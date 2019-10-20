Mason Hatfield, Lexington — Playing running back and some quarterback, the junior rushed for 155 yards and three touchdowns, adding a key 58-yard pass on fourth and 17 with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to lead the Minutemen in a 19-14 win at Woburn.

Scott Brown, Andover — Before ceding the reins to sophomore quarterback Victor Harrington, the 5-foot-9-inch, 165-pound freshman completed 5 of 5 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns, adding 43 rushing yards in a 42-7 win over Haverhill.

Austin Jordan, Franklin — The senior linebacker tallied 11 tackles and 2½ sacks as Franklin outscored Attleboro, 37-7, in a Hockomock League tilt.

Devonte Medley, Brockton — The junior quarterback completed 16 of 21 passes for 238 yards — throwing four touchdowns in the first half — to pace the Boxers in a 49-8 win over Durfee.

Division 2

Jalyn Aponte, Natick — The junior running back carried the load for a prolific Redhawks rushing attack in their 35-6 victory over Newton North on Friday. Aponte rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries.

Shahid Barros, New Bedford — The senior got it done on both sides of the ball for the Whalers on Saturday, catching four passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and intercepting two passes.

Cincere Gill, Mansfield — It was an impressive performance on the ground for the junior in the Hornets’ 36-6 win against Oliver Ames as Gill rushed for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Will Hunter, Masconomet — Hunter has become a regular in the players of the week, and the running back delivered another strong performance Friday night. The senior rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and also caught the winning touchdown with three minutes remaining to upend previously unbeaten Pentucket, 21-14.

Nygel Palmer, New Bedford — The senior tailback only got 11 carries Saturday, but he made the most of them. Palmer rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns as the Whalers remained undefeated with a 46-26 win over Dartmouth.

Division 3

Mathias Fowler and Jesse Maggs, Lynn English — The quarterbacks combined to complete 11 of 17 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-7 rout of Saugus. Fowler (6 for 11, 118 yards) caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Maggs, ran for a 4-yard score, and hauled in an interception on defense. Maggs went 5 for 6 for 148 yards through the air.

Chad Francis, Belmont — The junior amassed 277 rushing yards on 22 carries, including a game-tying 90-yard touchdown run in the third quarter of the Marauders’ 35-33 overtime win over Middlesex League nemesis Arlington. Francis also opened the game’s scoring with a 52-yard scoring run in the first quarter.

Danny Gisonno and Jeff Hill, Lynn Classical — In a 58-6 win over Gloucester, Gisonno threw for 272 yards on 16-of-21 passing and five touchdowns — three to Hill, who had six catches for 145 yards. Gisonno also ran for a touchdown.

Drew von Klock, Walpole — The Rebels are back at .500 after a 38-28 win over Bay State Conference foe Braintree, in which the senior accounted for three touchdowns. Von Klock rushed for scores of 5 and 12 yards, part of a 117-yard effort on the ground, and caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Will Jarvis in the third quarter which stood as the winner.

Division 4

Robby Bernardin, Hopkinton — The senior threw for over 200 yards with two touchdowns, fueling the Hillers’ -7 victory against Westwood.

Cillian Davis, Plymouth South — Davis returned an interception 35 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and hauled in a 14-yard TD pass in the second, racking up three receptions for 60 yards and helping the Panthers beat North Quincy, 41-14, to capture their first Patriot Fisher title since 2013.

Dan Hurley, Wakefield — Hurley rushed for two scores, added two extra points, had several strong kickoffs, and registered four solo tackles as the Warriors pulled away from Watertown, 26-7.

Joe Llanos, Revere — Llanos finished with 155 yards on the ground and three TDs, including a 1-yard plunge in the final minute — along with the 2-point conversion — as the Patriots earned a 31-27 win and handed Marblehead its first regular-season home loss since 2012.

Sean Waters, Silver Lake — The Lakers routed Middleborough, 55-13, as Waters returned a fumble 90 yards for a score and reeled in TD catches of 5, 15, and 7 yards.

Max Winkler, Milton — The senior was 4 for 4 on extra points and drilled a 19-yard field goal with five seconds remaining to power the undefeated Wildcats to a 31-28 win over Needham.

Division 5

Greg Cormier, Bedford — In a tight 24-14 win over Manchester Essex, the senior rushed for two scores and threw for another touchdown. His third-quarter 1-yard rushing TD proved to be the difference for the Buccaneers.

