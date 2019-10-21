Dover-Sherborn (11-2-2) dominated possession for the majority of the game, rarely allowing Wellesley (8-2-3, 8-1-3 Bay State) any scoring chances. Senior captain Sabrina Doyle (2 saves) earned the shutout.

With juniors Hope Shue, Kate Mastrobuono, and Annie Parizeau connecting for goals, 16th-ranked Dover-Sherborn blanked No. 8 Wellesley, which is bound for the Division 1 South tourney.

The Dover-Sherborn girls’ soccer team stepped out of the Tri-Valley League Monday afternoon and put on an impressive performance in a 3-0 shut out against host Wellesley, the Bay State Conference Carey leader.

D-S, looking like a serious contender in Div. 4, struck first with 10:45 left in the first half.

Senior Cerys Balmer took possession of the ball in the midfield and and outran the Wellesley defender to the goal line. From there, she centered the ball into the middle of the 18-yard box for Shue, who fired it past Wellesley keeper Ella Kahrl into the left side of the net. Mastrobuono scored three minutes later.

“We’ve had a lot of moments for growth in the last few weeks where we’re trying to build some new things into our system and I think today was a good day for us to really put it all together,” said D-S coach Evren Gunduz. “It was a good executed game for us.”

Beverly 2, Peabody 1 — Kayleigh Crowell and Lia Whitehair scored for the No. 14 Panthers (13-1-1).

Hull 2, Carver 0 — Senior captain Lauren Anastos scored the winning goal for the Pirates (10-3-1), which clinched the Tobin Division in the South Shore league with the victory.

Revere 2, Malden 1 — The Patriots (12-0-2) clinched a share of the Greater Boston League title with Somerville.

Southeastern 5, Upper Cape 0 — Junior Cynthia Souto led the Hawks (9-2) with two goals.

St. Mary’s 3, Archbishop Williams 2 — Kayla Demers scored two goals as the Spartans (8-6-2) qualified for postseason play.

Danvers 6, Marblehead 0 — Junior Riley DiGilio led the No. 4 ranked Falcons (13-1-2) with a hat trick.

Field hockey

Andover 5, Lawrence 0 — Sophomore Hailey Doherty scored twice and had an assist for the 11th-ranked Golden Warriors (10-2-3).

Apponequet 5, Case 2 — Junior Victoria Harte scored twice for the Lakers (10-3-4).

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Durfee 0 — Coleen Campbell scored the lone goal for the Trojans (5-4-5) in their win over the Hilltoppers (7-5-2) just as she did in B-R’s 1-0 victory over Brockton on Saturday.

King Philip 2, Attleboro 2 — Anna Beck scored both goals for the Red Rocketeers (5-6-2), tying the game with 6:47 left in the second half. King Philip (8-5-3) keeper Grace May made seven saves.

North Andover 8, Tewksbury 0 — North Andover (6-4-4) qualified for postseason play with the win.

North Attleborough 2, Milford 0 — Junior Lauren Abusheery scored twice for the Red Rocketeers (7-6-3).

North Reading 5, Malden 1 — Junior Paige Thibedeau scored twice for the Hornets (8-7-1).

Waltham 0, Bedford 0 — Waltham goalkeeper Riley Kiernan stopped 10 shots for the Hawks (3-9-1).

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 2, Bishop Stang 0 — Senior Mike Magalhaes scored a pair of goals for the Lakers (9-4-1).

Arlington Catholic 1, Cardinal Spellman 0 — In the 21st minute, senior Sean Keenan’s corner kick found the foot of junior Aidan Daly who was able to bury it giving the edge to the Cougars (3-5-5).

Austin Prep 2, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Fenwick (8-4-2) seized a 2-0 first-half lead on goals from Ryan Noci and Sean Kern, but Prep rallied with a goal before the break and scored the equalizer midway through the second half.

Bourne 3, Upper Cape 0 — Junior Matt Zeihl scored a goal and two assists while senior Wyatt Ream (5 saves) recorded his fifth shutout of the season to power the Canalmen (4-10-2).

Carver 6, Hull 0 — Junior Mike Sawicki netted a hat trick and added an assist for the Crusaders (10-4).

Cohasset 9, Mashpee 2 — The No. 14 Skippers (11-1-4) clinched their sixth consecutive South Shore Tobin Division title with the win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 2, Sandwich 1 — Raul Fagundes broke the tie in the 54th minute to propel the Dolphins (5-5-2).

Gloucester 3, Swampscott 1 — Anthony Suazo scored a hat trick for the Fishermen.

Somerville 5, Everett 1 — Senior captain Alexi Figueroa scored four goals for the Highlanders (9-3-2).

West Bridgewater 6, Holbrook 0 — Landon Crowley and Justin Smith scored two goals apiece as the Wildcats (13-1-1) took down the Bulldogs (1-8-1) on the road.

Girls’ swimming

Methuen/Tewksbury 97, Stoneham 68 — Senior captain Ava Facella won the 200 individual medley (2:37.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.28) for Methuen/Tewksbury (6-3).

Girls’ volleyball

Andover 3, North Andover 2 — Junior Abbie LeDoux (22 service points and 12 kills) and senior Brooke Abhouhamad (40 assists, 3 blocks, 7 kills) led the Golden Warriors (7-11).

Archbishop Williams 3, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Seniors Jessica Knight (9 kills, 6 aces) and Caroline Marcotte (9 kills) and Mae McDermott (22 assists) powered the Bishops (10-7) to victory.

Barnstable 3, Medfield 0 — Seniors Lauren Ogonowsky (8 kills), Dorian Funk (4 kills and 13 assists), and Josie Beluga (20 digs) led the Red Raiders (14-2).

Canton 3, Sharon 0 — Taylor Harris (11 kills, 3 aces) guided the 18th-ranked Bulldogs (15-2) to the win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Plymouth South 0 — Sophomore captain Lucy Swanson had six aces and 21 kills for the Dolphins (16-2). Junior Luiza Silva added three aces, four kills, and 34 assists.

Haverhill 3, Dracut 1 — Senior middle hitter Julia DelRosso had 14 kills and a block for the No. 14 Hillies (16-1).

King Philip 3, Attleboro 0 — Junior Nicole Coughlin (9 kills and aces), senior Catherine Waldeck (4 kills and 3 aces), and senior Alison Hitchen (5 kills and 4 digs) led the Warriors (15-3).

Lowell Catholic 3, Greater Lawrence 1 — Elizabeth Cullen had 28 assists, eight kills, seven aces, seven digs, and two blocks for the Crusaders (12-5).

Melrose 3, Wakefield 0 — Emma Randolph had 18 kills for the No. 16 Red Raiders (15-2).

Oliver Ames 3, Mansfield 0 — Senior Jordan Bosse led the Tigers (14-4) with 14 kills, 10 digs, and 3 aces.

Reading 3, Belmont 2 — Senior outside hitter Kaleigh Fitzgerald led the Rockets (11-7) with 21 kills.

Revere 3, Malden 2 — Senior Olivia Winsor had 14 kills and junior Isabella Martinez had 15 kills to lead the Patriots (13-5).

Winchester 3, Arlington 0 — Senior Camille Tostques had eight kills, five blocks, and two aces as the third-ranked Sachems stayed unbeaten at 17-0.

