beat them.”

Revere (6-0) had gone in front, 23-13, with 11 minutes to play following a Rayan Riazi 37-yard field goal.

Marblehead (5-1) answered almost immediately. Senior Will Twaddle took the second play of the next drive 60 yards to the end zone, and the Magicians received the ball right back thanks to a Will McCarthy interception.

Twaddle tallied his fourth touchdown of the night a few plays later with a 25-yard run that handed Marblehead a 27-23 advantage with 7:23 left.

The next drive was make or break for Revere, and everyone knew who was going to get the ball. Llanos carried the ball eight of his 26 times on the game-winning drive — crossing the end zone from a yard out in controversial fashion because the ball came out and was recovered by Marblehead.

“The explanation [from] the side judge that was on the opposite side that was behind the 22 kids in front of him said that [Llanos] crossed the line first and then we got the fumble,’’ Marblehead coach Jim Rudloff said. “The Revere kids oddly enough didn’t celebrate the touchdown when they scored it until 27 minutes later [when] the refs signaled the touchdown.

“I have to trust that the referees got it right and it was a touchdown.”

Revere junior John Tran ended any hopes of a Marblehead comeback with an interception with less than 20 seconds left.

“[Llanos] has been a great, great part of our success this year,” said Cicatelli.

“When the game is on the line I basically said, ‘Just keep feeding him’ because he is our guy. We are either going to win with him or we are going to lose with him.”

Marblehead was injury-plagued entering the game, missing star running back Tim Cronin. And by the end of the game all four senior captains had to come out because of injuries.

Karl Capen can be reached at karl.capen@globe.com.