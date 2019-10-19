Liv Kelly, a senior from Pembroke and the team’s lynchpin at center back, is headed to play at the University of New Hampshire. Sophomore midfielder Brooke Mulroney (Weymouth) has committed to Boston College. Junior forward Mikaila Kitchen (Randolph) is third in the Independent School League with seven goals, and junior Grace Kuropatkin has allowed just four goals through 10 games.

There is talent up and down the roster of the Thayer Academy girls’ soccer team.

(Sixth in a series in which the Globe profiles a varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.)

It comes as no surprise that the Tigers (8-1-1 overall) sit alone atop the ISL with a 6-0-1 record.

Third-year coach Nick Rugnetta, a Thayer alum, has a team that’s loaded with 10 seniors. The Tigers captured the 2017 Class B New England title in Rugnetta’s first season, and lost in the final last season. An increase in enrollment has prompted a move up in division, to NEPSAC Class A. But the Tigers still have championship aspirations.

“It’s really just been a group effort,” Rugnetta said. “It’s really tough to focus in on one player for us.”

Here are five things you might not know about Thayer girls’ soccer:

Centers of attention

Thayer Academy's Liv Kelly. Elaine Deluca for the Globe

The center back position is a strength for the Tigers.

Kelly is flanked by classmate Kristyn Moran, a senior from Hingham, to form a terrific tandem at central defense. Moran plans to play soccer at Connecticut College.

“It’s been awesome having me and Kristyn together,” Kelly said.

The seniors are great friends and also play together on the Scorpions Soccer club team, based out of Braintree.

Kelly and Moran’s on-field chemistry is a big reason why Kuropatkin has allowed just two goals in 560 minutes of league play.

“The Poacher”

Rugnetta has a nickname for Kitchen, his leading scorer: “The poacher.”

Kitchen’s seven goals have been crucial. Rugnetta says the junior’s true passion is lacrosse, but Kitchen has used her goal-scoring mentality to finish chances on the soccer field.

“We definitely need someone to bear the brunt of it and lead the line,” Rugnetta said. “We weren’t sure who was going to do it this year.”

The junior’s emergence has been especially important with the graduation of Brittany Raphino, who is now playing at Brown, and Ally Sentnor, who started as an eighth-grader last year before leaving the team to pursue an opportunity with the U-18 United States national team.

“We’ve definitely learned to adapt,” added Mulroney.

Signature moment

Kitchen has been the Tigers’ leading scorer, but she still only accounts for seven of the team’s 31 goals.

Thayer’s 1-0 win over Nobles on Oct. 12 provided a perfect example of the team’s all-around contributions.

On a muddy field on a Friday night, the Tigers couldn’t get anything going,

“We’d actually been struggling all game to really create any chances,” Rugnetta said. “Nobles had been the better team.”

Fifteen minutes into the second half, Eden Donnellan (Hingham) rose to the occasion.

A pass from the midfield sprung Donnellan through, and the junior executed a near-perfect chip shot with her left foot over the keeper for the winner. It’s Donnellan’s only goal of the season.

“That’s a small example of how the whole season has gone for us,” Rugnetta said.

Object Day

Thayer’s “Object Day” is a ritual the team uses to develop chemistry. Elaine Deluca for the Globe

Like any good team, the Tigers like to have fun off the field.

There’s the usual — team dinners, preseason camp. Then there’s the unusual, such as “Object Day.”

On “Object Day,” each member of the team brings a different object into school. Whenever you see another team member in the hallways, you have to trade objects with them.

Objects run the gamut — bikes, 50-pound weights, even a live goldfish in a plastic bag. Kelly says the tradition has been alive since she joined the team four years ago.

New challenge

The growing female population at Thayer forced the Tigers up to NEPSAC’s Class A — a new challenge for Rugnetta and Co.

“A lot of people wonder why. We had no choice in the matter,” Rugnetta said. “We’re fine with it. We felt there was really no difference between the top few teams in Class A and Class B.”

There are banners hanging in Thayer’s gym, signifying much of the girls’ soccer team’s recent success. The hope is the Tigers can raise a new banner this season — a NEPSAC Class A championship.

“We’ve taken it on as a new goal,” Kelly said. “There’s no banner for Class A in the gym.”

Matt MacCormack can be reached at matthew.maccormack@globe.com.