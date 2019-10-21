“Golf is golf, but I was 3-under after nine,” the 18-year-old Thorbjornsen said immediately after completing his round, unaware of his victory. “I played just as well on the back as I did on the front nine, but some putts broke normally when I wasn’t expecting it.”

The Stanford-bound senior, who played in the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach after his win at last year’s US Junior Amateur, shot an even-par 72 at Acushnet River Valley to hold off Xaverian junior Sean Sullivan (73) and Bridgewater-Raynham junior Tom Cooney (74) for medalist honors.

Forever his own toughest critic, Wellesley’s Michael Thorbjornsen didn’t let his win at the Division 1 South golf championship Monday afternoon cloud how he felt about his round.

Advertisement

Upon learning he had the low score, Thorbjornsen said the only reason he was still in an upbeat mood was because he and his Wellesley teammates came in third place at 22-over, earning an automatic bid to the Division 1 state final at The Haven Country Club in Boylston next Monday.

“We’ve been working hard these past few weeks,” Thorbjornsen said. “We really felt like we could make a run at it this year.”

Thorbjornsen said he struggled with putts from outside 5 feet, contributing to his 3-over on the back nine.

On the strength of Sullivan’s 73, Xaverian, the defending state champion, captured the South title for the first time since 2016 by shooting 13-over par as a group. Sullivan was consistent throughout the day for the Hawks, shooting a 37 on the front nine and 36 on the back.

The win for the Hawks came under first-year head coach Josh Tranfaglia, who spent the last five seasons coaching school’s middle school golf team.

“They all came prepared,” Tranfaglia said. “It’s a collective team effort. We have a couple of guys we rely pretty heavily on, but it’s a group that can really alternate who’s going to be low that day.”

Advertisement

BC High placed second at 17-over, boosted by a 3-over-75 by Michigan-bound senior Jack O’Donnell of Cohasset.

Division 1 North — Depth fueled an 18-1 regular season for St. John’s Prep’s and the D1 North qualifier at The Renaissance Club in Haverhill was no different. Sophomore Alex Landry fired a 1-over-par 73, and teammates Oliver Hermann, Matt Remley, and Aidan LeBlanc followed with 78s to propel Prep (307) to a seven-stroke win over Andover (315). Lincoln-Sudbury (318) also qualified for Monday’s state final at The Haven in Boylston. North Andover sophomore James Robbins (71) was the medalist, Landry was the runner-up, and Matt Asselin (Lowell), Mac Lee (Andover), and Molly Smith (Westford) tied for third at 76.

Division 2 North — Central Catholic junior Josh Lavellee took the first step toward defending his defending his D2 state individual title with his 2-over-par 74 at Far Corner GC in Boxford. Meanwhile, fellow medalist Thomas Brodeur helped Melrose qualify for the state final for the first time.

“The greens were really quick today, but my short game and off the tee was definitely key today,” Lavellee said.

Winchester (315), Concord Carlisle (319) and Melrose (323) all qualified for the D3 final next Tuesday at Taconic Golf Course. Owen Egan (75) and Trevor Lopez (77) led the way for Winchester and Concord-Carlisle had a duo at 79 with Chris Lombardi and Ryan Vaughn.

Advertisement

“It was a real good team performance,” said Winchester coach Tom Walsh. “The weather conditions were a little difficult this morning, starting out it was cold. This golf course is a kind of tight, but I have a good team.”

Division 2 South — Westwood edged Tri-Valley League rival Hopkinton, 303-304, for team hooors at Easton Country Club. Hopkinton senior Matt Epstein shot a 2-over-73 to earn medalist honors. Both teams are headed to the state final at Taconic CC. Hopkinton’s Ned Dean (76) and Calvin Rodman (77) qualified as individuals, as did Westwood’s Ethan Blonder and Joey Healy (74s) and Griffin Hunter (77).

Division 3 North — With his 3-under-par 69 at Sandy Burr CC in neighboring Wayland, Weston High junior Jacob Finard paced the Wildcats (325) to a 10-stroke win over defending state champion St. Mary’s of Lynn (335). Finard was seven strokes ahead of teammate Cooper Griffin (76). St. Mary’s Aidan Emmerich (77) was third and Jake Murphy (Bishop Fenwick) and Chris Gerety (Austin Prep) tied for fourth at 78. Austin Prep (345) also qualified for the D3 final Monday at Cranberry Valley GC in Harwich.

Division 3 South — Runnerup a year ago, Archbishop Williams overtook defending champion Dover-Sherborn by eight strokes, 317-325, at Foxborough Country Club. ABW junior Jake LaMonica was the medalist with a 3-over-par 75, defeating teammate Brendan Donovan and D-S’s Cooper Evans by one stroke. The Bishops and Raiders qualified for Monday’s state final in Harwich.

