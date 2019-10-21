Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer players in the past week:
Mahmoud Ghneim, Braintree — A hat trick from the junior handed the Wamps a 3-1 Bay State Conference victory over Walpole on Thursday, keep their postseason hopes alive.
Nicholas McMahon, Case — The senior collected five points in a pair of victories, netting two goals and an assist Friday in a 3-1 in over Seekonk and scoring a pair of goals Wednesday in a 3-0 victory over Bourne.
Harry Roberts, Nobles — The senior from Wellesley scored a hat trick Saturday in a 6-1 win over Roxbury Latin and buried a pair in a 4-2 win at Groton on Wednesday.
Advertisement
Whit Swartwood, Cohasset — The junior scored twice and piled up four assists in an 8-0 win over Hull on Saturday for the South Shore Tobin leaders.
Simplice Tange, New Bedford — In a matchup between the top two sides in the Southeast Conference, Tange netted four goals in a 5-2 win over Brockton on Tuesday.
Charlie Wolfson
Charlie Wolfson can be reached at charlie.wolfson@globe.com.