Johnny Hagan, Canton — The senior rushed for a pair of touchdowns as the Bulldogs stifled North Attleboro, 18-0, on Saturday. Hagan’s scores helped the Bulldogs clinch a second-straight Hockomock Davenport title.

Clayton Marengi, Lynnfield — The senior threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns as the Pioneers took down Ipswich, 28-22. His final throw came with 19 seconds left in the game, a 30-yard scoring strike to Bakari Mitchell for the lead.

Brandon Medeiros, Somerset-Berkley — In his third game under center after moving from running back, Medeiros threw a pair of touchdowns in the Raiders 35-14 win over Apponequet. The junior rushed for 56 yards and a touchdown, was a perfect 5 for 5 on PAT attempts, and had an interception on defense.

Division 6

Deshaun Chase, Stoneham — In a 43-7 win over Wilmington, the senior running back erupted for four touchdowns — including three in the second quarter — and two two-point conversions.

Ian Coffey, Hamilton-Wenham — The epitome of a dual-threat quarterback, the senior stuffed the stat sheet in the Generals’ 50-44 win over Amesbury. Coffey threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 195 yards and three touchdowns — including the go-ahead 5-yard score with 40 seconds left.

Shane Graham, East Bridgewater — Trailing Falmouth by 4 points with 38 seconds left, the Vikings called Graham’s number for his third touchdown of the night in a 34-32 victory.

Mike Gizzi, Austin Prep — The junior impacted all three phases in the Cougars’ 46-0 win over Cathedral. Gizzi started the scoring by recording a safety on defense, blocked a punt that was recovered for a touchdown, and capped the scoring with a 27-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Jovan Marrero and Will McAlpine, Cardinal Spellman — The senior duo accounted for all four touchdowns as the Cardinals took down the 17th-ranked Crusaders, 26-20. McAlpine threw for two scores and it was his 9-yard connection with Shane Foley that set up Marrero’s 1-yard touchdown run to win it in overtime.

Division 7

Danny Nolan, Cohasset — The Skippers relied heavily on the running back and the senior delivered, rushing 31 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

Kevin Opoku, Southeastern — The running back set the tone early and often in the Hawks’ 27-12 win over Bristol-Plymouth, rushing for scores of 10, 36, and 53 yards in the first half. Opoku finished with 195 yards on 25 carries.

Ryan Penrose, Lowell Catholic — The sophomore quarterback threw touchdown passes of 50, 8, 30, and 14 yards for the Crusaders in a 40-0 drubbing of Matignon/St. Joseph Prep.

Danny Silva, Case — The senior quarterback went 5-for-8 passing with 155 yards and three touchdowns of 40, 44, and 5 yards while also rushing four times for 50 yards and a score to lead the undefeated Cardinals over Wareham, 42-8.

Division 8

Blake Dennison, Old Colony — The Cougars improved to 6-0 thanks to Dennison’s 96 yards on the ground. The senior rushed for his first touchdown in the third quarter and added another with just three minutes remaining to complete the comeback over Upper Cape, 23-16, in the Mayflower League.

Jamarii Robinson, Randolph — The senior quarterback rushed for touchdowns of 45, 30 and 80 yards, and threw for another 30-yard score in a 42-20 win over O’Bryant.

Daniel Oluwasuyi and Piero Canales, KIPP — The Panthers benefited from a two-headed rushing attack in their 40-6 win over Keefe Tech. Oluwasuyi rushed for 171 yards and two scores on 15 carries, while quarterback Canales ran for 169 yards and two scores on just seven carries.

Preps

Brian Gonsalves, Rivers — Down 12-0 at halftime, the junior quarterback from Weston accounted for 20 unanswered points in the second half of the Red Wings’ comeback-win over St. Mark’s. He threw a 4-yard touchdown, scored on a 43-yard rush, and then added a 24-yard pass for the winning score late in the fourth quarter, giving the Red Wings a much-needed road victory.

Mitch Gonser, Milton Academy — In a pivotal ISL6 matchup between undefeated teams, the senior wide receiver and defensive back from Medfield scored three touchdowns for the Mustangs and blocked a potential winning field goal with 17 seconds left to play. Gonser ended the game with a 10-yard touchdown catch in overtime, giving the Mustangs an emotional win 20-14 win over Governor’s Academy.

Ty Harding, BB&N — The sophomore receiver hauled in his second touchdown of the game for the Knights with a a 15-yard catch for the go-ahead score with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter of the Knights’ 24-21 win over Nobles. Harding finished his afternoon with four catches for 103 yards.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Trevor Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, and Nate Weitzer.