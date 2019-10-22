Taylor Butler, King Philip — The senior goalie recorded her 12th shutout of the season as KP blanked Hockomock Kelley-Rex foe Franklin, 2-0. The Warriors (15-0) have outscored opponents 68-2 this fall.

Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:

Hailey Goodman, Bishop Feehan — A goal and assist from the senior standout extended the Shamrocks’ unbeaten run to 15 games with a 2-0 nonleague triumph against Hopkinton.



Erin Holmberg, Oliver Ames — The inspiring senior captain found the back of the net four times in a 5-1 Hockomock League triumph against Attleboro.

Maya Leschly, Brookline — In a 1-0 nonleague win over Hingham, the senior captain scored the lone goal with 12 minutes left. She also had a goal and assist in a 4-0 Bay State Conference victory against Newton North.

Megan Putvinski, Holliston — The junior struck for the lone goal on a penalty kick to keep the Panthers undefeated with a 1-0 Tri-Valley victory against Ashland.

