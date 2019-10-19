In the most pivotal game of a season dedicated to Healey’s memory, Mitchell Gonser provided a game-saving blocked field goal and the winning touchdown reception for a 20-14 overtime victory at Governor’s Academy Saturday afternoon, giving the Mustangs a chance to celebrate in the name of their late assistant coach.

Healey died in May after 28 years as an assistant under Kevin MacDonald at Archbishop Williams and Milton Academy.

BYFIELD — Whenever a Milton Academy player blocked a kick in recent seasons, offensive line coach Paul Healey would take the entire team out to dinner.

“I know [Healey’s] smiling down on us now,” said Gonser, who writes Healey’s name along with that of his late uncle on a wristband before every game. “Words can’t describe what this would’ve meant to him.”

Advertisement

Gonser, a wide receiver and defensive back, had his fingerprints all over this battle of teams tied atop the ISL-6 standings.

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound senior from Medfield set up the first of his three touchdown receptions with an interception late in the second quarter, and caught the game-tying score on a beautiful throw from Jake Willcox to make it 14-14 late in the third.

After Govs (4-1) engineered an 89-yard drive that took nearly six minutes of the clock and lined up a potential winning 13-yard field goal with :17 remaining, Gonser timed the snap perfectly and blocked the kick to force overtime.

“I knew there was more football to be played,” said Gonser. “Whatever it takes, that’s what I’m willing to do.”

Milton Academy (5-0) buckled down for a stop in overtime, allowing Willcox (12-for-25 passing, 123 yards, three touchdowns) to provide a key 11-yard scramble and a 10-yard touchdown pass to Gonser.

Willcox, who won a state title with Everett in 2017, visited Milton Academy with Gonser prior to the 2018 season and the duo decided together to team up with All-American running back Kalel Mullings in the hopes of making waves in the ISL.

Advertisement

“We came into this together,” said Gonser. “It was an entire change of worlds, coming from public to private. [Willcox] has been a brother to me and he’s always by my side.”

Govs senior quarterback Shane O’Leary rushed for 128 yards and a touchdown, adding a 7-yard touchdown pass to Max Arnold on an ingenious play call.

After Gonser and company were caught offsides trying to block a kick early in the third quarter, Govs coach Jim O’Leary called for the “swinging gate” play on fourth and 5. The entire offensive line ran out to the right of the formation and Arnold — an eligible receiver as an uncovered tight end — snapped the ball, then wound up wide open in the end zone to give Govs a 14-7 lead.

But the day belonged to the Mustangs, who honored their late coach with steadfast fortitude.

“[Healey] was a beloved guy and the toughest player I’ve ever coached,” said MacDonald, who coached Healey at Archbishop Williams in 1977.

“The kids really respected him for his toughness. We kept saying Coach Healey is watching over us and demands we play our best. The kids really do take that to heart.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nathaniel.weitzer@globe.com.