“Will’s been a three-year starter for me,” said Spellman coach Ron St. George after his squad stayed unbeaten at 6-0. “He’s just played so well this year. We came up with a couple pass patterns that we thought we could hurt them with. The players made it happen.”

On first down, delivering his best throw of the afternoon, McAlpine went play-action and found senior back Shane Foley down the right sideline for a 9-yard gain to the 1-yard line. Two plays later, senior Jovan Marrero blasted into the end zone for his second touchdown of the day to cap a thrilling 26-20 victory over defending league champion Bishop Fenwick on Saturday afternoon at Holbrook High.

HOLBROOK — In overtime, with the Catholic Central Large crown on the line, Cardinal Spellman let its three-year starter at quarterback, Will McAlpine, make a play.

Advertisement

McAlpine was 6-for-8 passing for 153 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“I thought our quarterback played spectacular today. Without our passing game, we wouldn’t have beat this team,” added St. George.

Bishop Fenwick (5-2) had first possession in OT, but after reaching the 3, the Crusaders could not score. David Cifuentes (3 touchdowns) was stuffed for no gain on fourth down.

“Our kids, when they had their backs to the wall — yeah we gave them some scheme to run but they executed it. That’s what it comes down to. All the credit goes to the kids,”said St. George.

The fourth quarter was scoreless with missed field goals from each side, but through three quarters, the offense was plentiful.

McAlpine and his offense took their opening drive 40 yards, culminating with Marrero’s 1-yard scoring run.

Fenwick just needed three plays to respond. Junior Angel Martinez broke off a 40-yard run, setting up a 2-yard touchdown run for Cifuentes.

Advertisement

On the next Fenwick drive, Cifuentes was back at it again; he made a defender miss and took a pass 65 yards for the score. McAlpine responded less than a minute later, hitting Craig Faria over the middle for a 57-yard touchdown for a 13-12 lead after one.

In the second quarter, McAlpine hooked up with Foley down the seam on a 29-yard catch and run.

Fenwick rallied for a 20-20 game when Cifuentes scored his third TD of the day and quarterback Chrys Wilson ran in the conversion.

“We knew coming in how good they were. They put a good beating on us last year with a lot of kids back. Everybody in the league knew they were the team to beat this year,” St. George said.