“I’m just looking to keep moving up the leaderboards,” he said.

Satisfied, yes, but the Sandwich High junior, along with his Raider teammates, are now focusing on next week’s Division 2 state final at Taconic Country Club.

Sam Hood was the medalist at Tuesday’s MIAA Division 2 South/Cape & Islands qualifier, earning a one-stroke victory with his 2-over-par 74 at Easton Country Club.

Hood placed 10th in the final as a freshman and then moved up to fifth last fall with his 4-over 76 finish at Marshfield Country Club.

“I’ve been in pressure situations before. It can be overwhelming being at states as an underclassman. Now that I’m an upperclassman I want to go out there with some confidence and trust my game.”

His strength? Ball striking, and he is not “not really missing fairways.”

Fresh off an unbeaten regular season, Patriot League champion Hingham (311) placed first overall with Jake Wilson (75) just a shot off the pace of Hood. With Cooper Guiliano also carding a 75, Nauset Regional (318) clinched the second qualifying spot, and Sandwich (326), thanks to Hood, was third, also earning a trip to Taconic.

Hingham coach Dan Clune was pleased with his team’s performance, but felt “we have more that we can show,” noting that Shan Syed, a senior with a 73 scoring average this season, shot a 77, along with teammate Luke MacDonald. There is room for improvement.

Gavin Graybill (Hanover) also turned in a 77. The other individual qualfiers: Nolan Skaggs (Plymouth South) and Mike Barrasso (Sandwich) at 78, and Christian Cateldo (Duxbury) and Aidan Miller (Whitman-Hanson) at 79.

Field hockey

Bishop Fenwick 1, Marblehead 0 — Sophomore Emily McPhail tipped in a cross from senior Cailyn Wesley eight minutes into the first half, lifting No. 15 Fenwick (16-1) to the nonleague win.

Lexington 2, Reading 0 — Junior Katie Devine and freshman Shea Freda each scored for the No. 7 Minutewomen (14-2-1).

Lynnfield 2, Pentucket 1 — Senior Lily Rothwell and junior Maddy Murphy scored, and junior goalie Ava O'Brien made 11 saves for the Pioneers (11-3).

Masconomet 5, Triton 2 — Freshman Maggie Sturgis netted two goals for the No. 3 Chieftains (14-0-2).

Walpole 2, Natick 0 — Sophomore Caroline Whelan scored the winner for the No. 6 Porkers (16-0-1).

Watertown 2, Wilmington 0 — Freshman Lizzie Loftus scored a goal as the No. 4 Raiders (15-1) rolled to the Middlesex League win.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Duxbury 2 — With 10 minutes left, junior Brooke Nisby scored the winner for the Panthers (4-9-4) in a back and forth contest.

Winchester 6, Woburn 0 — Sophomores Camille Clark (1 goal, 1 assist) and Clara Fuller (1 goal) led the No. 10 Sachems (14-3).

Boys’ soccer

East Boston 9, O’Bryant 0 — Senior captain Roberto Dubon scored two goals and had two assists for the 17th-ranked Jets (13-1).

Franklin 3, Taunton 1 — Junior Ben Moccia’s two goals were the difference as the Panthers (7-5-4, 7-4-3 Hockomock) clinched a spot in the Division 1 South tourney.

Mashpee 5, Falmouth Academy 1 — Sophomore Nick Almeida propelled the Falcons (4-10-1) with two assists.

Nauset 4, Marthas Vineyard 1 — Senior Sebastian Headrick scored twice for the No. 3 Warriors (13-0-2) in the Cape & Islands win.

North Andover 4, Central Catholic 0 — Sophomore Jack Determan scored two goals for the No. 8 Knights (14-1-1).

Norwood 3, Ashland 2 — Jaden Ryan scored twice for the Mustangs (5-9-2).

Whitman-Hanson 2, Duxbury 0 — Jason Brodeur and Brendan Nehiley scored as the Panthers (9-7-1) qualified for the D2 South tourney with the Patriot League upset.

Girls’ soccer

Blue Hills 1, Avon 0 — Sophomore Bella Prisco scored the lone goal for the Warriors (9-4-3).

Brookline 6, Milton 0 — Senior forward Maya Leschly scored four goals and added an assist for the No. 7 Warriors (9-1-4).

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Somerset Berkley 1 — Sophomore Sophie Murdock tallied two goals for the Falcons (12-4).

Holliston 3, Westwood 1 — Junior Megan Putvinski scored a goal and added an assist for the No. 10 Panthers (14-0-1).

King Philip 4, Attleboro 1 — A pair of goals from senior Chloe Layne kept the top-ranked Warriors (16-0) undefeated.

Lincoln-Sudbury 2, Cambridge 0 — Senior captain Sydney Baldwin’s first-half goal lifted the Warriors (5-5-6).

Needham 4, Framingham 2 — The Rockets (8-4-2) qualified for the Division 1 South tournament.

Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 1 — Leah Johnson’s second-half goal off a corner from Abby Hodges lifted the Tigers (13-2-2) to the comeback win.

Plymouth North 3, Silver Lake 3 — In their first game on varsity, freshmen Taylor Kowilcik and Kendyl Peterson each scored once for the Lakers (11-4-3) in the draw.

Southeastern 9, Bristol Aggie 1 — Senior captain Katie Micale scored a hat trick for the Lady Falcons (10-2).

Westford 2, Concord-Carlisle 0 — Senior Ally Giovino scored both goals for the ninth-ranked Grey Ghosts (13-1-2), notching the 99th and 100th points of her varsity career.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Duxbury 0 — Olivia Borgen scored the game’s only goal for the Panthers.

Girls’ volleyball

Braintree 3, Wellesley 1 — Senior captains Madison Furness (7 kills, 3 aces, 3 blocks), Vicki Primo (12 digs, 3 aces, 2 kills), and Rylee Ridge (8 digs, 4 aces, 2 kills) led the Wamps (5-10).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Wayland 0 — Senior Maddy Koenig delivered nine kills and three aces, and senior Jamie Drew had 11 kills for the No. 7 Patriots (14-1).

Lynn Classical 3, Revere 1 — Senior captain Pamela Diaz had 23 digs and 13 service points to lead the Rams (14-2) to the 21-25, 25-22, 25-17, 26-24 victory.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Abington 1 — Sophomore Lily Welch (9 kills, 8 solo blocks) and junior Sophia Berardinelli (9 assists) paced the Panthers (12-7).

