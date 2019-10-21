Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer players in the past week:

Mahmoud Ghneim, Braintree — A hat trick from the junior handed the Wamps a 3-1 Bay State Conference victory over Walpole on Thursday, keep their postseason hopes alive.

Nicholas McMahon, Case — The senior collected five points in a pair of victories, netting two goals and an assist Friday in a 3-1 in over Seekonk and scoring a pair of goals Wednesday in a 3-0 victory over Bourne.