Advertisement

Division 3 South/Cape Cod — Mashpee sophomore Colin Spencer shot a 1-over-par 72 at Dennis Highlands Golf Course to win the individual title, but Bishop Stang bested the Falcons by four strokes, 324-328 to win the the team title. St. John Paul II’s Jack Wiesniewski was the individual runner-up, carding a 4-over-par 75.

MIAA boys’ golf results

MIAA D1 North championship

at Renaissance Golf Club

Team

1. St. John’s Prep, 307; 2. Andover, 315; 3. Lincoln-Sudbury, 318.

Individual

71 — James Robbins, North Andover (Par 72).

73 — Alex Landry, St. John’s Prep.

76 — Matt Asselin, Lowell; Molly Smith, Westford; Mac Lee, Andover.

77 — Weston Jones, Lincoln-Sudbury; Reed Bodley, Lincoln-Sudbury.

78 — Matt Remley, St. John’s Prep; Oliver Hermann, St. John’s Prep; Aidan Leblanc, St. John’s Prep.

MIAA D1 South championship

at Acushnet River Valley CC

Team

1. Xaverian, 301; 2. BC High, 305; 3. Wellesley, 310.

Individual

72 — Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley (Par 72).

73 — Sean Sullivan, Xaverian.

74 — Tom Cooney, Bridgewater-Raynham.

75 — Jack O’Donnell, BC High; Joseph Lenane, Xaverian; Devon Regan, BC High.

76 — Eric Boulger, Xaverian; Joe Paolucci, BC High.

77 — Colby Sanville, Wellesley; Mike Ford, Brookline; Declan Buckley, Xaverian.

MIAA D2 North championship

at Far Corner GC

Team

1. Winchester, 315; 2. Concord-Carlisle, 319; 3. Melrose, 322.

Individual

74 — Josh Lavallee, Central Catholic (Par 72); Thomas Brodeur, Melrose.

75 — Owen Egan, Winchester; Ethan Doyle, Salem; Mikey Yfanopoulos, Central Catholic.

76 — Will Pierce, Melrose; Michael Papamechail, Danvers.

Advertisement

77 — Hadyn Kornusky, Masconomet; Chris O’Grady, Masconomet; Trevor Lopez, Winchester.

78 — Christine Mandile, Winchester; Calvin Tryder, Wakefield; Liam Gill, Wayland; Pat Kilcoyne, Belmont.

MIAA D2 South Shore championship

at Easton Country Club

Team

1. Westwood, 303; 2. Hopkinton, 304.

Individual

73 — Matthew Epstein, Hopkinton (Par 71).

74 — Ethan Blonder, Westwood; Joey Healy, Westwood.

76 — Matt Lathrop, Foxborough; Ned Dean, Hopkinton.

77 — Dylan Quinn, Foxborough; Calvin Rodman, Hopkinton; Brendan Mordarski, Bishop Feehan; Drew Payson, Bishop Feehan; Dan Mills, Bishop Feehan; Griffin Hunter, Westwood.

MIAA D3 North championship

at Sandy Burr Country Club

Team

1. Weston, 325; 2. St. Marys, 335; 3. Austin Prep, 345.

Individual

69 — Jacob Finard, Weston (Par 72).

76 — Cooper Griffin, Weston.

77 — Aidan Emmerich, St. Marys.

78 — Chris Gerety, Austin Prep; Jake Murphy, Bishop Fenwick.

82 — Luke Sargent, St. Marys; Patrick Maloney, Northeast; Tom O’Grady, Stoneham; Matt Marchant, Stoneham; Danny Dilisio, Swampscott.

MIAA D3 South championship

at Foxboro Country Club

Team

1. Archbishop Williams, 317; 2. Dover-Sherborn, 325.

Individual

75 — Jake LaMonica, Archbishop Williams (Par 72).

76 — Brendan Donovan, Archbishop Williams; Cooper Evans, Dover-Sherborn.

80 — Billy Rooney, Dover-Sherborn.

81 — Liam Lydon, Bristol-Plymouth; Colton Teague, Bristol-Plymouth.

82 — Colin McDonald, Abington.

MIAA D3 South/Cape Cod championship

at Dennis Highlands GC

Team

1. Bishop Stang, 324; 2. Mashpee, 328.

Individual

72 — Colin Spencer, Mashpee (Par 71).

75 — Jack Wisniewski, St. John Paul II.

77 — Jack Spencer, Mashpee; Pete Gillis, Marthas Vineyard.

78 — Will Lafrance, Bishop Stang.

79 — Paul Zeller, Bishop Stang; Kyle Puchol, Mashpee.

John Hand reported from Far Corner in Boxford.