“I was just thinking if I made it too fast, or too quick I wouldn’t be able to do it at the end and that is where I am more comfortable doing it at the end,” said Simonds. “I waited and built up the speed and just went.”

But after that first mile, facing a hill, Simonds decided to make her move.

Haverhill freshman Finleigh Simonds had yet to gain a lead at the one-mile mark in the 59th Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park on Saturday.

Haverhill freshman FinleighSimonds won the girls’ varsity race at the Catholic Memorial Invitational in 19 minutes 38 seconds. Scott Eisen for the Globe

The Hillies’ top runner as a first-year, Simonds surged to the lead. The pack attempted to close in on Simonds in the second mile, but she maintained her distance the rest of the way, winning the girls’ varsity race with a time of 19 minutes, 38 seconds over the 5-kilometer layout.

Marshfield continued its impressive fall, capturing the girls’ team title with 59 points. Sofia LoVucolo (19:53) was the Rams’ top runner, finishing in fifth. After a win at the Frank Kelley Invitational in September, Marshfield is making a run at qualifying for the All-State meet (Nov. 16 in Gardner) for the first time since 2006.

“This is their first season being on the map,” said Marshfield coach Dennis Sheppard. “We had a good couple of early invites and then we had a few things go wrong, so we added this to the schedule to get a good confidence boost headed into the state meet. We just decided to not think about it too much today, run it as if it was a dual meet and the girls responded.”

Lexington’s Micah Benson (bib No. 385) had his hands full trying to stave off Pinkerton's Luke Brennan (478) and Stephen Connelly (480) during the boys’ varsity cross-country race at the Catholic Memorial Invitational at Franklin Park on Saturday. Scott Eisen for the Globe

New Hampshire schools won both boys’ varsity races. Paced by individual winner Colin Donnelly (16:07), Winnacunnet High School (43 points) took first. Pinkerton Academy (39 points) won the second race behind a runner-up finish from Luke Brennan (16:21) and a third from Stephen Connelly (16:23).

Locally, Marshfield was the runner-up in the lead race thanks to a second from Nick Valianti (16:19) and a third from Drew Pesko (16:36). Lexington (63) captured silver in the second race riding a fifth place from Micah Benson (16:36).

Longtime Catholic Memorial coach Vin Catano was among the first to arrive at Franklin Park, doing so at sunrise. He even beat out the course rangers who opened the park for him so he could set up the race course.

“Once the sun came out, it was going to be a pretty good day,” Catano said. “The teams like to come to Franklin Park with its history. Good weather, good competition and the results speak for themselves . . . I say sometimes I was supposed to get it to 50 [years] and we are on 59, so something is going right.”

Boys’ soccer

Cohasset 8, Hull 0 — Sophomore Lucas Federle (3 goals) and junior Whit Swartwood (2 goals, 4 assists) led the 12th-ranked Skippers (10-1-4).

Xaverian 2, Milton 1 — Senior Lars Forsgren scored both goals for the Hawks (9-3-4) in their nonleague win over the Wildcats (1-11-2).

Middlesex 3, St. Sebastian’s 0 — Senior Anyolo Makatiani scored all three goals for the Zebras (8-3-1).

Girls’ soccer

Bishop Feehan 2, Hopkinton 0 — Senior Hailey Goodman had a goal and assist as the 7th-ranked Shamrocks (14-0-1) remained unbeaten.

Brookline 1, Hingham 0 — Senior Maya Leschly’s lone goal with 12 minutes remaining lifted the No. 6 Warriors (9-1-4).

Duxbury 2, Needham 1 — Liv Schortman scored both goals for the Dragons (5-7-2) in the upset of the 17th-ranked Rockets (7-4-2).

Silver Lake 3, Newton North 0 — The Lakers scored three times in the last 20 minutes, two of which scored by Calliste Brookshire.

Beverly 1, North Andover 0 — University of New Hampshire commit Cassie Jones scored the lone goal in the first 10 minutes for the 14th-ranked Panthers (12-1-1).

Field hockey

St. Mary’s 1, Gloucester 0 — Bria Spinelli scored the long goal to lift the Spartans (4-4-1) to the nonleague win.

Hanover 3, Scituate 1 — Anna Tedeschi scored twice in the second half to secure the win and help the 19th-ranked Indians (12-1-1) secure the Patriot League title.

Tabor 6, St. George’s 0 — Freshman Kayla McGaffigan found the back of the net twice while junior Pia Serowick assisted on four goals in the Seawolves’ win to improve to 10-2.

Walpole 6, Canton 0 — Jessica Tosone recorded three goals and an assist in the win for the sixth-ranked Porkers(14-0-1).

Winchester 4, Stoneham 0 — Senior captain Issy Brissette (two goals, assist) led the way for the No. 10 Sachems (12-3).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.